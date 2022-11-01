ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, ID

4 Idaho Stocks That Are the Best Stocks in Idaho Right Now

When it comes to investing in the stock market, how likely are you to pay attention to what’s going on locally or in your same state? I’m sure many Idahoans invest in the stock market, as it is a great way to build wealth, though a lot of the time our focus is not on Idaho, but rather the best stocks throughout the nation or even the world.
Best BBQ in the Boise Area

We do a lot of things right in Idaho, one thing we really know, appreciate and consume a lot of is meat. BBQ places are plentiful here in the Treasure Valley and while most are fantastic places to satisfy your hunger, there are a few that stand out above the rest.
Biz ‘Bite:’ Recent Idaho ag stats no small potatoes

Read More IBR Headlines While many know that Idaho reigns as the No. 1 grower of spuds in the nation, fewer are aware that the Gem State is also No. 1 for barley. In the latest annual statistics released by the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture on Oct. 31, Idaho was once again No. 1 in growing ...
ODIN Works’ OTR-15 named ‘Coolest Thing Made in Idaho’

The OTR-15 by Boise-based company ODIN Works has been named the “Coolest Thing Made in Idaho” through the contest put on by the Idaho Manufacturing Alliance (IMA). The ODIN Tactical Rifle, AR-15 (OTR-15) is the culmination of 10 years of developing the best looking and functional rifle possible. Paige Ricci, marketer and graphic designer at ODIN ...
Stimulus money available to pay your rent or home mortgage in Idaho

money rolled upPhoto by Nickolay Frolochkin (Creative Commons) Are you struggling to pay your mortgage or rent for your home in Idaho? Thankfully, there is some good news that I have to share with you. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Idaho? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
How Well Do You Know The Symbols of Idaho?

So you think you know Idaho? Have a little fun testing your knowledge and educating yourself on Idaho's symbols and how they came to be. "It officially became U.S. territory with the signing of the Oregon Treaty of 1846, but a separate Idaho Territory was not organized until 1863, instead being included for periods in Oregon Territory and Washington Territory. Idaho was eventually admitted to the Union on July 3, 1890, becoming the 43rd state. Idaho is the 14th largest state by land area." - Idaho - Wikipedia.
The Snowiest City in Idaho is a Spectacular Surprise

Idaho winters are among the most beautiful in the United States! Snow-capped mountains, frosted blue spruces, and frozen lakes that mirror crystal clear skies make the Gem State a premier winter destination. Historically, Idaho winter months fluctuate between highs of 41 degrees and lows of 27 degrees. Visitors and Idahoans...
Idaho Non-Profits for National Give a Dollar Day

You know how every day is a silly holiday of some kind? Well today is National Give a Dollar to Someone Day. National Today highlights the important part of the day, "Give Someone a Dollar Day is a reminder of the value of the dollar bill and the symbolic act of giving to others. It is a time to act on one of the most basic and often disregarded aspects of human nature — kindness. You can rally your friends and family to join you in your giving spree, or you can start a donation pot and donate the proceeds to a charity."
Return Of Snowmaggedon? Agency Predicts Harsh South Idaho Winter

The recent release of data from a national scientific agency regarding winter predictions for the United States from December 2022 through February 2023 is translating into an abnormally severe start to the new year for the Magic Valley. Whether or not Idaho gets hammered with conditions mirroring those of the 2017 "Snowmaggedon" remains to be seen, but present indications are certainly insinuating that.
3 of the Best Ways to Truly Unplug & Relax in Idaho

Take a second today to pause and be mindful about how stressed out you are. According to National Today, it’s officially National Stress Awareness Day. I think the majority of us carry more stress than we care to admit, and we need these friendly reminders to chill out and put ourselves first every once in a while. And with the holidays right around the corner, now is as good a time as any to put down our phones and try to do other (preferably relaxing) things that can help us alleviate stress and take it easy.
City of Boise approves property tax rebate program

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and the Boise City Council have approved $1.2 million to help fund the Property Tax Rebate Program. Homeowners who previously qualified for Idaho's Circuit Breaker Program will also be eligible to receive a rebate to apply toward their City of Boise property tax bill.
