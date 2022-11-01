Read full article on original website
Supreme Court dismisses lawsuit alleging double taxing of worker incomes in Ohio
Without offering an oral or written explanation, the Ohio Supreme Court dismissed a case Wednesday that was brought by two Summit County taxpayers alleging widespread double taxation of mostly low-income Ohio workers. Akron-based Community Legal Aid said the case was about more than its two clients suing Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague and Tax...
Supreme Court reverses Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Pennsylvania's top-ranking state elections official said Tuesday a new U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding how rules for the state's mail-in ballots had been applied in a county judge election doesn't change her agency's guidance about counting them. Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman said county...
Red states lose at the U.S. Supreme Court on nursing home vaccine mandate
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and several of her Republican colleagues lost a round to the Biden administration this week. The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear their challenge to an administration rule requiring that workers at nursing homes and other health care facilities receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funds get the COVID vaccine.
Missouri Supreme Court upholds law stripping state workers of merit system protections
Most Missouri state employees are “at-will” workers not entitled to seniority protections or grievance rights when they are fired, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled Tuesday. In an opinion that overturned a Cole County Circuit Court decision, the high court declared that a 2018 law repealing the merit system for most state workers is constitutional. Three […] The post Missouri Supreme Court upholds law stripping state workers of merit system protections appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana Supreme Court: People sent to jail by racist jury rule not owed new trials
The Louisiana Supreme Court ruled Friday morning in the case of Reddick v. Louisiana denying some 1,500 people who are still in prison the right to a constitutional hearing. "This decision will be remembered as a grave misstep in Louisiana history," the Promise of Justice Initiative said in a statement.
Death sentence upheld for Ohio killer with gender dysphoria claim
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Supreme Court upheld the death sentence Wednesday for an inmate who argued her attorneys didn’t properly raise in her defense trauma she experienced, including gender dysphoria. The court ruled 6-1 to uphold Victoria Drain’s conviction and death sentence in the 2019 beating death...
Colorado baker who went to Supreme Court over gay wedding cake challenges ruling on transgender cake
A Colorado baker who made headlines for a partial Supreme Court victory over his opposition to a gay wedding cake is now challenging a ruling over a transgender cake.On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that lawyers forJack Phillips appealed a court ruling made last year which found him in violation of the state’s anti-discrimination laws by refusing a transgender woman’s cake. He was ordered to pay the maximum amount under the state’s Anti Discrimination Act to the customer who sued for refusing her request to bake a cake that would celebrate her gender transition in 2017, the AP said.Autumn...
Abortion foes seek ouster of 5 Kansas Supreme Court justices
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The most influential anti-abortion group in Kansas politics is urging voters in mailers to remove five of the seven justices on a state Supreme Court that declared access to abortion a fundamental right under the state constitution. The group, Kansans for Life, was a key part of the campaign for a […]
Supreme Court rebuffs fetal personhood appeal
The Supreme Court declined Tuesday to decide whether fetuses are entitled to constitutional rights in light of its June ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which had legalized abortion nationwide, steering clear for now of another front in America’s culture wars. The justices turned away an appeal...
Alito says leak of Supreme Court abortion opinion made some justices "targets for assassination"
Washington — The unprecedented leak of the draft Supreme Court opinion to reverse Roe v. Wade put the lives of the justices who voted to unwind the constitutional right to an abortion at risk, Justice Samuel Alito, who authored the draft and final opinion by the court's conservative majority, said Tuesday.
Sheridan Media
Supreme Court Suspends Buffalo Attorney
Buffalo Attorney Nick E. Beduhn has been suspended by the Wyoming Supreme Court. In a release from the Supreme Court issued Wednesday, it was announced that the suspension would take effect immediately. The suspension was issued due to a court rule that “provides for immediate suspension of attorneys who abandon...
Ohio Supreme Court upholds death penalty in case of prisoner killing another inmate
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday unanimously upheld the death sentence for an inmate who murdered a fellow prisoner at the Warren Correctional Institute in Lebanon, outside Cincinnati, in 2019. Victoria Drain pleaded no contest to charges, including aggravated murder, and requested a three-judge panel consider...
Indiana case – now at the Supreme Court — could impact millions of vulnerable Americans
As the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to hear oral arguments in an Indiana case that could have national implications for millions of Americans participating in federal safety net programs, pressure is mounting locally for the public health agency at the heart of the legal battle to withdraw the case altogether. Advocates for the elderly, poor […] The post Indiana case – now at the Supreme Court — could impact millions of vulnerable Americans appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NY State Supreme Court Reinstates Employment of Unvaccinated Workers & Orders Backpay: NY Violated Constitutional Rights
Not anymore!(smodj/iStock) A Supreme Court ruling out of New York State this past Monday will require New York City employers to rehire all previous employees whose employment was terminated because of the vaccine mandate. Anyone who was working in New York and fired because they weren’t vaccinated will be owed back pay for the entirety of the time they were without employment.
coloradopolitics.com
Appeals court finds Fremont County judge wrongfully excluded evidence of prison culture from trial
A Fremont County judge wrongly excluded expert testimony about prison culture from a criminal trial, including an inmate's incentive not to "snitch," the state's Court of Appeals ruled last week. Because the testimony would have cast doubt on the defendant's confession to possessing contraband in prison, the appellate court ordered...
KWQC
Illinois Supreme Court combines SAFE-T Act’s lawsuits
Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Supreme Court combined lawsuits filed by more than half of Illinois’ state’s attorneys challenging the legality of the SAFE-T Act Monday, included in the lawsuit are Knox, Mercer and Jo Daviess counties. The court combined the cases and ordered the lawsuit to be...
Illinois Judge Recommendations as Legal Groups Evaluate Supreme Court Races
The Illinois Supreme Court underwent a dramatic transformation this year, and amid those significant changes, voters will be asked to weigh in on the current construction of the state’s highest court. The state’s Supreme Court is made up of seven justices representing five different districts. The first district, which...
Washington Examiner
Women protesting Supreme Court abortion decision disrupt justices amid arguments
During the start of Supreme Court oral arguments Wednesday, three women visiting the high court stood up and voiced opposition to the summer decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The public is once again allowed to attend oral argument periods following the high court's nearly two-year closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The women were seated near the back of the courtroom when one of them stood up, saying, "I respectfully rise to denounce Dobbs," the June 24 ruling allowing states to make laws severely limiting or restricting abortion.
WYTV.com
Ohio Supreme Court chief justice candidates discuss plans for courts
(WKBN) – Two current justices, Democrat Jennifer Brunner and Republican Sharon Kennedy, are vying for the position as Ohio Supreme Court justice this election. The chief justice ultimately decides what the priorities are for the Supreme Court, and they serve as the head of all state courts. Democratic Justice...
WAPT
Group petitions US Supreme Court to review Miss. law banning felons from voting
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Center for Justice is petitioning the State Supreme Court to review a law that bans convicted felons from voting. The petition comes following a 2017 lawsuit that challenged these voting restrictions. It was upheld by the Fifth Circuit Court in August. As the State...
