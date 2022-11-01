ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Gasoline leak shuts Marathon on West Third Street; First detected in sewage at wastewater treatment plant

By Jeremy Hogan
bloomingtonian.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — Leaking Underground Tank Forces Clean Up at Local Gas Station

Clean up continues at a local gas station after a gasoline leak was discovered coming from one of its underground tanks. The leak was discovered on Monday by City of Bloomington Utilities after a report that hydro-carbon odors had been detected coming from sewage flowing to the Dillman Wastewater Treatment Plant. The odor was later found to be emanating from the Marathon station in the 1300 block of West Third Street. On Tuesday morning, Bloomington firefighters were at the station joined by representatives from IDEM to assess the situation. The fuel tanks were emptied to stop the leak, but officials say they don’t know how long it will take to clean up the area.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Gasoline leak identified as a hydrocarbon odor source

BLOOMINGTON – Early Monday evening, the City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) issued a statement regarding hydrocarbon odors coming from the sewage flowing to the Dillman Road Wastewater Treatment Plant. A thorough search was conducted and determined the smell resulted from a release of gasoline fuel into the sanitary and...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Large underground gasoline leak spills into Bloomington sewer system

A large gasoline spill at a Marathon gas station, located at 1307 West Third Street, resulted in a large release of fuel into the sanitary and storm sewer Monday. After a thorough search, the spill was caused by a leak in an underground holding tank, or underground pipe, which released the large amount of gasoline fuel.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
