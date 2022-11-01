Eaton building damaged after vehicle slams into structure

PREBLE COUNTY — Emergency crews were called to respond after a vehicle reportedly crashed into a building in Eaton Tuesday morning.

Preble County dispatch confirmed crews were on scene of a crash in the area of East Main Street and Maple Street. The crash was reported around 9:20 a.m., according to initial reports.

Video obtained from the scene shows damage to the front of a building.

Dispatch was unable to provide additional details on the crash.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue updating this story.

©2022 Cox Media Group