Services for Jerry Lee Lewis will be held Thursday evening in Hernando and Saturday morning in Ferriday. The 87-year old musician and Ferriday native died Friday of double pneumonia. Visitation will be held at 10am Saturday at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, with the funeral to follow at 11am and a private burial afterward. A celebration of Lewis’ life will take place Saturday at 1pm at the Arcade Theater in Ferriday, with his cousin, Rev. Jimmy Swaggart officiating along with Clyde Webber of Ferriday.

FERRIDAY, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO