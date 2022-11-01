Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Smith appointed interim Ogdensburg city manager
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg lawmakers appointed an interim city manager Tuesday night. Councillors unanimously picked Andrea Smith to fill the role Stephen Jellie is vacating at the end of the week. Smith is currently the city’s director of planning and development. She’s an Ogdensburg native and has worked...
wwnytv.com
Former Ogdensburg fire captain plans defamation lawsuit against mayor, city manager
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A former Ogdensburg fire captain plans to sue the city, the mayor and the city manager for defamation. Gerald Mack and his wife, Tammy, filed a summons and complaint in State Supreme Court on October 27. It’s the first step in filing a civil lawsuit.
clarkson.edu
Virtual Reality Showcase at the North Country Children’s Museum
Digital Artist Alex Lee will bring his virtual reality showcase entitled “Everything from Here to Infinity” to the North Country Children’s Museum on Saturday, November 5th from 1:00pm-2:30pm. Lee is Associate Professor of Digital Arts & Sciences at Clarkson University. For this project, he utilized the data...
Actor Jim Belushi opens marijuana dispensary on Upstate New York Indian nation
Hogansburg, N. Y. — A company owned by actor and comedian Jim Belushi has been awarded the latest license to operate a dispensary selling recreational marijuana on Northern New York’s Saint Regis (Akwesasne) Mohawk Tribe territory. Belushi, a star of television and film, and the younger brother of...
Where’s The Top Lake Town in the Country? It’s Here in Upstate NY
If you're saving up your money for your dream lake front property, the best place in the country to live isn't too far from home. There are so many places in the world that make for the most ideal places to live. A popular favorite among travelers, tourists and potential homebuyers are lake towns. Who wouldn't want to wake up to a breathtaking lake view every morning?
Two Upstate New York Towns Named Nation’s “Most Magical” In Winter
Upstate New York winters are known for being cold, snowy, and harsh. But there is also a natural beauty to the season that must be appreciated. Often time that winter beauty is centered around our quaint Upstate New York towns that take on a whole new life in the winter months. There is nothing quite like a fresh blanket of snow adding to the charm of a walkable downtown, the welcoming warmth of a great local restaurant on a cold night, or just the sheer beauty of nighttime lights reflecting off the frozen hallmarks of the season.
wwnytv.com
Your Turn: feedback on hazard pay, drug arrest & Chick-fil-A
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Ogdensburg stopped giving its firefighters hazard pay. According to the city manager, the city determined a section of the contract with the firefighter union is illegal:. The contract was negotiated and agreed upon by the city and the firemen. Case closed. Matt...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
“F” is for Fort Jackson
“F” is for Fort Jackson. Established in 1917 as the Sixth National Army Cantonment and named for President Andrew Jackson, this post in Richland County was originally called Camp Jackson. During World War I, it served primarily as a training ground for new soldiers. Deactivated in 1922, it was transferred in 1925 to the S.C. National Guard. Reactivated in 1938, Camp Jackson was upgraded to “fort” status in 1940. Throughout World War II, the post was again used to train new recruits. Fort Jackson became one of the first army installations to undergo large-scale desegregation. In 1977 pioneering experiments with gender-integrated training were conducted there. It was one of the first to implement this change in 1994. By the end of the twentieth century Fort Jackson had become the army’s largest training post for new soldiers.
wwnytv.com
Body found near Gouverneur identified
TOWN GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man whose body was found in a ditch Tuesday morning. He was 82-year-old Loris Shatraw of 1363 U.S. Route 11 in the town of Gouverneur. People walking along Route 11 discovered his body off...
wwnytv.com
Indian River bus goes into ditch
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Crews were called to help get a school bus out of a ditch Wednesday morning. Reports of a bus stuck in a ditch on Ansted Road in Evans Mills came in around 6:45 a.m. There were three students and two bus monitors on the...
wwnytv.com
Teen faces felony charges for Heuvelton break-ins
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a string of break-ins in Heuvelton. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said the youth burglarized Doug’s Tavern, the U.S. Post Office and Heuvelton Central School. The teen, whose name is withheld due to...
