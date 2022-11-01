Read full article on original website
Large warehouse blaze burns through mechanical bulls, bounce houses and more at Novi party supply store
A late night blaze on Wednesday ripped through a party supply business in Novi where water slides, inflatables and other items were incinerated.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Dearborn Heights woman ticketed by Dearborn officer for parking in front of her own house
On Oct. 28, Dearborn Heights resident Michelle Ward got a parking ticket for leaving her car on the street on trash day. A simple mistake that happens frequently in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights. The problem was, that Oct. 28 wasn’t a trash day in her city, and the ticket was...
'Dangerous situation' unfolds at abandoned church in Detroit after steeple weakened in early morning fire
Firefighters in southwest Detroit are assessing how to tackle a potentially serious situation after a vacant church was severely weakened in an overnight fire.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Inkster community rallies around mother who lost 2 sons in house fire
INKSTER, Mich. – Friends and family gathered in front of a home on Florence Street in Inkster, where two teen brothers died in a house fire on Oct. 21. Alex Hall, 17, and his 15-year-old brother Anthony were victims of an accidental fire, according to police. Their mom found them when she got home from work that night.
fox2detroit.com
Large fire collapses two walls at Acme Partyworks in Novi
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Firefighters are at the scene of a large fire at a party supply business off Meadowbrook in Novi Wednesday night. The fire is at Acme Partyworks off Vincenti Circle and Meadowbrook - where flames and smoke could be seen from Grand River, according to witnesses. FOX 2's Dave Spencer reports that smoke can be seen from the building as firefighters continue to put water on it.
downriversundaytimes.com
Vehicle impounded for expired plate, no insurance
RIVERVIEW — A Chevy Malibu with an expired license plate was subject to a traffic stop the night of Oct. 26 while northbound on Fort Street near Longsdorf Street, which resulted in the vehicle being impounded and towed when it was determined that the car was uninsured and had an expired registration.
$6k raised for Macomb County family after of 6-year-old boy dies of RSV
A sailing company in New Baltimore is raising money to offset costs for an employee’s family after their 6-year-old boy died of respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, this week.
South Lyon High School on lockdown for third time due to threat
SOUTH LYON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after South Lyon High School is locked down for a second time within a week after officials found a threatening message on the bathroom walls.The Oakland County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the high school is being evacuated because of a bomb threat. They say K9 units were on their way to the location and the sheriff's office is already at the school. On Oct. 31, South Lyon High School was locked down as the sheriff's office investigated a threat.Before that, on Oct. 25, the school also was locked down after finding a threat to shoot up the school written on a second-floor bathroom stall. South Lyon East High School experienced a similar situation on Oct. 4 when a 15-year-old student, who has since been charged, wrote a threat on a bathroom wall claiming that someone had a gun and was going to shoot up the school.For more updates on the incident, visit here.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Remains of unidentified man discovered during demolition of Uniroyal plant in Detroit 11 years ago
DETROIT – The skeletal remains of an unidentified Black man were found while crews were demolishing a Uniroyal plant in Detroit in 2011. There had been a fire at the plant around 10 years prior to the demolition. The structure had collapsed into a pile of debris, which was resting on a cement foundation.
1 Person Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Southfield (Southfield, MI)
The Southfield Police Department responded to reports of a pedestrian accident on Tuesday. The accident occurred on Telegraph Road in Oakland County at around 7 a.m. A naked pedestrian was crossing the road when he was struck by a Ryder truck.
fox2detroit.com
Lake Orion boy, 10, threatens to 'shoot up the school like Ethan Crumbley'; no charges filed yet
LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 10-year-old boy from Lake Orion was arrested this week after he told a classmate he would shoot up his school 'like Ethan Crumbley'. In the days after the Oxford High School shooting last November, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard and prosecutor Karen McDonald were resolute that any students who threatened similar actions would be arrested and charged.
Local attorney charged in murder of well-known Oak Park jeweler
A local attorney has now been charged following the murder of a well-known jeweler in metro Detroit.
Wayne County's GOP chair reportedly bitten by teacher at Tudor Dixon rally
Bizarre allegations have surfaced about an assault over the weekend at a Tudor Dixon rally at Armando's in Southwest Detroit.
The Oakland Press
Hospital visitation restricted as respiratory illnesses increase
Corewell Health East, formerly Beaumont Health, is restricting visitation at its hospitals as it experiences high volumes of patients with respiratory illnesses, including respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The new restrictions go into effect at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, for Corewell Health’s eight hospitals in the Detroit area.
The Oakland Press
Lengthy portion of I-75 closing in Oakland County
I-75 will be closed in both directions between I-696 and the I-75 business loop (Square Lake Road), beginning Friday night, Nov. 4. Currently, both directions of I-75 share the southbound lanes between I-696 and 13 Mile Road. After the weekend, northbound I-75 will be on its normal alignment with two lanes open in each direction, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Mystery in Southfield: Police searching for occupants believed to have been ejected in rollover crash on Lodge Freeway
There is a heavy police presence on M-10 in Oakland County Wednesday morning as officials investigate the mysterious disappearance of the occupants of a vehicle involved in a serious traffic crash.
Guns, drugs, cash seized by Michigan State Police task force in 'Operation Secret Coney'
MSP said the Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team (MNET), an MSP led narcotics task force, raided three Detroit locations following a months-long investigation into illegal drug activity.
Owners of English Mastiffs have come forward after deadly dog attack in Northern Macomb County
Authorities in Armada police have spent nearly two weeks searching for the owners who rushed off from Kozy Korner Saloon on Oct. 22 after one of their large dogs bit a French Bichon named “Olaf.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jewish community center in Oakland County targeted with threatening phone calls
WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – Police are investigating after a Jewish community center in West Bloomfield received two threats in the last two days. At about 8:51 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit, located on West Maple Road, reportedly received a “called in threat.” West Bloomfield police say this is the second threat made in two days, as the community center received a threatening phone call on Tuesday, as well.
Dearborn teacher allegedly sinks teeth into Wayne County's GOP chair at Tudor Dixon rally
A strange allegation against a Dearborn Public Schools teacher have come to light after she allegedly assaulted a Wayne County Republican Committee chairwoman last weekend at a Tudor Dixon rally in Detroit.
