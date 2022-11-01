Gasoline leak shuts Marathon on West Third Street; First detected in sewage at wastewater treatment plant

Read full article on original website
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Leaking Underground Tank Forces Clean Up at Local Gas Station
Clean up continues at a local gas station after a gasoline leak was discovered coming from one of its underground tanks. The leak was discovered on Monday by City of Bloomington Utilities after a report that hydro-carbon odors had been detected coming from sewage flowing to the Dillman Wastewater Treatment Plant. The odor was later found to be emanating from the Marathon station in the 1300 block of West Third Street. On Tuesday morning, Bloomington firefighters were at the station joined by representatives from IDEM to assess the situation. The fuel tanks were emptied to stop the leak, but officials say they don’t know how long it will take to clean up the area.
wbiw.com
Gasoline leak identified as a hydrocarbon odor source
BLOOMINGTON – Early Monday evening, the City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) issued a statement regarding hydrocarbon odors coming from the sewage flowing to the Dillman Road Wastewater Treatment Plant. A thorough search was conducted and determined the smell resulted from a release of gasoline fuel into the sanitary and...
North Split reopening likely delayed until early 2023
An INDOT spokesperson said supply-chain issues and labor shortages place a more realistic reopening date for the North Split to be sometime in early 2023.
Indiana Daily Student
Large underground gasoline leak spills into Bloomington sewer system
A large gasoline spill at a Marathon gas station, located at 1307 West Third Street, resulted in a large release of fuel into the sanitary and storm sewer Monday. After a thorough search, the spill was caused by a leak in an underground holding tank, or underground pipe, which released the large amount of gasoline fuel.
5-vehicle accident shuts down Wabash Ave.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two people were taken to the hospital and Wabash Avenue was closed for a time Wednesday morning after a crash involving five vehicles. The crash occurred at approximately 6:46 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Wabash Ave and Country Club Rd. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, a driver […]
CEO of AES Indiana talks about retiring coal fired units at Petersburg plant
(WEHT) - Utility company AES announced in October it is converting two of its units in southern Indiana from coal to natural gas. AES provides power to the Indianapolis area, but has a power plant in Petersburg where the change is taking place.
One killed, one arrested after truck strikes pedestrian
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: A pedestrian was killed Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle. As of 6:43 pm Wabash Avenue was re-opened and police were finished processing the scene. Terre Haute Police said the victim was not a resident of Terre Haute and their identity is not being released at this […]
bloomingtonian.com
Indiana State Police investigating fatal home invasion shootout in Owen County
The Indiana State Police is investigating a fatal home invasion shootout that left a 39-year-old man dead outside his residence in Owen County Wednesday evening. Gilardo Garcia Salinas died after first aid was unsuccessful at the scene of the crime at north 231 and North Cataract Road. Here is the...
shelbycountypost.com
Eye in the Sky: Scott Richardson producing amazing aerial views of Shelby County
Actually, it’s a powered parachute operated by Scott Richardson. The 1981 Shelbyville High School graduate has mixed his love of aviation and photography to get incredible shots and video that commemorates life in and around Shelby County. “It’s all kind of snowballed,” said Richardson. “The really odd part is...
WTHI
Terre Haute police respond to barricade situation
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A suspect is in custody after police say he barricaded himself inside a home and threatened to shoot police Wednesday morning. Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen says officers went to a home on North 15th Street in reference to a man with a warrant. He says the man threatened to shoot officers and the Special Response Team was activated.
Family settles in wrongful death suit against Greenwood PD
Teresa Todero's life changed on May 29, 2016, after a 911 call for help about her son came in. The caller advised Charlie Todero was attempting suicide through traffic.
wbiw.com
Progress on Hopewell Neighborhood moves Bloomington toward greater diversity, sustainability, and affordability
BLOOMINGTON – On Friday, Hopewell Steering Committee co-chairs Mayor Hamilton and Vi Simpson, along with members, and city staff received updates in a Hopewell Steering Committee meeting on the Hopewell Neighborhood project. Progress continues, with Phase 1 East demolition and site restoration that began in late August now complete....
One in custody after vehicle pursuit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after leading police on a vehicle pursuit from Vigo into Clay County. Terre Haute Police said a call came in just before 3:30 pm of Domestic Violence in the 2100 block of N 26th Street. The caller advised a male was fighting […]
Semi crash blocks traffic on I-465 on Indy's south side
INDIANAPOLIS — A semi-trailer crash Sunday morning blocked eastbound traffic on Interstate 465 across the south side of Indianapolis. The crash occurred shortly after 8 a.m. near the U.S. 31/East Street interchange. The exit remained open, along with the far right lane. Fire crews responded to the scene to...
WTHR
Bartholomew County sets record for overdose deaths
There are new efforts to stop it. Jennie Runevitch is in Columbus with the crisis, and the new efforts to stop it.
Miraculously no one hurt after Indiana store collapse
It reportedly happened at the Greenwell Hardware Store, a shop known to sell plumbing, electrical and cleaning supplies.
Update: Sullivan Co. man in custody
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Sullivan Co. Sheriff Clark Cottom confirmed just before 8:00 pm Wednesday that Henschen has been taken into custody. Original: The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate a man wanted on felony warrants in both Indiana and Illinois. According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, […]
WISH-TV
3 semitractor-trailers reported stolen in past 2 months on far west side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three semitractor-trailers were reported stolen in the past two months from lots on the far west side of Indianapolis, police say. The latest theft, on Thursday from a lot in the 8000 block of West 10th Street, was the latest theft reported in that area to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Inside Indiana Business
Small town revival in Indiana focusing on people, quality of life
More and more, rural cities and towns throughout Indiana are coming together to take control their futures with projects aimed at enhancing quality of life and making their communities a place where people want to live, work and play. From the Depot Street Park and Amphitheatre in Greenfield to a planned $50 million downtown district in nearby McCordsville, engaged community leadership and tens of millions of dollars in state funding are contributing to the evolution of Indiana’s rural communities where a growing focus is on people.
Hit-and-run driver slams into Greenwood home, leaving family to pick up the pieces
GREENWOOD, Ind. — A family in Greenwood has been left to pick up the pieces after a hit-and-run driver crashed into their home. “I was startled awake, but I wasn’t really sure why I had woken up. I thought it was maybe thunder,” said Laura Dalton. It was just before 4:30 a.m. on the morning […]
