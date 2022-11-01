Read full article on original website
Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion; 16 win $1 million apiece
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won the lottery drawing on Saturday night. The numbers for the drawing were: white balls 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and red Powerball 20. “We’ve never seen a jackpot go this high...
Median home price falls again in October as houses now selling for less than list price
Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. This week, we take a look at the latest market data from the Triangle Multiple Listing Service—which, though preliminary for October 2022, shows a changing Triangle real estate market right now.
FAA encourages airlines to fly over water between NC and Florida - just ahead of holiday travel rush
RALEIGH, N.C. — Just ahead of the busiest travel period of the year, the Department of Transportation is putting airlines on notice - equip your planes to better utilize airspace over the water between North Carolina an Florida. In a matter of weeks, airlines could see record travel numbers...
Permanent Daylight Saving Time will hurt our health, experts say
CNN — The end of Daylight Saving Time is upon us again, an autumn tradition when the United States, Europe, most of Canada and a number of other countries move their clocks backwards an hour in a sort of Groundhog Day trust fall. We'll move them forward (again) next spring when governments put daylight saving back in place.
Editorial: Cooper must move now to get Leandro education order implemented
The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. For a third time in the last 25 years the state Supreme Court concluded North Carolina’s governmental leaders still fail to keep the State Constitution’s right that EVERY child has access to a quality education. The decision isn’t about...
California tenants rise up, demand rent caps from city halls
ANTIOCH, CALIF. — Kim Carlson's apartment has flooded with human feces multiple times, the plumbing never fixed in the low-income housing complex she calls home in the San Francisco Bay Area suburb of Antioch. Her property manager is verbally abusive and calls her 9-year-old grandson, who has autism, a...
Deadly tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma, flatten buildings
IDABEL, OKLA. — Residents in southeastern Oklahoma and northeastern Texas began assessing weather damage Saturday, working to recover and thankful to have survived after a storm stretching from Dallas to northwest Arkansas spawned tornadoes and produced flash flooding, killing at least two people, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins.
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34
LOS ANGELES — Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death. His fiance, Melanie Martin, asked for...
Shaw knocks off rival St. Augustine's in double overtime Raleigh Classic
DURHAM, NC -- Shaw needed extra time Saturday afternoon at home at Durham County Stadium, but prevailed and beat rival Saint Augustine's 30-27 in double overtime in the annual Raleigh Classic. The Bears improved to 4-6 on the year and 4-4 in Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association play, while the Falcons...
1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
POWDERLY, TEXAS — Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, killing at least one person, injuring two dozens others and leaving dozens of homes and buildings in ruins. Tornadoes hit hard in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, in the southeastern corner of the state. Cody McDaniel, the county's...
Terry Sanford jumps on South Brunswick early en route to win: HSOT Postgame
The Fayetteville Observer's Rodd Baxley joined the HSOT Live Postgame Show to break down the Terry Sanford win over South Brunswick in the first round of the 3A football playoffs.
