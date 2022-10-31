BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The trial continues in a Raleigh County man accused of first-degree murder. Rashad Thompson is facing six charges-- first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, malicious wounding, child abuse resulting in death and two counts of domestic battery-- in relation to the death of seven-year-old Tre-Shaun Brown and the injury of the child’s mother, Felicia Brown. This is said to have occurred in a Beckley apartment complex in March of 2021.

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO