warwickonline.com
NOTICE CITY OF WARWICK PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is given pursuant to Rhode Island General Laws 45-24-53 that a Public Hearing will be held in the City Council Chambers, 3275 Post Road, Warwick RI 02886 on November 21, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of the Public Hearing is to consider the proposed ordinance to amend the...
Car fire on I-95 North in Providence cleared
A car on fire closed the left lane and shoulder on I-95 North Wednesday afternoon.
rinewstoday.com
Tiny house joins tents for homeless at State House again. Where are those 274 new beds?
Housing advocates were back at the RI State House where rows of tents have appeared again this year, set up along both edges of the Smith Street courtyard entrance. The group has a new feature. A Pallet Shelter, or “tiny house”, which was in the process of being set up yesterday.
Woman hit, killed by train in Providence
A 19-year-old woman was hit and killed by a commuter train in Providence Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.
foxnebraska.com
Hypodermic needle found in Halloween candy, police in Rhode Island say
Authorities in a Rhode Island town are asking residents to check their child’s Halloween candy after a parent told police they found a hypodermic needle in their child’s candy. It has been brought to our attention from a resident in Barrington that they found a wrapped/sealed hypodermic needle...
ABC6.com
Providence’s homeless population calling for change
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Kennedy Plaza is the city’s main transportation hub, with busses consistently coming in and out, bringing people to where they need to go. But many have found themselves in Kennedy Plaza, with nowhere else to go. They’re living on the streets, sleeping on busses,...
QSR magazine
Pancheros Mexican Grill Opens in Somerset, Massachusetts
Pancheros Mexican Grill, the fast-casual Mexican chain, renowned for its fresh-pressed tortillas and perfectly-mixed ingredients, announced the opening of its newest location in Somerset today, November 1. The restaurant is conveniently located at 550 Grand Army Highway on Route 6 in Somerset, across from the Home Depot. The restaurant is...
Waterfront housing development coming to East Providence
site, which was abandoned more than 20 years ago, has since been remediated.
Turnto10.com
Man in custody for possible kidnapping, infant found safe
(WJAR) — Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority transit police said officials have found a vehicle allegedly involved in a possible kidnapping of a 1-month-old boy out of South Station Wednesday night. Police said they were searching for a vehicle that fled from South Station on Wednesday with a 1-month-old infant....
ABC6.com
Rocky Point license plates to be handed out Saturday
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — State legislators from Warwick will be handing out the first round of the Rocky Point license plate Saturday. House Speaker Joe Shekarchi, outgoing Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey and state representatives Evan Shanley and Joe Solomon Jr. will be distributing 180 of the plates at the Edgewood Yacht Club in Cranston.
rinewstoday.com
New Gateway Center more than a new RWP Zoo entrance
The Gateway Center, funded by ARPA federal pandemic recovery funds will “serve as a tourism destination and community event space”, according to the City of Providence that held an unveiling of a new colorful placemaker and Center, 14 months after the project began. Participating officials included Mayor Jorge...
ABC6.com
Should parents worry about drug-infused candy this Halloween?
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With growing concern over rainbow-like fentanyl and other drug infused candy, parents are on the lookout for any drugs that look like candy. While there haven’t been any reported cases of children eating drug infused candy here in Rhode Island, earlier this month Glocester Police seized more than 200 marijuana edibles that were wrapped in Trix, Rice Krispie Treats and Cocoa Pebbles packaging.
$82 million in federal grants to help extend life of Pell Bridge
Rhode Island's congressional delegation joined state and local officials Monday to celebrate an $82.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation's INFRA Grant Program to help make the upgrades to New England's longest suspension bridge.
ABC6.com
RIPTA driver, 2 passengers sent to hospital after Newport crash
NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island Public Transit Authority bus was involved in a crash Monday afternoon. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Admiral Kalbfus Road and Broadway. According to Newport police, the RIPTA bus was stopped at a red light south on Broadway....
ABC6.com
‘Take your pick’: Fall River residents vote on city flag logo
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River residents are now able to vote for the city’s new flag logo. During a press conference Tuesday, Mayor Paul Coogan unveiled the six logos selected during September’s design contest. The city had received over 200 designs. Voting will be available...
Valley Breeze
Cumberland opens new Pascale Highway Facility
CUMBERLAND – Five years ago this month, the Cumberland Town Council gave then-Mayor Bill Murray approval to spend $1.4 million to purchase the spacious 8-acre Pascale Landscape Construction property at 21 Old Mendon Road. The property, with existing bays and features built for heavy projects, was perfect for a...
Rhode Island home sells for $17.7 million
The 11,000-square-foot mansion sits on an acre of land and has 11 bedrooms, nine bathrooms, access to a beach, a heated saltwater pool and more.
fox5dc.com
‘House of 1,000 Pumpkins’ Halloween display raises money for cancer research
CRANSTON, Rhode Island - A man whose wife is battling cancer has raised hundreds of dollars in donations for medical research by showcasing 1,000 hand-carved pumpkins outside his home in Rhode Island. Tim Perry’s colorful display, which he calls the "House of 1,000 Pumpkins" features designs illuminated by LED lights....
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Dog Bites & Scratches; Deer Woes
1:55 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police she saw on her surveillance video that her landlord looked in her mailbox. The landlord told police his business is located in the same building and sometimes mail is delivered to the wrong box so he was checking. Both parties confirmed the woman would be moving out soon.
‘Her light will never be diminished’: Woman hit by drunk driver in 2003 dies
Tori Lynn Andreozzi suffered a severe brain injury at the age of 12, but defied the odds and survived and learned to live with the condition.
