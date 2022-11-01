ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malta, NY

nyspnews.com

State Police arrest two after a traffic stop in Moreau

On October 29, 2022, State Police of Wilton arrested Linda L. Marshall, 52, of Lake George, NY, on a warrant for failing to appear in Moreau Town Court on September 14, 2022, and additional charges of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree and Bail Jumping in the Third Degree.
MOREAU, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Coxsackie man charged in motor vehicle death

COXSACKIE – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Coxsackie man with aggravated vehicular homicide and related charges in connection with the death of a Cairo woman in a car crash on September 24. The Route 9W accident in the Town of Athens, minutes after 6 p.m.,...
COXSACKIE, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest Jackson woman for attempted Assault of an EMS technician

On November 1, 2022, State Police of Greenwich arrested Amanda E. Emery for attempted Assault in the Second Degree. On September 29, 2022, Troopers responded to a residence in Jackson, NY, to assist EMS. While on the scene, Emery struck and intentionally spit on an EMS technician while they were attempting to provide her aid.
GREENWICH, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Subject Charged with Disseminating Indecent Material in Pine Plains

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Hayez D. Prelich, age 25 of Pine Plains, in connection with a lengthy investigation into the dissemination of indecent material to minors. Early in 2022 Mr. Prelich was charged with disseminating indecent material to minors, a felony, by the Sheriff’s...
PINE PLAINS, NY
WNYT

Man sentenced in Rensselaer County hammer attack

A man accused of attacking another person with a hammer is going to prison. Duncan Maclean was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison Wednesday in Rensselaer County Court. He pleaded guilty to one count of attempted assault in connection with the attack in 2017. Maclean also faces...
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Washington County woman accused of assaulting EMT

A woman from Washington County is accused of assaulting an EMT who was trying to administer aid. State police tell NewsChannel 13 that Amanda Emery from Jackson hit and spit on the EMT. This all allegedly happened while the EMT was trying to administer aid. Emery was arrested and is...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Wallkill murder suspect arrested

TOWN OF WALLKILL – Police have arrested a City of Middletown man in connection with the stabbing death of a Town of Wallkill man on Sunday, October 30. Police Chief Robert Hertman said Damante Troy Stansberry, 23, was arrested by Wallkill Det. Dane Wakefield around 9:38 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1 for allegedly killing Jeffrey Harris, 52, in the garage of his home at 33 Brookline Avenue in Wallkill.
WALLKILL, NY
WNYT

Arrest made in May Schenectady homicide

Schenectady police have arrested a suspect in connection with a May homicide on Hulett Street. They say 24-year-old Anthony Romero shot and killed 21-year-old Treavine Tate on May 30. It was Tate’s 21st birthday. Romero is charged with second-degree murder, criminal use of a firearm, and criminal possession of...
SCHENECTADY, NY

