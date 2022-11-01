It only took a few seconds for Rachel Kennedy to grab her phone after she left the checkout line at the sporting-goods store, where she had just finished buying a new glove, pants, belt, cleats and the rest of the equipment for her son, Liam's, upcoming baseball season."I texted his dad and asked him, 'Did we really spend $350 on all this last year?'" Kennedy said.Sticker shock in youth sports is nothing new, but the onslaught of double-digit inflation across America this year has added a costly wrinkle on the path to the ballparks, swimming pools and dance studios across...

MONROE, OH ・ 34 MINUTES AGO