Beckley, WV

WVNS

Fayette County man convicted of first degree murder

ROBSON, WV (WVNS) – A man from Robson, Fayette County, is going to be sentenced for the first-degree murder of his neighbor. Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., Prosecuting Attorney, announced today, November 3, 2022 that on November 7, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. Douglas J. Greene, age 43 of Robson, Fayette County, West Virginia, will be sentenced for […]
WVNS

Mother testifies in Rashad Thompson murder trial

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Jurors in a Raleigh County courtroom heard from the mother of a seven-year-old murder victim on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Testimony opened during the third day of Rashad “Rico” Thompson’s trial for the murder of Tre-Shaun Brown at Lewis Ritchie Apartments on March 18, 2021. Thompson is charged with first-degree murder, child […]
Metro News

Jury visits scene of Beckley murder

BECKLEY, W.Va. — A 12-member Raleigh County jury walked through a small Beckley apartment Thursday as part of a murder trial where a 7-year-old autistic boy was killed. Attorneys for the accused, Rashad “Rico” Thompson, requested the on-site visit to Lewis Ritchie Apartments on Industrial Drive in Beckley. MetroNews reporter Keith Thompson (no relation to the defendant) said jurors saw a small living room and slightly larger kitchen.
WVNS

Details released following officer-involved shooting

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– One person was injured following an officer-involved shooting. According to Captain R.A. Maddy with the West Virginia State Police, members of the WVSP Special Response Team were assisting with a search warrant in Princeton around 6:10 a.m. on October 2. During that time, officers were met with gunfire which struck the special […]
WTAP

Opening statements given in Raleigh County murder trial

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The trial continues in a Raleigh County man accused of first-degree murder. Rashad Thompson is facing six charges-- first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, malicious wounding, child abuse resulting in death and two counts of domestic battery-- in relation to the death of seven-year-old Tre-Shaun Brown and the injury of the child’s mother, Felicia Brown. This is said to have occurred in a Beckley apartment complex in March of 2021.
WDTV

‘The system works’ | Deputies say GPS monitoring technology stopped strangulation suspect from harming victim

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is behind bars after breaking his home confinement agreement and going to the home of the person he had been accused of strangling. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Gabriel Tackett was arrested Sunday after a home confinement deputy had been notified he left a Huntington rehab clinic while wearing his ankle monitor.
WDBJ7.com

Patrick County court clerk arrested on drug charge

BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Patrick County Circuit Court Clerk Sherri Hazlewood has been arrested in Bland County on a drug charge. Hazlewood was arrested November 1 for possession of schedule I or II drugs, a class 5 felony. A court date in Bland General District Court scheduled for November...
WTRF

West Virginia man killed in fiery truck crash on I-77

BELLE, W.Va. — On Tuesday, November 1, Larry Hailey, 59, of Belle, WV was killed in a fiery, fatal crash in Kanawha County. Hailey exited the I-77 at mile marker 96. The Ford pick up truck he was driving struck the metal divider causing the truck to overturn on its driver’s side and come to rest against the guardrail.
WDTV

U.S. Marshals arrest accused fugitive child molester in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The U.S. Marshals of the Southern District of West Virginia has arrested an alleged child molester wanted out of Georgia. According to U.S. Marshals, 29-year-old Justin Ooten, of Delbarton, West Virginia, was wanted out of Georgia for sexual battery, aggravated child molestation and sexual battery against a child under the age of 16.
woay.com

Officer involved shooting in Mercer County

Princeton, WV (WOAY) – Members of the West Virginia State Police Special Response Team exchanged gunfire with a suspect while assisting with the service of a search warrant in Princeton. The rounds struck the Special Response vehicle and penetrated the outer jacket of one of the team members. The...
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man arrested on Georgia child molestation charges

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man has been arrested on child molestation charges stemming from an investigation in Georgia. According to the U.S. Marshals Service of the Southern District of West Virginia, Justin Eugene Ooten, of Delbarton, was arrested in Williamson in Mingo County, West Virginia on Nov. 2, 2022. Marshals say […]
WSAZ

Pickup truck driver arrested after crash involving motorcycle

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash involving a motorcycle has shut down a portion of I-64 E in South Charleston. The crash happened Thursday around 12:15 p.m. just past the Kanawha Turnpike entrance ramp. Traffic is down to one lane. The fast lane is open. According to South Charleston...
WDTV

Federal investigators looking into death at Southern Regional Jail

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - As the investigation into the death of an inmate at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) continues, two different stories are emerging as to what actually happened to Quantez Burks. The Beckley man was taken to the jail on February 28, 2022, on a Wanton Endangerment and Obstruction charge. He left the following day in a body bag.
