Eaton, OH

Eaton building damaged after vehicle slams into structure

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
PREBLE COUNTY — Emergency crews were called to respond after a vehicle reportedly crashed into a building in Eaton Tuesday morning.

Preble County dispatch confirmed crews were on scene of a crash in the area of East Main Street and Maple Street. The crash was reported around 9:20 a.m., according to initial reports.

Video obtained from the scene shows damage to the front of a building.

Dispatch was unable to provide additional details on the crash.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue updating this story.

