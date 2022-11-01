The top five six-man teams in the Texas Panhandle: Week 11

Each week, the Amarillo Globe-News sports staff provides its assessment of the top-5 power rankings of coverage area Six-Man teams based on results from the week prior.

Below is how things stand after the seventh week of action.

1. HAPPY

The Cowboys keep picking up wins. After losing the season opener to the defending state champs, Happy hasn't come close to losing. It was over at halftime this week as they downed Wildorado 70-0.

2. FOLLETT

Follett's lone loss was to Happy. Otherwise, they've been flawless. This week they defeated a talented White Deer team 54-8.

3. NAZARETH

The Swifts moved to 7-2 overall on the season following a 50-0 drubbing of Claude.

4. GROOM

Groom continues to make big things happen against district as it won 52-0 against Lefors this week.

5. MIAMI

The Warriors won a 40-38 thriller against McLean thanks to Haiden Thompson putting up another Haiden Thompson performance. He finished with 167 yards and three scores rushing, 170 yards and two touchdowns passing, 14 tackles and an interception on defense, and kicked the game-winning 20-yard field goal with seven seconds left.