ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey Stage

Comments / 1

Related
New Jersey Stage

Features at NJ Stage in October 2022

Here's a look at the original feature articles and columns published by New Jersey Stage from October 1 to October 31, 2022. In addition to these stories, we publish between 50-60 press releases during the week. music features. by Spotlight Central. Music lovers are ready and waiting this Tuesday, September...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Stop pumping sand to ‘replenish’ N.J. beaches | Letters

New Jersey has developed a comprehensive strategy for dealing with climate change, spelling out extensive methods to improve our resiliency. Yet, when it comes to addressing the most vulnerable area — the Atlantic coast — the only “bright idea” offered is to pump more sand ever higher on our beaches.
PhillyBite

5 Best Antique Stores in New Jersey

- New Jersey has a few great places to visit if you're interested in antiques. These include Valentino's in Cape May, the Old Mill Antique Mall in Mullica Hill, and Mill House Antiques in Long Branch. There are also plenty of fantastic local shops, such as the Montclair Antique Center, where you can find everything from vintage jewelry to furniture.
CAPE MAY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Top 15 Most Read Stories at New Jersey Stage from October 23-29, 2022

Here's a look at the top 15 most read articles published at New Jersey Stage from October 23-29, 2022. Each week we publish about 70 articles, including several original columns and features, along with news releases for events happening throughout the state and nearby areas like Philadelphia and New York City. This week's top 15 includes articles from 8 counties in New Jersey (Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Sussex, and Union) and one from Philadelphia.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Community News

Babe Ruth Regional 13s champs celebrate 50 years with reunion

In the summer of 1972, one of his Hamilton Square neighborhood buddies asked Dave Searles if his Babe Ruth Hamilton Nationals 13-year-old district all-star team had a chance to do much in tournament play. “I told him I didn’t think we would go far,” Searles said. “Most of the kids...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Saucey Launches Alcohol Delivery in New Jersey

(HOBOKEN, NJ) /PRNewswire/ -- Saucey, a leading alcohol delivery platform that offers scheduled deliveries straight to your doorstep, announced recently the launch of its service into New Jersey. The expansion brings the alcohol delivery app to over 28 zip codes, including cities like Newark, Hoboken, and Fairfield. This new service area will extend their already existing zoning in New York City, and the company plans to continue growing their service capabilities throughout New Jersey and Rochester.
HOBOKEN, NJ
PhillyBite

What is New Jersey State Bird?

Philadelphia, PA - New Jersey waited long to name its state bird, a goldfinch. In its 159th meeting, the New Jersey legislature chose this bird as the state's official symbol. It shares this state symbol with six other states. But today, the goldfinch isn't the only bird that calls the Garden State home.
IOWA STATE
NJ.com

What towns are in Central Jersey? | Opinion

Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. Of course, there’s a Central New Jersey. That issue has been resolved. The issue...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Travel Maven

Lost Amusement Parks of New Jersey

Nowadays, the words amusement park automatically brings to mind thoughts of Six Flags Great Adventure but a century ago, New Jersey was actually home to dozens of different amusement parks that drew thousands of visitors and entertained tourists. It is fascinating to think that what can once be iconic can easily fade to nothing. These are the lost amusement parks of New Jersey–are you old enough to remember any of these?
NJ.com

5 N.J. girls soccer players make roster for All-America game

Five players were selected this week to play in the All-American game in December. Freehold Township’s Gabby Koluch and Kayla Wong, Hunterdon Central’s Reagan Schubach, Pennington’s Ava Brass and Watchung Hills’ Jenna Tobia were all picked to play in the nation’s elite showcase. That game will be played on Dec. 10 in Panama City Beach, Fla.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
PennLive.com

As activists ‘trick or treat’ near Mehmet Oz’s N.J. home, neighbors share varying opinions of him

Residents of Cliffside Park, the North Jersey town where Mehmet Oz lived for more than 20 years, have different appraisals of what it’s like living next to the celebrity. A few said Oz, who’s now the GOP nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, was a good neighbor who largely kept to himself. Others said that on Halloweens past, he’d take his grandkids trick-or-treating, and once showed up in a Superman costume and another time as a ghost.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ.com

7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.

7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
LAKEHURST, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ

As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website.

 https://www.newjerseystage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy