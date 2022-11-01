Good Gaming Inc. To Relaunch MicroBuddies™ World Experience in Roblox with Substantial Upgrades and Additions

Read full article on original website
Odyssey Health Inc. Strengthens Commitment to Odyssey NeuroPharma Through Expansion of Executive Team
Las Vegas, NV, November 03, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTC: ODYY), f/k/a Odyssey Group International, Inc. (the “Company” or “Odyssey”), a medical technology company focused on developing unique, life-saving medical products, is pleased to announce its continued commitment to the newly formed entity, Odyssey NeuroPharma, with the expansion of its executive team.
Splash Beverage Group to Present at Sidoti November Microcap Conference
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, November 03, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American:SBEV) (“Splash” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Robert Nistico, is scheduled to present virtually at the Sidoti Investor Conference on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 9:15 am ET.
DRYWORLD Brands Makes Magic in MENA Partnering with Playsports – Expanding the Brand Across 11 Regions
Santa Barbara, CA, November 03, 2022 — McapMediaWire — DRYWORLD Brands Inc. (OTC Pink: IBGR) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a 5-year partnership with Playsports. This partnership provides exclusivity of the DRYWORLD Brand in 2 regions – Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. The agreement also allows Playsports to operate non-exclusively in the following regions: Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman and the United Arab Emirates.
UA Multimedia Provides Updates on New Application Development and Expansion Plans
IRVINE, CA, November 03, 2022 — McapMediaWire — UA Multimedia, Inc. (OTC: UAMM), a technology holding company and solution provider in the areas of blockchain, fintech, digital asset, Web3 and electric vehicle, is pleased to provide updates on new application development and expansion plans. After witnessing the Ethereum...
AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc. (OTC: AVMR) Files More Patents
ORLANDO, FL, November 03, 2022 — McapMediaWire — AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc. (“AVRA” or “the Company”) (OTC: AVMR) today issued the following update:. In October 2022, AVRA’s patent counsel, Locke Lord LLP, filed an additional patent application related to the Company’s semi-automated robotic system. Locke Lord LLP had previously responded to the US Patent Office on a prior patent application the Company had made that covered various apparatus and methods for its semi-automated robotic system.
Branded Legacy, Inc. Signs Letter Of Intent to Purchase Total Refinement Solutions, LLC
Charlotte, NC, November 04, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of cannabinoid-infused products from CBD topicals and tinctures to edibles is pleased to announce it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to purchase Total Refinement Solutions, LLC.
IMPORTANT CORPORATE DEVELOPMENTS – GLUCOSE HEALTH, INC. (OTC: GLUC)
BENTONVILLE, AR, October 24, 2022 — McapMediaWire –– Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC Pink: GLUC) (“Company”) confirms the following important corporate developments. Three outstanding candidates have now accepted nominations to serve as independent directors of the Company. Charters for the enactment of Audit, Compensation and Corporate Governance/Nominations committees, each comprised, or majority comprised, of the independent directors, have been established. The Company appointed a Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) firm as auditor. Audit of fiscal years 2020 and 2021, and interim reviews of the first two quarterly periods of fiscal 2022, have been completed. A Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with a decade of public company accounting and audit preparatory experience has now agreed to be appointed to a newly created officer position, Chief Accounting Officer.
Majic Wheels Corp. Announces Changes to its Fiscal Year
Houston, Texas, November 03, 2022 — McapMediaWire –– Majic Wheels Corp. (OTC: MJWL), a Wyoming-based holding company priming itself as a mainstay in the disruptive tech space through strategic mergers and acquisitions, has announced a change to its fiscal year. 1. The company’s fiscal year-end has been...
Software Effective Solutions’ (OTC: SFWJ) Medcana Acquires Controlling Stake in Eko2o Environmental ￼
New Orleans, Louisiana, November 3, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Software Effective Solutions, (OTC Pink: SFWJ) (“The Company”, “SFWJ”) subsidiary Medcana has acquired a controlling stake in Eko2o Environmental Solutions S.A.S. of Medellin, Antioquia. a company focused on developing infrastructure for agriculture, primarily with greenhouse construction and irrigation systems in Colombia and South America.
GPOPlus+ Signs Master Distributor Agreement with Tech Armor
Tech Armor is a leading mobile phone accessories company looking to GPOX to help expand its b2b business by selling to wholesalers and retailers. Las Vegas, NV and Los Angeles, CA, November 02, 2022 — McapMediaWire — GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: GPOX), a distribution company focused on independent and regional retailers with an ever growing product catalog, that uses the power of Group Purchasing to save businesses money, announced they entered into a Master Distribution Agreement with Tech Armor.
Healixa Inc Retains Investment Bank Firm Craft Capital Management LLC to Provide Investment Banking and Up-Listing Advisory Services￼
New York, NY, November 03, 2022 — McapmediaWire — Healixa, Inc. (OTC Pink: EMOR) (“Healixa,” “EMOR” or the “Company”), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water, and green-tech industries, today announced they have retained Craft Capital Management, LLC (“Craft Capital”) to provide investment banking services, help in facilitating a capital raise and other advisory services.
Advisory Excellence Continues to Build Thriving Community on Social Media
London, UK, November 03, 2022 – McapMediaWire – This week, the corporate networking, and media organisation Advisory Excellence achieved a new social media milestone. The organisation seeks to network on a worldwide scale by forming alliances in a variety of regions, including Europe, the former Soviet Union, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.
