Peosta, IA

KCCI.com

Iowa whiskey distiller is now TV famous

DES MOINES, Iowa — A distiller in Des Moines is now TV famous. Marquas Ashworth grew up in the western Iowa city of Carroll. That's where he started distilling his own whiskey. Wednesday night he made his debut on the series "Moonshiners - Master Distiller" on the Discovery Channel.
DES MOINES, IA
Hot 104.7

These Long-Billed Iowa Birds Love to Dance [WATCH]

If you're lucky enough to spot one of these birds here in Iowa, put on the brakes. They're quite the entertainers. I must admit I don't believe I've been lucky enough to see one of these in person but after seeing a photo online I decided to do some investigating. What I found can't help but make you smile.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Depressing? Iowans Say Life Peaks at This Obscenely Young Age

I don't mean for any of what you're about to read to sound depressing. In fact, I hope that you can help me prove this to be both wrong or incorrect, and also flat-out silly. There is a study that is claiming to know the exact age people in Iowa say that life has hit its peak. The website, Mixbook, seems to think that they've nailed it for all 50 states in fact. And, you can see where every state feels that peak is below.
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

Iowa Concerts & Comedy Shows to Look Forward to in 2023 [LIST]

Here are some of the big concerts and comedy shows here in Iowa that have already been announced:. Friday, January 20th at 8 p.m. Saturday, January 21st at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, February 11th at 7:30 p.m. With special guests Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James. Sunday, January 22nd at...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

When rain will turn to snow in central Iowa Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Rain lasts through the day Friday, turning to snow showers by Saturday morning, especially in western Iowa. Heavy rain is likely Friday morning into the mid-afternoon hours. West of I-35, heavy, widespread rain should start to diminish as the evening hours approach. Showers linger a bit longer to the east, making […]
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

This Unique Practice In This Eastern Iowa City Is Illegal

Every state in America has a law or two that might make you scratch your head and think "what?" According to The Lawyer Portal, you can't drive blindfolded in Alabama, you can't wash your neighbor's car without permission in Los Angeles, you're not allowed to drive a black car on a Sunday in Denver, and it's illegal to run out of gas in Youngstown Ohio. All of these make you wonder how those laws haven't been corrected or changed in the year 2022. The state of Iowa is no different when it comes to goofy laws.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
B100

Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Iowa

In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Iowa. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

10 Communities Receive $934,430 in Main Street Iowa Challenge Grants

November 2, 2022 (DES MOINES, IA) – The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today awarded $934,430 in Main Street Iowa Challenge Grants to 10 communities around the state.In our area, the communities include: Coon Rapids; Manning; and Woodbine. The grants will benefit local improvement projects, such as historic building rehabilitation and upper story renovations.
WOODBINE, IA
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

