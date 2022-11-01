ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

“He’s trying to uphold African American history at the expense of Jews, Christians and Islam” Skip Bayless blasts Kyrie Irving for promoting anti-semitic film

By Ritik Malik
 3 days ago
Victor Wolf
3d ago

So I guess I'm going to have to watch this movie myself because no one can actually define what was said in the movie that was antisemitic so far aside from those guys claim that the Jews are black which according to the definition of semitic it relates to those who originate from North Africa to western Asia so that wouldn't be too far fetched. Just saying that alone is antisemitic or am I missing something here?

Taylor Thompson
3d ago

I can't believe we're living in a generation where people are offended by words so offended that they're willing to take everything that somebody has worked so hard for because they don't like the words coming out of their mouth.. is this America or is this North Korea

King Uyaham
2d ago

RELIGIOUS PERSECUTION!!!!!!! you can't tell me where we came from or who we are.... SO DONT TELL US WHAT TO BELIEVE! DONT TELL US HOW TO FEEL.

