ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
warwickonline.com

NOTICE CITY OF WARWICK PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is given pursuant to Rhode Island General Laws 45-24-53 that a Public Hearing will be held in the City Council Chambers, 3275 Post Road, Warwick RI 02886 on November 21, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of the Public Hearing is to consider the proposed ordinance to amend the...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Providence’s homeless population calling for change

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Kennedy Plaza is the city’s main transportation hub, with busses consistently coming in and out, bringing people to where they need to go. But many have found themselves in Kennedy Plaza, with nowhere else to go. They’re living on the streets, sleeping on busses,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
QSR magazine

Pancheros Mexican Grill Opens in Somerset, Massachusetts

Pancheros Mexican Grill, the fast-casual Mexican chain, renowned for its fresh-pressed tortillas and perfectly-mixed ingredients, announced the opening of its newest location in Somerset today, November 1. The restaurant is conveniently located at 550 Grand Army Highway on Route 6 in Somerset, across from the Home Depot. The restaurant is...
SOMERSET, MA
Turnto10.com

Man in custody for possible kidnapping, infant found safe

(WJAR) — Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority transit police said officials have found a vehicle allegedly involved in a possible kidnapping of a 1-month-old boy out of South Station Wednesday night. Police said they were searching for a vehicle that fled from South Station on Wednesday with a 1-month-old infant....
MEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Rocky Point license plates to be handed out Saturday

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — State legislators from Warwick will be handing out the first round of the Rocky Point license plate Saturday. House Speaker Joe Shekarchi, outgoing Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey and state representatives Evan Shanley and Joe Solomon Jr. will be distributing 180 of the plates at the Edgewood Yacht Club in Cranston.
WARWICK, RI
rinewstoday.com

New Gateway Center more than a new RWP Zoo entrance

The Gateway Center, funded by ARPA federal pandemic recovery funds will “serve as a tourism destination and community event space”, according to the City of Providence that held an unveiling of a new colorful placemaker and Center, 14 months after the project began. Participating officials included Mayor Jorge...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Should parents worry about drug-infused candy this Halloween?

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With growing concern over rainbow-like fentanyl and other drug infused candy, parents are on the lookout for any drugs that look like candy. While there haven’t been any reported cases of children eating drug infused candy here in Rhode Island, earlier this month Glocester Police seized more than 200 marijuana edibles that were wrapped in Trix, Rice Krispie Treats and Cocoa Pebbles packaging.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

RIPTA driver, 2 passengers sent to hospital after Newport crash

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island Public Transit Authority bus was involved in a crash Monday afternoon. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Admiral Kalbfus Road and Broadway. According to Newport police, the RIPTA bus was stopped at a red light south on Broadway....
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

‘Take your pick’: Fall River residents vote on city flag logo

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River residents are now able to vote for the city’s new flag logo. During a press conference Tuesday, Mayor Paul Coogan unveiled the six logos selected during September’s design contest. The city had received over 200 designs. Voting will be available...
FALL RIVER, MA
Valley Breeze

Cumberland opens new Pascale Highway Facility

CUMBERLAND – Five years ago this month, the Cumberland Town Council gave then-Mayor Bill Murray approval to spend $1.4 million to purchase the spacious 8-acre Pascale Landscape Construction property at 21 Old Mendon Road. The property, with existing bays and features built for heavy projects, was perfect for a...
CUMBERLAND, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Dog Bites & Scratches; Deer Woes

1:55 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police she saw on her surveillance video that her landlord looked in her mailbox. The landlord told police his business is located in the same building and sometimes mail is delivered to the wrong box so he was checking. Both parties confirmed the woman would be moving out soon.
EAST GREENWICH, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy