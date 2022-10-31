Read full article on original website
Fayette County man convicted of first degree murder
ROBSON, WV (WVNS) – A man from Robson, Fayette County, is going to be sentenced for the first-degree murder of his neighbor. Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., Prosecuting Attorney, announced today, November 3, 2022 that on November 7, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. Douglas J. Greene, age 43 of Robson, Fayette County, West Virginia, will be sentenced for […]
Mother testifies in Rashad Thompson murder trial
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Jurors in a Raleigh County courtroom heard from the mother of a seven-year-old murder victim on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Testimony opened during the third day of Rashad “Rico” Thompson’s trial for the murder of Tre-Shaun Brown at Lewis Ritchie Apartments on March 18, 2021. Thompson is charged with first-degree murder, child […]
Woman charged after allegedly dropping infant while drunk at Morgantown residence
A woman has been charged after allegedly dropping an infant while drunk at a residence in Morgantown.
woay.com
After commencing Tuesday, murder trial for Rashad “Rico” Thompson continues
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The murder trial of Rashad “Rico” Thompson, 35 of Beckley commenced at the Raleigh County Judicial Center on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. On Wednesday morning, November 2, the trial continued with testimonies heard from Thompson’s girlfriend at the time of the incident, Felicia Brown.
Metro News
Jury visits scene of Beckley murder
BECKLEY, W.Va. — A 12-member Raleigh County jury walked through a small Beckley apartment Thursday as part of a murder trial where a 7-year-old autistic boy was killed. Attorneys for the accused, Rashad “Rico” Thompson, requested the on-site visit to Lewis Ritchie Apartments on Industrial Drive in Beckley. MetroNews reporter Keith Thompson (no relation to the defendant) said jurors saw a small living room and slightly larger kitchen.
Man on house arrest in West Virginia back in jail for going to strangulation victim’s house
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man on house arrest in Huntington is back in jail after going to the house of a victim in South Charleston where the man was the suspect. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Gabriel Tackett was on home confinement with GPS monitoring because of a strangulation charge. Deputies say they […]
2 injured, 1 arrested in I-64E crash in South Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE: (7:07 P.M. Nov. 3, 2022) – The suspect in a crash on I-64 in South Charleston has appeared in court. Authorities say Logan Tighe is accused of driving under the influence and causing bodily injury to another person. According to court records, Tighe was driving in the middle lane of I-64 near the Montrose […]
Details released following officer-involved shooting
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– One person was injured following an officer-involved shooting. According to Captain R.A. Maddy with the West Virginia State Police, members of the WVSP Special Response Team were assisting with a search warrant in Princeton around 6:10 a.m. on October 2. During that time, officers were met with gunfire which struck the special […]
WTAP
Opening statements given in Raleigh County murder trial
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The trial continues in a Raleigh County man accused of first-degree murder. Rashad Thompson is facing six charges-- first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, malicious wounding, child abuse resulting in death and two counts of domestic battery-- in relation to the death of seven-year-old Tre-Shaun Brown and the injury of the child’s mother, Felicia Brown. This is said to have occurred in a Beckley apartment complex in March of 2021.
WDTV
‘The system works’ | Deputies say GPS monitoring technology stopped strangulation suspect from harming victim
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is behind bars after breaking his home confinement agreement and going to the home of the person he had been accused of strangling. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Gabriel Tackett was arrested Sunday after a home confinement deputy had been notified he left a Huntington rehab clinic while wearing his ankle monitor.
WDBJ7.com
Patrick County court clerk arrested on drug charge
BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Patrick County Circuit Court Clerk Sherri Hazlewood has been arrested in Bland County on a drug charge. Hazlewood was arrested November 1 for possession of schedule I or II drugs, a class 5 felony. A court date in Bland General District Court scheduled for November...
WTRF
West Virginia man killed in fiery truck crash on I-77
BELLE, W.Va. — On Tuesday, November 1, Larry Hailey, 59, of Belle, WV was killed in a fiery, fatal crash in Kanawha County. Hailey exited the I-77 at mile marker 96. The Ford pick up truck he was driving struck the metal divider causing the truck to overturn on its driver’s side and come to rest against the guardrail.
WDTV
Suspect identified in arrest after search warrant service ends with shots fired
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - UPDATE: Police have released the name of the shooting suspect that was arrested Wed. morning. Amir Lumpkins, 24, is being held on $100-thousand dollars cash bail. Police say he opened fire on law enforcement Wed. morning at White Oak Mobile Home Park. A bullet reportedly hit...
WDTV
U.S. Marshals arrest accused fugitive child molester in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The U.S. Marshals of the Southern District of West Virginia has arrested an alleged child molester wanted out of Georgia. According to U.S. Marshals, 29-year-old Justin Ooten, of Delbarton, West Virginia, was wanted out of Georgia for sexual battery, aggravated child molestation and sexual battery against a child under the age of 16.
woay.com
Officer involved shooting in Mercer County
Princeton, WV (WOAY) – Members of the West Virginia State Police Special Response Team exchanged gunfire with a suspect while assisting with the service of a search warrant in Princeton. The rounds struck the Special Response vehicle and penetrated the outer jacket of one of the team members. The...
West Virginia man arrested on Georgia child molestation charges
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man has been arrested on child molestation charges stemming from an investigation in Georgia. According to the U.S. Marshals Service of the Southern District of West Virginia, Justin Eugene Ooten, of Delbarton, was arrested in Williamson in Mingo County, West Virginia on Nov. 2, 2022. Marshals say […]
West Virginia trooper barely escapes bullet in southern county shootout
A West Virginia State Police trooper narrowly missed being shot on Tuesday, according to a press release from WVSP Captain Maddy.
WSAZ
Pickup truck driver arrested after crash involving motorcycle
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash involving a motorcycle has shut down a portion of I-64 E in South Charleston. The crash happened Thursday around 12:15 p.m. just past the Kanawha Turnpike entrance ramp. Traffic is down to one lane. The fast lane is open. According to South Charleston...
West Virginia native and TV host honored with sign in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A new sign honoring the host of the hit television show “Barnwood Builders,” Mark Bowe, was unveiled Thursday in eastern Kanawha County. The sign will greet people driving into the eastern Kanawha County community of Glasgow. The Kanawha County Commission says, in addition to Bowe, Commissioners Ben Salango, Kent Carper […]
WDTV
Federal investigators looking into death at Southern Regional Jail
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - As the investigation into the death of an inmate at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) continues, two different stories are emerging as to what actually happened to Quantez Burks. The Beckley man was taken to the jail on February 28, 2022, on a Wanton Endangerment and Obstruction charge. He left the following day in a body bag.
