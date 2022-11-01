Read full article on original website
Joan Osborne to Appear on November 17th at Red Bank, NJ’s Vogel Theater
In support of her latest album, Radio Waves, singer/songwriter Joan Osborne will perform at Count Basie Center for the Arts’ Vogel Theater in Red Bank, NJ on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 8:00 pm. Osborne, a seven-time Grammy Award nominee known for her work in the area of pop,...
The Illusionists: Magic, Magic and More Magic in Morristown
Back in the 1980s, I met magician David Copperfield backstage after one of his shows. I stared him straight in the eyes and described one of his more highly applauded tricks. “Ok, just between you and me, how did you do it?” I said. He looked around the room,...
NJPAC presents Comedian Pinky Patel
(NEWARK, NJ) -- New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes Pinky Patel and her Crown Who Dhis Tour to Newark on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 8:00pm. Pinky Patel, originally from Illinois, is a PTA mom turned creator, comedian, and social media personality with over 5 M Tik Tok followers. She is a fresh new comedian who got her start on TikTok, making millions of people laugh.
Talking Heads' Jerry Harrison, Adrian Belew Announce 19-Date 'Remain In Light' Tour
On the heels of their performance at LA’s The Wiltern at the end of September, original Talking Heads member Jerry Harrison and noted touring member Adrian Belew have announced that they will bring their popular ‘Remain In Light’ concert on the road this winter, in celebration of the band’s iconic 1980 record. The 19-date tour will find Harrison and Belew performing songs from this monumental period of the band’s history alongside a powerhouse band, including former members of Turkuaz, Julie Slick on bass, and Yahuba Garcia-Torres on percussion. Local shows taking place in 2023 include Sunday, March 5th at Starland Ballroom in Sayreville; Tuesday, March 7th at Keswick Theatre in Philadelphia; and Thursday, March 9th at Sony Hall in New York City.
bergenPAC announces shows by Micky Dolenz and Amy Grant
(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC) announces new shows that will take place in the newly renovated theater. Micky Dolenz celebrates his beloved band The Monkees on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, and country icon Amy Grant takes take the stage Thursday, May 4, 2023. Tickets for both shows...
George Street Playhouse Announces Cast for "Joy the Musical"
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- George Street Playhouse has announced the full cast as first rehearsals kick-off today for the world premiere production Joy the Musical starring Erika Henningsen at New Brunswick Performing Arts Center. The musical is based on the life of Joy Mangano and her book Inventing Joy: Dare to Build a Brave and Creative Life. Performances begin December 7th and continue through December 30th. Tickets are now on sale.
Giants of Jazz Festival Honors Rufus Reid at SOPAC on November 19
(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- Mark your calendar for Saturday, November 19 at 8:00pm! That’s when Giants of Jazz, an annual Jazz festival featuring nearly 30 performers, returns to the South Orange Performing Arts Center for the first time since 2019. Produced by Grammy-winning producer John Lee, this year’s 23rd event honors Rufus Reid, one of today’s premiere bassists. Giants of Jazz has become a legendary event in South Orange featuring the convergence of countless Jazz greats in an unforgettable evening of music.
Music Mountain Theatre presents "A Christmas Story, The Musical"
(LAMBERTVILLE, NJ) -- Music Mountain Theatre presents the Holiday classic, A Christmas Story, The Musical from November 4th - 20th. Set in the 1940s in the fictional town of Hohman, Indiana, the musical follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker and his quest for the Holy Grail of Christmas gifts—an Official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle.
The New Group announces cast for "Evanston Salt Costs Climbing"
(NEW YORK, NY) -- The New Group has announced complete casting and dates for the company’s 2022-23 Season opener: Evanston Salt Costs Climbing, by Will Arbery and directed by Danya Taymor. The New York premiere of this play about climate and change will feature Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Jeb Kreager, Ken Leung, and Rachel Sachnoff. The production runs October 26 to December 18 at The Pershing Square Signature Center in the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre (480 West 42nd Street).
The Newton Theatre Presents Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox
(NEWTON, NJ) -- The Newton Theatre presents Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox on Sunday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00pm. Born and raised just outside Clinton, NJ, pianist Scott Bradlee created Postmodern Jukebox out of a basement in Queens in 2011 with the goal of remaking the pop hits of today into the classic sounds of the legends of yesterday.
Westminster Conservatory to host gala benefit concert on November 18th
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- Westminster Conservatory of Music and its Honors Music Program will present a gala fundraising concert on November 18 at 7:00pm in Hillman Hall, located at 101 Walnut Lane in Princeton. This free event will feature a variety of student performances representing the Conservatory’s diverse offerings for every age, as well as performances by esteemed faculty, alumni and friends of the Conservatory.
7-Eleven Closing Up Shop For 18 New Jersey Locations
Get your Slurpee and bad convivence store food while you can as the popular retail chain 7-Eleven is closing its doors for eighteen of its New Jersey stores. Don’t panic because 7-Eleven still has close to 300 locations across the Garden State and you can still fill up for your big gulp. Although, some would like to know what is causing this change and which exact stores are being affected.
NJPAC to present a screening of "American River"
(NEWARK, NJ) -- The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will present a screening of American River, a feature-length documentary by Chatham filmmaker Scott Morris, in its largest theater, Prudential Hall, on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 7:00pm. American River is an exciting cinematic adventure about an ambitious 4-day kayak trip down the Passaic River.
"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical" comes to MPAC
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- Sleigh what? The critically acclaimed live stage show Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical makes its debut at Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) with two performances on Sunday, November 27 at 2:00pm & 6:30pm. Tickets range from $39-$69. Following seven successful years of touring and more than...
United Solo Theatre Festival Announces Nominees for the 2022 Special Award
(NEW YORK, NY) -- United Solo has announced the nominees for their thirteenth annual Special Award, presented each year to an outstanding solo performance that takes place outside of the festival. This year’s nominees, selected by the United Solo Academy – an international group of theatre professionals from all corners of the industry – represent the rich spectrum of performances within the genre.
State Theatre New Jersey presents Ailey II
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- The recently renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Ailey II, the next generation of dance featuring a renowned ensemble of 12 rising stars on Thursday, November 10 at 8:00pm. Tickets range from $29-$49. Ailey II, the celebrated second company to Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is...
New York, New Jersey win big in Powerball despite no jackpot
NEW YORK (PIX11) — There were no jackpot winners in Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion Powerball drawing, but that doesn’t mean New York and New Jersey were completely out of luck. Tickets worth $1 million each were sold in both states, while New Jersey additionally saw a $2 million winner, according to lottery officials. New York’s […]
MPAC presents Darlene Love: Love for the Holidays
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- We could all use a little “Love” this holiday season! Darlene Love performs seasonal favorites and hits when the Darlene Love: Love for the Holidays tour comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) on Saturday, November 26 at 8:00pm. Tickets range from $39-$69. Through the...
Trailblazing Female Aviators To Take Spotlight At Ocean County Library Toms River Branch
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- To mark Aviation History Month, the Ocean County Library Toms River Branch will present historian Carol Simon Levin’s presentation, “Nobody Owns the Sky: Fascinating Stories of Forgotten Female Aviators,” on Tuesday, November 29. Levin will portray Elinor Smith Sullivan, who at age 16 in 1928 became the youngest licensed pilot in America. Smith achieved fame as a test pilot, and for setting speed, altitude and endurance records. The event begins at 6:30pm.
3 New Jersey cities named among best places to live
Money.com has released their annual list of the best places to live and three New Jersey towns made the top 50. The three cities are: Jersey City (#10), Fort Lee (#14) and Morristown (#30). About Jersey City, Money writes:. "Potential residents have their choice of a wide variety of neighborhoods...
