Foodies Who've Visited Celeb-Owned Restaurants, We Want To Hear About Your Experiences

By Kristen Harris
 3 days ago

There are restaurant owners who become celebrities, but more and more these days, there are also celebrities who become restaurant owners. Either way, these star-studded establishments are bound to attract attention from foodies and fans alike.

Personally, visiting Nellie's Southern Kitchen — which is owned by the Jonas Brothers' family — is on my bucket list. Have you ever stopped by for a great lunch while passing through Belmont, NC, or Las Vegas, NV?

Or maybe the last time you were in New York City, you ate at Lady Gaga's family restaurant, Joanne Trattoria, and had the best Italian meal of your life?

Or maybe your mouth watered at the idea of the food served in another celeb-owned restaurant, only for the actual experience to feel similar to eating cafeteria food and it did not live up to the hype?

If you've been to a celebrity-owned restaurant, what was it like? What did you order, and how did it taste? Most importantly, would you recommend the restaurant to other people, fans or not? Share your review in the comments for a chance to be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!

