News-Medical.net
Third dose of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine offers cirrhosis patients strong protection against the virus
Cirrhosis of the liver is associated with decreased responsiveness to many vaccines, including those that protect against COVID-19. But new research, led by researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and published in the Journal of Hepatology, suggests that getting a third dose of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine could overcome the decreased response, offering cirrhosis patients strong protection against the virus, severe illness, and death from COVID-19.
Scientists are one step closer to producing synthetic cells that can interact with living matter
For decades, researchers have been fascinated by the process of cell division, a highly intricate process driven by a precise cocktail of components. To better understand this phenomenon, researchers have been trying to create synthetic cells that mimic nature. While it will take some time before we have fully functional...
News-Medical.net
New type of antibiotic effectively kills hard-to-fight bacteria
Bacterial resistance to antibiotics is a growing threat to human health. In an article published in the scientific journal PNAS, Umeå researcher Fredrik Almqvist and his colleagues present a new type of antibiotic that effectively kills hard-to-fight bacteria. This is the start of a new class of antibiotic substances...
Phys.org
Study reveals how naturally-occurring compound kills major drug-resistant bacteria
Scientists analyzing the effects of an organic compound on drug resistance bacteria have discovered how it can inhibit and kill a germ that causes serious illness or in some cases death. Pseudomonas aeruginosa is a type of bacteria, often found in hospital patients, which can lead to infections in the...
How COVID-19 damages lungs: The virus attacks mitochondria, continuing an ancient battle that began in the primordial soup
Viruses and bacteria have a very long history. Because viruses can’t reproduce without a host, they’ve been attacking bacteria for millions of years. Some of those bacteria eventually became mitochondria, synergistically adapting to life within eukaryotic cells (cells that have a nucleus containing chromosomes). Ultimately, mitochondria became the powerhouses within all human cells. Fast-forward to the rise of novel coronaviruses like SARS-CoV-2, and the global spread of COVID-19. Approximately five per cent of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 suffer respiratory failure (low blood oxygen) requiring hospitalization. In Canada about 1.1 per cent of infected patients (almost 46,000 people) have died. This...
scitechdaily.com
COVID-19 Virus Disrupts Normal Mix of Gut Bacteria, Increasing Risk for Other Infections
Infection with SARS-CoV-2, the COVID-19 pandemic virus, can decrease the number of bacterial species in a person’s gut. This reduced microbiome diversity creates space for dangerous microbes to thrive. This is according to a new report that will be published today (November 1) in the journal Nature Communications. The...
Phys.org
Antibiotic resistance linked to these household products
The study, by Assistant Professor Hui Peng's research group in the department of chemistry in the Faculty of Arts & Science, was able to show that triclosan—a chemical often included in household items like hand soaps, toothpastes, and cleaning products to fight off bacteria—is the predominant antibiotic in Ontario sewage sludge.
COVID rebound after Pfizer treatment likely due to robust immune response, study finds
Oct 6 (Reuters) - A rebound of COVID-19 symptoms in some patients after taking Pfizer's antiviral Paxlovid may be related to a robust immune response rather than a weak one, U.S. government researchers reported on Thursday.
Idaho8.com
Covid-19 vaccine study links side effects with greater antibody response
People who reported experiencing side effects to the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines such as fever, chills or muscle pain tended to have a greater antibody response following vaccination, according to new research. Having such symptoms after vaccination is associated with greater antibody responses compared with having only pain or...
jewishbusinessnews.com
Israeli Scientists Make Breakthrough in Autism Treatment
Israeli scientists say that they can treat Autism with the use of pressure chamber therapy. A new breakthrough study conducted using animal models, conducted by researchers from Tel Aviv University succeeded in significantly improving social skills and the condition of the autistic brain through pressure chamber therapy. The researchers identified...
Newly discovered species of bacteria in the microbiome may be a culprit behind rheumatoid arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis affects 1 in 100 people worldwide. It causes inflamed, painful and swollen joints, often in the hands and wrists, and can lead to loss of joint function as well as chronic pain and joint deformities and damage. What causes this condition has been unknown. In our recently published...
MedicalXpress
Inactivated SARS-CoV-2 and spike mRNA vaccines trigger different T-cell responses
The total magnitude of the T-cell responses induced by mRNA and inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccines are comparable; however, the similarity ends here, according to a new study led by Duke-NUS Medical School scientists. They found that the inactivated vaccines, which expose the immune system to the entire non-viable virus, elicit a...
Cornell Daily Sun
Research Suggests the Fungal Microbiome Provides Insight into Cancer Incidence
On Sept. 29, the Iliev Lab at Weill Cornell Medicine published a study that links certain fungal species to specific types and severity of cancer. Researchers have conducted many investigations to learn more about the operation and diversity of the human microbiome. The microbiome includes bacteria, viruses, and fungi, affecting mood, food digestion and the immune system.
physiciansweekly.com
Herpesviridae Lung Reactivation and Infection in Patients
Reactivations of the Herpesviridae or herpes simplex virus (HSV) and cytomegalovirus (CMV) in the lungs of COVID-19 patients have been recorded. It is still being determined if these viral reactivations are more common than they are in other patients. Study of 145 patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia requiring invasive mechanical ventilation who underwent HSV and CMV testing in bronchoalveolar lavage during fiberoptic bronchoscopy for suspicion of ventilator-associated pneumonia. Researchers analyzed a historical cohort of 89 patients with severe influenza pneumonia needing invasive mechanical ventilation and compared their rates of HSV and CMV lung reactivations and HSV bronchopneumonitis. The HSV and CMV lung reactivations rates were 50% and 42% among the 145 COVID-19 patients and 63% and 28% among the 89 influenza patients, respectively. The percentage of HSV bronchopneumonitis was similar in both groups (31% and 25%, respectively), although the cumulative incidence of HSV lung reactivation was higher in influenza than in COVID-19 patients (P=0.03). The cumulative incidence of CMV lung reactivation was comparable between COVID-19 and influenza patients (P=0.07), even after accounting for extubation and death as competing events. In COVID-19 patients, influenza patients, and when all patients were put together, the outcomes of those with HSV or CMV lung reactivations were comparable to those without. Reactivations of herpes simplex virus (HSV) and cytomegalovirus (CMV) in the lungs frequently occur in COVID-19 patients but not more frequently than in patients with influenza-associated severe pneumonia, despite the latter group having a more severe illness at ICU admission and the former group having a longer duration of mechanical ventilation. Patients with reactivations of HSV or CMV in the lungs may benefit from antiviral treatment, but the exact nature of Herpesviridae is still unknown.
Phys.org
Stealth-care system: Scientists test 'smart' red blood cells to deliver antibiotics that target specific bacteria
Physicists at McMaster University have identified a natural delivery system which can safely carry potent antibiotics throughout the body to selectively attack and kill bacteria by using red blood cells as a vehicle. The platform, described in a new paper in the journal ACS Infectious Diseases, could help to address...
News-Medical.net
The association of BNT16B2b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine with thrombocytopenia and pneumonitis: A case report
Side effects associated with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination have been reported in many countries. Thrombocytopenia is not uncommon; however, pneumonitis induced by vaccination is relatively rare, with only five cases that have been reported to date. A recent Clinical Infection in Practice study presents the case report of...
biocompare.com
New Method Helps Assess Ribosome Function at Atomic-Level
Scientists know that particular nascent chains, or unfinished proteins attached to ribosomes, can regulate ribosomal activity. They have even been observed to interfere with antibiotics by manipulating ribosomal activity in bacteria. The exact mechanisms behind this process have been unclear – that’s why University of Illinois Chicago researchers reported a method that will provide breakthroughs in the level of detail observed with these ribosome-peptide-drug interactions.
technologynetworks.com
New Connections Between Cell Death and Inflammation Revealed
As researchers glean new insights into the dynamic inner world of the human immune system, it has become increasingly clear that mitochondria are critical regulators of how our bodies respond to disease. Beyond their traditional job as “powerhouses of the cell,” mitochondria play key roles in the lives — and...
biocompare.com
Researchers Uncover Immune Functions of Innate Lymphoid Cells
The human immune system is broken down into two primary pathways – the innate system, which acts as the body’s first line of defense and does not differentiate between different types of pathogens, and the adaptive system, which is a type of immunity that gradually builds up over time with disease exposure or vaccination. Cells part of the innate immune system, including 2 innate lymphoid cells (ILC2s), form a line of defense against pathogens within mucous membranes of the respiratory tract and intestine. The exact functions behind these innate immune cells have remained poorly understood, so researchers from Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin helped shed light on these specialized cells.
biocompare.com
Protein Study Could Help in Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance
Researchers in Japan report new insights into the structure of a particular bacterial protein that is involved in antibiotic resistance. Known as efflux pumps, the team at Institute of Scientific and Industrial Research at Osaka University (SANKEN) were able to describe the relationship between the position of “bulky” amino acids on the proteins and the ability of the bacteria to resist antibiotics. The work could inform the rational design of drugs that target efflux pumps, helping us to eliminate drug-resistant bacteria in the future.
