Good Gaming Inc. To Relaunch MicroBuddies™ World Experience in Roblox with Substantial Upgrades and Additions

BENTONVILLE, AR, October 24, 2022 — McapMediaWire –– Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC Pink: GLUC) (“Company”) confirms the following important corporate developments. Three outstanding candidates have now accepted nominations to serve as independent directors of the Company. Charters for the enactment of Audit, Compensation and Corporate Governance/Nominations committees, each comprised, or majority comprised, of the independent directors, have been established. The Company appointed a Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) firm as auditor. Audit of fiscal years 2020 and 2021, and interim reviews of the first two quarterly periods of fiscal 2022, have been completed. A Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with a decade of public company accounting and audit preparatory experience has now agreed to be appointed to a newly created officer position, Chief Accounting Officer.

1 DAY AGO