Hillary Clinton blasts Lindsey Graham for joining Trump 'cult'
Hillary Clinton denounced Republicans who align themselves closely with former President Donald Trump as being part of a “cult,” particularly taking aim at Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) as someone she believes abandoned his values when Trump took office in 2016. In an interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid on...
Nymag.com
The Secret Court Battle That Threatens Trump After Election Day
As the midterm campaigns draw to a close, so too may an informal détente between Donald Trump and federal prosecutors since the search of Mar-a-Lago in August. While both sides fight in court, the Justice Department has probably refrained from taking major steps in the key investigations into his possession of classified documents and the attack on the U.S. Capitol in order to avoid influencing the elections.
SCOTUS Gives Trump Win on Taxes but Revives Lindsey Graham Threat
Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily blocked a Democratic-led House committee from obtaining years of Trump's federal income tax returns.
Donald Trump Suffers Double Court Blow After String of Victories
Donald Trump has suffered a double blow after the Supreme Court and a federal judge ruled against him in two cases, following a string of victories for the former president. The Supreme Court rejected a request for South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham not to testify in front of a Georgia grand jury investigating alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election. The decision came one day after a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit from former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that sought to void two subpoenas from the January 6 House select committee.
Explainer: If Republicans win House & Senate, they'll be able to pursue an agenda that's beyond their campaign promises
The most important thing with these elections is that if Republicans are elected to both houses of Congress, they will be able to push through legislative agenda that goes beyond what their campaign manifestos promised.
The Day After Democrats Lose | Opinion
Republicans would do well to ignore advice from those who never before cared for their welfare.
POLITICO
The two top House Republicans who are poised to take power at the Oversight and Judiciary Committees are planning a public update on their Hunter Biden investigative efforts.
Expect to hear more when lawmakers return, the week of Nov. 14. Coming up soon: House Republicans are planning to hold a press conference a week after the midterms to share an update on the status of their investigation into Hunter Biden. A new chapter: At the presser, Reps. James...
Washington Examiner
Former AG Barr: There will be no FBI accountability after Russiagate debacle
FORMER AG BARR: THERE WILL BE NO FBI ACCOUNTABILITY AFTER RUSSIAGATE DEBACLE. Former Attorney General Bill Barr does not mince words about FBI misconduct in its pursuit of candidate, and then president, Donald Trump. "I think the behavior of the leadership of the FBI during 2016 and the first part of 2017 has been catastrophic," Barr told me in a recent interview. "It harmed the country, it was completely unfair to the president, and it has completely undercut the FBI."
Washington Examiner
It looks like the Republican wave is coming in
When you look around at the political scene, less than one week from the 2022 midterms, what do you see?. You see poll numbers trending toward a wave victory for Republicans. They now lead by three points in the generic vote for the House among likely voters, while fivethirtyeight.com has flipped to show them with a 53% chance for a Senate majority.
Jan. 6 Committee Tells 9th Circuit Not to ‘Save’ Trump Election Lawyer John Eastman from Crucial ‘Litigation Missteps’
Lawyers for the Jan. 6 Committee say John Eastman “seeks a flagrantly unconstitutional remedy” from the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals over a California federal judge’s email disclosure order regarding Georgia voter fraud. A brief filed late Tuesday blames Eastman’s “own litigation missteps” for the committee...
Trump supporters may lose “millions” as Truth Social merger faces financial ruin
This illustration photo shows a person checking the app store on a smartphone for "Truth Social", with a photo of former US president Donald Trump on a computer screen in the background, in Los Angeles, October 20, 2021. (CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images) On Thursday, Matthew Sheffield of The Young...
Trump’s Architect of the Capitol Abused Power by Offering Private Tours to ‘Patriots,’ Watchdog Says
A federal watchdog accused the Architect of the Capitol of abusing his authority, wasting taxpayer money, and misusing government property in a scathing report. The Office of the Inspector General said J. Brett Blanton—Donald Trump’s appointee to the role tasked with the maintenance and operation of the U.S. Capitol complex—offered a “private tour” to “patriots” in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election while the Capitol was closed to the public due to COVID. Blanton’s wife, Michelle Blanton, is said to have posted a photo of herself and her husband in the Capitol dome in September 2020 along with the caption: “All PATRIOTS welcome…PM me.” A later post read: “Contact me for a private tour. All PATRIOTS accepted!” The report also accused Blanton of allowing his family members to drive cars assigned to him solely for official use. On one occasion, Blanton himself allegedly used a black Jeep Cherokee fitted with police lights and a siren to pursue a hit-and-run driver who crashed into a vehicle belonging to his daughter’s boyfriend. The report said witnesses suggested Blanton had “activated the emergency equipment” on the Jeep during the pursuit.
Democrats Boosting MAGA Candidates May Actually Pay Off
Democrats have played a risky game this election season, meddling in a number of GOP primary races across the country in hopes of bettering their odds of winning next week's elections. With four days until Election Day, it's looking like their bets paid off as Democratic candidates lead the polls in a series of races where they're up against a MAGA candidate.
DeSantis Reportedly Backs Away From Fighting Trump for 2024 Nomination
While Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to win the gubernatorial election on Nov. 8, he’s increasingly likely to sit out the 2024 presidential election, according to sources cited by Vanity Fair. Speculation that DeSantis would run for president has been swirling for months, helped by the fact he’s sitting on more than $180 million in campaign funding. But the prospect of a showdown against Donald Trump is apparently too much, according to four anonymous Republicans figures who told Vanity Fair that DeSantis is “reconsidering” his bid and telling donors he isn’t going to fight Trump for the nomination. “He’s led them to believe he will not run if Trump does,” one of the anonymous sources said. Another source said DeSantis can instead “walk into the presidency in 2028 without pissing off Trump or Florida.” A former adviser for Trump said the two “hate each other.”
MSNBC
As Arizona tactics show, voter intimidation isn’t a ‘both sides’ issue
In theory, Arizona voters should be able to take advantage of ballot drop boxes for their convenience. In practice, it’s not quite working out that way, at least not statewide. As we’ve discussed, far-right conspiracy theorists, fueled by weird lies, have begun monitoring the drop boxes, accusing random voters...
Report Finds Trump Wrongly Spied on BLM Protesters
A newly declassified report showed that former President Donald Trump and his administration wrongfully spied on Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland, Oregon in 2020. According to reporting, an internal memorandum by the Department of Homeland Security that focused on how the agency collected intelligence on racial justice protesters in Portland, Oregon was re-released in its entirety. The 2020 report was first released in April of this year but was heavily redacted. The details show how at the direction of Donald Trump, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf and Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli, pushed constitutional boundaries to cast arrested protesters in a politically partisan way.
Trump Ally Peter Navarro Prepares Surprise Witnesses for Contempt Trial
Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro is attempting to call several surprise witnesses—including himself—to testify as he defends himself from contempt of Congress charges stemming from his alleged role in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Navarro, a prominent ally of former President Donald Trump and one...
Daily Beast
Right-Wing Activists Stage Laughable Protest Outside Biden’s ‘Democracy’ Speech
WASHINGTON, D.C.—Right-wing activists assembled outside of the city’s train terminal, Union Station, on Wednesday night to protest Joe Biden’s speech centered around protecting democracy. Except, the group’s activities were, at best, laughable. Not only did a mere six activists show up, but the 1776 Restoration Movement hangers-on...
‘You Must Use the Insurrection Act’: Oath Keepers Trial Witness Says Stewart Rhodes Asked Him to Tell Trump to Seize Power by Force
A government witness in the seditious conspiracy trial of Stewart Rhodes claims the Oath Keepers leader asked him to deliver a message telling then-President Donald Trump to seize power by force. “You must use the insurrection act and use the power of the Presidency to stop him,” Rhodes allegedly told...
House Republicans Unveil Road Map For Making Biden’s Life Hell
A report released Friday by Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee points to how conservative lawmakers might make Joe Biden’s life as miserable as possible if the GOP retakes control of Congress next week. The 1,000-page document accuses the FBI and DOJ of political bias against conservatives under Biden’s administration. Whistleblowers cited in the report characterize the FBI’s Washington hierarchy as “rotted at its core” with a “systemic culture of unaccountability.” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)—reportedly the leading member behind the report and the lawmaker likely t0 be appointed chairman of the House Judiciary Committee if the Republicans take the gavel after Tuesday’s midterms—has already indicated he would use the committee to frustrate Biden’s presidency.Read it at Axios
