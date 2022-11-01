ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Jerry Jones is the Darth Vader of football,” NFL Twitter Reacts to Cowboys owner hilariously dresses up as a ‘blind referee’ for Halloween

By Aamir Jethwa
firstsportz.com
 3 days ago
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady Admits That Having Gisele Bündchen Divorce 'Play Out In Front Of A Lot Of People' Was Added Challenge

Tom Brady is opening up about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage.During the Monday, October 31, episode of his Sirius XM show, Let’s Go!, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, talked about "giving all you can to the team" while dealing with personal challenges that have played out in the public eye."I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," Brady began, emphasizing that "the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things,...
