Auburn Hills, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Inkster community rallies around mother who lost 2 sons in house fire

INKSTER, Mich. – Friends and family gathered in front of a home on Florence Street in Inkster, where two teen brothers died in a house fire on Oct. 21. Alex Hall, 17, and his 15-year-old brother Anthony were victims of an accidental fire, according to police. Their mom found them when she got home from work that night.
INKSTER, MI
fox2detroit.com

Large fire collapses two walls at Acme Partyworks in Novi

NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Firefighters are at the scene of a large fire at a party supply business off Meadowbrook in Novi Wednesday night. The fire is at Acme Partyworks off Vincenti Circle and Meadowbrook - where flames and smoke could be seen from Grand River, according to witnesses. FOX 2's Dave Spencer reports that smoke can be seen from the building as firefighters continue to put water on it.
NOVI, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Vehicle impounded for expired plate, no insurance

RIVERVIEW — A Chevy Malibu with an expired license plate was subject to a traffic stop the night of Oct. 26 while northbound on Fort Street near Longsdorf Street, which resulted in the vehicle being impounded and towed when it was determined that the car was uninsured and had an expired registration.
RIVERVIEW, MI
CBS Detroit

South Lyon High School on lockdown for third time due to threat

SOUTH LYON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after South Lyon High School is locked down for a second time within a week after officials found a threatening message on the bathroom walls.The Oakland County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the high school is being evacuated because of a bomb threat. They say K9 units were on their way to the location and the sheriff's office is already at the school. On Oct. 31, South Lyon High School was locked down as the sheriff's office investigated a threat.Before that, on Oct. 25, the school also was locked down after finding a threat to shoot up the school written on a second-floor bathroom stall. South Lyon East High School experienced a similar situation on Oct. 4 when a 15-year-old student, who has since been charged, wrote a threat on a bathroom wall claiming that someone had a gun and was going to shoot up the school.For more updates on the incident, visit here. 
SOUTH LYON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Lake Orion boy, 10, threatens to 'shoot up the school like Ethan Crumbley'; no charges filed yet

LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 10-year-old boy from Lake Orion was arrested this week after he told a classmate he would shoot up his school 'like Ethan Crumbley'. In the days after the Oxford High School shooting last November, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard and prosecutor Karen McDonald were resolute that any students who threatened similar actions would be arrested and charged.
LAKE ORION, MI
The Oakland Press

Hospital visitation restricted as respiratory illnesses increase

Corewell Health East, formerly Beaumont Health, is restricting visitation at its hospitals as it experiences high volumes of patients with respiratory illnesses, including respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The new restrictions go into effect at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, for Corewell Health’s eight hospitals in the Detroit area.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Lengthy portion of I-75 closing in Oakland County

I-75 will be closed in both directions between I-696 and the I-75 business loop (Square Lake Road), beginning Friday night, Nov. 4. Currently, both directions of I-75 share the southbound lanes between I-696 and 13 Mile Road. After the weekend, northbound I-75 will be on its normal alignment with two lanes open in each direction, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Transportation.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jewish community center in Oakland County targeted with threatening phone calls

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – Police are investigating after a Jewish community center in West Bloomfield received two threats in the last two days. At about 8:51 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit, located on West Maple Road, reportedly received a “called in threat.” West Bloomfield police say this is the second threat made in two days, as the community center received a threatening phone call on Tuesday, as well.
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI

