Clifton Park police make arrest after knife incident
Clifton Park State Police arrested Kyle R. Gemme, 31 of Clifton Park on October 28. Gemme is accused of threatening someone with a knife.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest two after a traffic stop in Moreau
On October 29, 2022, State Police of Wilton arrested Linda L. Marshall, 52, of Lake George, NY, on a warrant for failing to appear in Moreau Town Court on September 14, 2022, and additional charges of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree and Bail Jumping in the Third Degree.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Coxsackie man charged in motor vehicle death
COXSACKIE – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Coxsackie man with aggravated vehicular homicide and related charges in connection with the death of a Cairo woman in a car crash on September 24. The Route 9W accident in the Town of Athens, minutes after 6 p.m.,...
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest Jackson woman for attempted Assault of an EMS technician
On November 1, 2022, State Police of Greenwich arrested Amanda E. Emery for attempted Assault in the Second Degree. On September 29, 2022, Troopers responded to a residence in Jackson, NY, to assist EMS. While on the scene, Emery struck and intentionally spit on an EMS technician while they were attempting to provide her aid.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Subject Charged with Disseminating Indecent Material in Pine Plains
The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Hayez D. Prelich, age 25 of Pine Plains, in connection with a lengthy investigation into the dissemination of indecent material to minors. Early in 2022 Mr. Prelich was charged with disseminating indecent material to minors, a felony, by the Sheriff’s...
WNYT
Man sentenced in Rensselaer County hammer attack
A man accused of attacking another person with a hammer is going to prison. Duncan Maclean was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison Wednesday in Rensselaer County Court. He pleaded guilty to one count of attempted assault in connection with the attack in 2017. Maclean also faces...
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest Cohoes woman for possessing and distributing forged COVID vaccine cards
On November 1, 2022, With the assistance of the New York State Health Department, State Police arrested Krystal S. Barton, 36, of Cohoes, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument on the Second Degree. On October 25, 2022, Troopers received information from the New York State Department of Health...
Bennington woman arrested for alleged connection to fatal shooting
A Bennington woman was arrested on Friday for her alleged connection to the fatal shooting of Ulysses Ivey which occurred on Wednesday, October 26.
WNYT
Washington County woman accused of assaulting EMT
A woman from Washington County is accused of assaulting an EMT who was trying to administer aid. State police tell NewsChannel 13 that Amanda Emery from Jackson hit and spit on the EMT. This all allegedly happened while the EMT was trying to administer aid. Emery was arrested and is...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Wallkill murder suspect arrested
TOWN OF WALLKILL – Police have arrested a City of Middletown man in connection with the stabbing death of a Town of Wallkill man on Sunday, October 30. Police Chief Robert Hertman said Damante Troy Stansberry, 23, was arrested by Wallkill Det. Dane Wakefield around 9:38 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1 for allegedly killing Jeffrey Harris, 52, in the garage of his home at 33 Brookline Avenue in Wallkill.
Middletown Man Charged In Stabbing Death Of 52-Year-Old In Garage, Police Say
A Hudson Valley man has been charged in the stabbing death of a 52-year-old found dead in a detached garage of his home. Orange County resident Damante Troy Stansberry, age 23, of Middletown, was arrested around 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1 for the Sunday, Oct. 30 death of Jeffrey Harris, of Wallkill.
WNYT
Arrest made in May Schenectady homicide
Schenectady police have arrested a suspect in connection with a May homicide on Hulett Street. They say 24-year-old Anthony Romero shot and killed 21-year-old Treavine Tate on May 30. It was Tate’s 21st birthday. Romero is charged with second-degree murder, criminal use of a firearm, and criminal possession of...
Milton duo accused of breaking into house in Malta
A Milton duo allegedly broke into a house in Malta last Thursday, October 27, and got away with multiple items before the police could be called.
Cohoes woman accused of distributing fake COVID vaccine cards
A Cohoes woman was arrested for allegedly possessing and distributing forged COVID-19 vaccine cards.
Troopers arrest 2 after traffic stop in Moreau
Troopers stopped a car on Main Street in Moreau on Saturday, after the driver allegedly broke several vehicle and traffic laws.
WRGB
U.S. Marshalls make arrest in fatal shooting of man on his 21st birthday
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — U.S. Marshalls have made an arrest in connection to a fatal shooting in the city. On May 30th, 21 year old Treavine L. Tate was fatally shot on Hulett Street. According to police, Tate was taken to Ellis Hospital by a private vehicle, where he...
WRGB
Driver, passenger arrested on drug charges following traffic stop, say State Police.
State Police say they have arrested a Ballston Spa man and his passenger following a traffic stop in Malta. Police say on October 27, 2022, at about 10:40 p.m., Troopers stopped a vehicle on Spinnaker Drive in Malta, NY, for a speeding violation. According to Investigators, Jason F. Mineau, 43,...
Police: 4 arrested on weapons charges in Yonkers
Four men have been arrested for illegal possession of two handguns on Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers, according to state police.
Man charged with murder in Schenectady case
A man was arrested on Monday for his alleged connection to a murder that happened in Schenectady on May 30.
Officials: Former Bridgeport resident sentenced for illegal possession of firearm
Authorities say 52-year-old Albert Lopez was re-arrested for illegally possessing a firearm.
