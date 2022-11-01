Gasoline leak shuts Marathon on West Third Street; First detected in sewage at wastewater treatment plant

Clean up continues at a local gas station after a gasoline leak was discovered coming from one of its underground tanks. The leak was discovered on Monday by City of Bloomington Utilities after a report that hydro-carbon odors had been detected coming from sewage flowing to the Dillman Wastewater Treatment Plant. The odor was later found to be emanating from the Marathon station in the 1300 block of West Third Street. On Tuesday morning, Bloomington firefighters were at the station joined by representatives from IDEM to assess the situation. The fuel tanks were emptied to stop the leak, but officials say they don’t know how long it will take to clean up the area.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO