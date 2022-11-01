Presenter jokes Matt Hancock should be ‘wary of hidden cameras’ as MP joins I’m A Celeb

Sky News journalist Jane Secker joked that Matt Hancock should be “wary of hidden cameras” as the MP joined I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

Matt Hancock has been suspended from the Conservative parliamentary party after signing up for this year’s edition of the ITV show.

He agreed to enter the jungle this Sunday (30 October), less than a fortnight after Rishi Sunak declined to offer him a role in his government.

Tory chief whip Simon Hart said Mr Hancock’s move was “serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect.”

