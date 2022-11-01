Read full article on original website
There’s a Chance of Snow This Weekend in Eastern Iowa
I'm going to start by saying this -- I MUCH prefer cool spring days, summer nights, and the changing colors of fall to cold, windy, and snowy days of winter in Iowa. It's one of the main reasons I've always told myself I'd end up in a warmer state at some point in my life.
Univ. of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window; fall deemed accidental
Voters concerned about risk of political violence as midterm election nears. With just days until the midterm election, new polling shows voters are concerned about the risk of political violence. How people can get involved with the Linn County 4H program. Updated: 1 hour ago. Emily Damro with the Linn...
Iowa Man Sets A Guinness World Record For “Most Claps In A Minute”
A 20-year-old man from Davenport, Iowa has set a new world record for "Most Claps In A Minute" with a whopping 1,140 claps within a 60-second window. The previous holder, Eli Bishop, set the record at 1,103 back in 2018, and his record stood until recently. Dalton Meyer from Davenport...
Iowa whiskey distiller is now TV famous
DES MOINES, Iowa — A distiller in Des Moines is now TV famous. Marquas Ashworth grew up in the western Iowa city of Carroll. That's where he started distilling his own whiskey. Wednesday night he made his debut on the series "Moonshiners - Master Distiller" on the Discovery Channel.
Iowa must use or lose nearly $90 million from Emergency Rental Assistance Program
KHAK's Brain and Courtlin join us to talk about a new restaurant in a very old location in Cedar Rapids. Some families in eastern Iowa had a chance to get rid of their Halloween candy during a candy buyback event in Kalona. Iowa pastor returns from Ukraine. Updated: 5 hours...
These Long-Billed Iowa Birds Love to Dance [WATCH]
If you're lucky enough to spot one of these birds here in Iowa, put on the brakes. They're quite the entertainers. I must admit I don't believe I've been lucky enough to see one of these in person but after seeing a photo online I decided to do some investigating. What I found can't help but make you smile.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
An Iowa State Fair Favorite Snack is On Sale — But Not For Long!
There are so many different and unique foods at the Iowa State Fair every year. Whether it's pork chop on a stick, rattlesnake corndog, The Finisher, and just about anything you could ever want to be fried (Oreos, twinkies, avocado slices, etc). One staple that would fall into a more...
Proposal Would Turn Iowa Fields Into $600,000 Development, with Huge Water Park
Those Iowa fields above will very likely be the future home of a massive entertainment development here in Iowa. The site would be home to a 100,000-square-foot indoor water park, a family entertainment center, and a 400-room hotel. The development would be known as The Grand Experience and located off...
Depressing? Iowans Say Life Peaks at This Obscenely Young Age
I don't mean for any of what you're about to read to sound depressing. In fact, I hope that you can help me prove this to be both wrong or incorrect, and also flat-out silly. There is a study that is claiming to know the exact age people in Iowa say that life has hit its peak. The website, Mixbook, seems to think that they've nailed it for all 50 states in fact. And, you can see where every state feels that peak is below.
Iowa Concerts & Comedy Shows to Look Forward to in 2023 [LIST]
Here are some of the big concerts and comedy shows here in Iowa that have already been announced:. Friday, January 20th at 8 p.m. Saturday, January 21st at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, February 11th at 7:30 p.m. With special guests Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James. Sunday, January 22nd at...
When rain will turn to snow in central Iowa Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Rain lasts through the day Friday, turning to snow showers by Saturday morning, especially in western Iowa. Heavy rain is likely Friday morning into the mid-afternoon hours. West of I-35, heavy, widespread rain should start to diminish as the evening hours approach. Showers linger a bit longer to the east, making […]
Iowa Family Gets Third Try on Popular Game Show [PIC/VIDEO]
A Cedar Rapids family has been playing well this week on a popular game show and according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, will be hanging out with Steve Harvey for at least one more night when "Family Feud" airs Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. on Fox 28. The family of...
The 10 Best Places to Get a Sandwich in Cedar Rapids [PHOTOS]
If you're looking for a place to grab a sandwich today, you have a TON of options here in the Cedar Rapids area! Here are the top ten places according to reviews on Yelp:. Open Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. 5-star rating on Facebook. 99 16th...
This Unique Practice In This Eastern Iowa City Is Illegal
Every state in America has a law or two that might make you scratch your head and think "what?" According to The Lawyer Portal, you can't drive blindfolded in Alabama, you can't wash your neighbor's car without permission in Los Angeles, you're not allowed to drive a black car on a Sunday in Denver, and it's illegal to run out of gas in Youngstown Ohio. All of these make you wonder how those laws haven't been corrected or changed in the year 2022. The state of Iowa is no different when it comes to goofy laws.
Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Iowa
In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Iowa. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets.
10 Communities Receive $934,430 in Main Street Iowa Challenge Grants
November 2, 2022 (DES MOINES, IA) – The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today awarded $934,430 in Main Street Iowa Challenge Grants to 10 communities around the state.In our area, the communities include: Coon Rapids; Manning; and Woodbine. The grants will benefit local improvement projects, such as historic building rehabilitation and upper story renovations.
Iowa ghost hunters offer to investigate potentially haunted homes
DES MOINES, Iowa — One group based in Des Moines is ready to take on the paranormal in your house. Spirits of Iowa Paranormal Society, or SIPS, has been ghost hunting for more than a year. Founder Dane Andersen says he got the idea after his first encounter as...
Ashton Kutcher Does Iowa Proud With A Fantastic Beer Chug [WATCH]
If you could pick just a few things Iowans know a LOT about, you could chose; kindness, corn, pigs, cows, the Hawkeyes, Ashton Kutcher, and beer. One of Iowa's favorite celebrities did our state proud while appearing on the Today Show. Cedar Rapids native, Ashton Kutcher, made an appearance on...
Iowa Family Wins Tuesday Family Feud, Advances To Wednesday Episode
The Loeffler family from Cedar Rapids appeared on Tuesday's episode of Family Feud and they did really well!. Not only did the Loefflers make it to the final round, they won $10,000, and will appear on Wednesday's episode of the show!. If you're in the Quad Cities, catch their second...
