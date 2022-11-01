Read full article on original website
Bird flu found in southwestern part of Louisiana
Louisiana state wildlife and fisheries officials confirm bird flu found in blue-winged teal in the southwestern part of the state.
Bird flu case confirmed in southwest Louisiana, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A case of bird flu, also known as H5N1 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, has been confirmed in southwest Louisiana, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. While officials said the virus poses a low risk to public health, the CDC urges you to...
Louisiana health officials warn of rise in respiratory illnesses this Halloween season
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The season of flu and other respiratory illnesses is upon us, and local health officials said Monday (Oct. 31) it is off to a nasty start. Doctors warn of a possible “tri-demic” on the way, with cases of flu, COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in the mix.
Eat Safe Louisiana: Access all restaurant health inspection reports in one place
Did you know you can access all Louisiana restaurant health inspection reports in one place?. The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has a public-access website which offers the opportunity to provide the citizens and visitors of Louisiana with information regarding food safety. The goal is to enable the public to make informed decisions as food consumers.
Fishermen fight back on imported shrimp
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Shrimp Industry struggles as more imports from foreign countries come in. A big part of Louisiana is the shrimp industry, but the Louisiana Shrimp Taskforce worries they will not survive due to the overwhelming amount of imports. “We are Louisiana, I don’t care how...
5 Nature day trips to take this fall in south Louisiana.
Fall is here and with it brings cooler weather, fewer mosquitoes, and fewer pesky biting bugs. Louisiana is one of the most environmentally diverse states in the U.S. offering wetlands, swamps, marshlands, hardwood forests, and many other beautiful biomes. Fall is the best time to get out into nature to see beautiful fall foliage, leaves changing, migratory birds, and critters getting ready for winter weather. Here are 5 Beautiful park areas and trails to visit this fall in Louisiana.
Severe Weather Threat Moves Into Louisiana Friday
A storm system approaching Louisiana from the west will likely kick off strong showers and storms across the state on Friday, some of those storms could reach severe limits. The Storm Prediction Center is placing a large portion of western Louisiana in the slight risk category for severe storms on Friday. Meanwhile, much of the eastern half of the state will be at a marginal risk of severe storms.
Devil’s Swamp: The Most Toxic Lake In Louisiana
It sits just 10 miles outside of Baton Rouge, and sits just off the Mississippi River. It is listed on Federal pollution lists, and has warnings to not make contact with the water. The name is Devil's Swamp Lake, and that is a very appropriate name. This bending body of...
Southwest Louisiana poised to double down on LNG as market expands
LAKE CHARLES — Southwest Louisiana is likely to strengthen its position as one of the world’s major exporters of liquified natural gas in the months and years ahead, partly due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, experts and political leaders told an industry conference on Wednesday. At the...
Cut the carbs, prevent diabetes, Louisiana doctors say
NEW ORLEANS — Americans expect to spend $3.1 billion on Halloween candy. That's a lot of money and a lot of sugar. And with that comes a lot of health problems, especially for some people in Southeast Louisiana. Southeast Louisiana ranks high nationally in the number of people with...
Daylight Saving Ends Nov. 6. Will Louisiana Time Change?
Will Louisiana end Daylight Saving Time like most of the country this year? To answer the question, yes. However, this may be the last year the state will do so. For now, Hawaii and Arizona are the only two states in the nation that have permanent Daylight Saving time. Meaning they don't change their clocks at all.
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) disclosed on November 1, 2022, that on October 22, enforcement agents cited three men for alleged game fish offenses in Iberville Parish. Van P. Nguyen, 54, of Denham Springs,...
Evacuations ordered in Louisiana parish as train derailment causes acid leak
Evacuations have been issued for a small Louisiana parish where thousands of galloons of hydrochloric acid were spilled as a result of a train derailment on Wednesday afternoon.
Two Louisiana Men Arrested for Harassment of Fishermen
Louisiana Department of Wildlife agents arrested two men on charges of harassing fishermen last week. It was alleged that the men were disrupting anglers by throwing glass bottles at other anglers as they attempted to fish in nearby waters. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife website, Casey Russell of...
Powerball – Three Louisiana Tickets Claim Big Money Prizes
The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that three tickets sold in the state for last night's (11/02) Powerball drawing are major prize winners. However, no single ticket sold for last night's game matched the numbers needed to claim Powerball's top prize of $1.2 billion dollars. That means the jackpot will continue to rise as we move toward the next drawing which is scheduled for Saturday night.
Louisiana man found dead at base of tree stand at national park
A man from Scott, Louisiana was found dead at the base of his tree stand in the Kisatchie National Forest
Louisiana Living: Cowboy Church
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Bonnie Hay, Raeleigh Mobley, and Debi Faulk with Cowboy Church join Ashley Doughty in the studio. Bonnie, Raeleigh, and Debi share with Ashley and viewers details about their barrel run. For more information on this event, be sure to watch the clip above. For more Louisiana […]
Eunice-based meat company's direct-to-consumer service now available statewide
Eunice-based Coastal Plains Meat Co., which launched a direct-to-consumer service in eight regional parishes earlier this year, is now available statewide. The company’s service, Louisiana Beef Direct, is available thanks to a partnership with UPS, Coastal Plains CEO David Billings and COO Chip Perrin announced. To kick off the...
Gulf's first two zones for offshore wind farms selected off Louisiana, Texas
The federal government has selected the first two areas for offshore wind development in the Gulf of Mexico, clearing the way for a process that could have windmills spinning over the waves near Louisiana by the decade’s end. The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on Monday finalized the...
