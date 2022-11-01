We, the undersigned, represent students of the youth studies undergraduate program as chosen student leaders. We were informed on Friday evening, Oct. 21, of the decision to “simplify” the pay rate of adjunct faculty. We want to be clear that the language you use here is intentional. You state “simplify,” but we know this to mean reduce pay for the majority of our community faculty members. This is a decision that we stand in firm opposition to.

1 DAY AGO