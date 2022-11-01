ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Missouri Independent

Missouri Supreme Court upholds law stripping state workers of merit system protections

Most Missouri state employees are “at-will” workers not entitled to seniority protections or grievance rights when they are fired, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled Tuesday. In an opinion that overturned a Cole County Circuit Court decision, the high court declared that a 2018 law repealing the merit system for most state workers is constitutional. Three […] The post Missouri Supreme Court upholds law stripping state workers of merit system protections appeared first on Missouri Independent.
10TV

Death sentence upheld for Ohio killer with gender dysphoria claim

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Supreme Court upheld the death sentence Wednesday for an inmate who argued her attorneys didn’t properly raise in her defense trauma she experienced, including gender dysphoria. The court ruled 6-1 to uphold Victoria Drain’s conviction and death sentence in the 2019 beating death...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Colorado baker who went to Supreme Court over gay wedding cake challenges ruling on transgender cake

A Colorado baker who made headlines for a partial Supreme Court victory over his opposition to a gay wedding cake is now challenging a ruling over a transgender cake.On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that lawyers forJack Phillips appealed a court ruling made last year which found him in violation of the state’s anti-discrimination laws by refusing a transgender woman’s cake. He was ordered to pay the maximum amount under the state’s Anti Discrimination Act to the customer who sued for refusing her request to bake a cake that would celebrate her gender transition in 2017, the AP said.Autumn...
COLORADO STATE
KSNT News

Abortion foes seek ouster of 5 Kansas Supreme Court justices

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The most influential anti-abortion group in Kansas politics is urging voters in mailers to remove five of the seven justices on a state Supreme Court that declared access to abortion a fundamental right under the state constitution. The group, Kansans for Life, was a key part of the campaign for a […]
KANSAS STATE
NBC News

Supreme Court rebuffs fetal personhood appeal

The Supreme Court declined Tuesday to decide whether fetuses are entitled to constitutional rights in light of its June ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which had legalized abortion nationwide, steering clear for now of another front in America’s culture wars. The justices turned away an appeal...
GEORGIA STATE
Sheridan Media

Supreme Court Suspends Buffalo Attorney

Buffalo Attorney Nick E. Beduhn has been suspended by the Wyoming Supreme Court. In a release from the Supreme Court issued Wednesday, it was announced that the suspension would take effect immediately. The suspension was issued due to a court rule that “provides for immediate suspension of attorneys who abandon...
BUFFALO, WY
Daily Montanan

Indiana case – now at the Supreme Court — could impact millions of vulnerable Americans

As the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to hear oral arguments in an Indiana case that could have national implications for millions of Americans participating in federal safety net programs, pressure is mounting locally for the public health agency at the heart of the legal battle to withdraw the case altogether. Advocates for the elderly, poor […] The post Indiana case – now at the Supreme Court — could impact millions of vulnerable Americans appeared first on Daily Montanan.
INDIANA STATE
Bridget Mulroy

NY State Supreme Court Reinstates Employment of Unvaccinated Workers & Orders Backpay: NY Violated Constitutional Rights

Not anymore!(smodj/iStock) A Supreme Court ruling out of New York State this past Monday will require New York City employers to rehire all previous employees whose employment was terminated because of the vaccine mandate. Anyone who was working in New York and fired because they weren’t vaccinated will be owed back pay for the entirety of the time they were without employment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KWQC

Illinois Supreme Court combines SAFE-T Act’s lawsuits

Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Supreme Court combined lawsuits filed by more than half of Illinois’ state’s attorneys challenging the legality of the SAFE-T Act Monday, included in the lawsuit are Knox, Mercer and Jo Daviess counties. The court combined the cases and ordered the lawsuit to be...
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Examiner

Women protesting Supreme Court abortion decision disrupt justices amid arguments

During the start of Supreme Court oral arguments Wednesday, three women visiting the high court stood up and voiced opposition to the summer decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The public is once again allowed to attend oral argument periods following the high court's nearly two-year closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The women were seated near the back of the courtroom when one of them stood up, saying, "I respectfully rise to denounce Dobbs," the June 24 ruling allowing states to make laws severely limiting or restricting abortion.
WYTV.com

Ohio Supreme Court chief justice candidates discuss plans for courts

(WKBN) – Two current justices, Democrat Jennifer Brunner and Republican Sharon Kennedy, are vying for the position as Ohio Supreme Court justice this election. The chief justice ultimately decides what the priorities are for the Supreme Court, and they serve as the head of all state courts. Democratic Justice...
OHIO STATE

