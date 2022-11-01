ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidalia, LA

Jerry Lee Lewis Public Funeral Details Revealed

Jerry Lee Lewis' family shared details of the musician's public memorial and funeral services, set for this upcoming weekend. Lewis, one of the last surviving architects of rock and roll, died on Oct. 28 at 87. "The Killer" was best known for his hits "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On" and "Great Balls of Fire," as well as dozens of country hits during the 1960s and 1970s.
HERNANDO, MS
1063radiolafayette.com

Funeral Services Announced for Jerry Lee Lewis

The family of the late Rock ‘n Roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has announced the arrangements for his memorial. Funeral services will be at Young’s Funeral Home, at 11 am on Saturday. Public access will be limited, however, the service will be streamed live on his Facebook page.
FERRIDAY, LA
listenupyall.com

Jerry Lee Lewis Services Finalized

Services for Jerry Lee Lewis will be held Thursday evening in Hernando and Saturday morning in Ferriday. The 87-year old musician and Ferriday native died Friday of double pneumonia. Visitation will be held at 10am Saturday at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, with the funeral to follow at 11am and a private burial afterward. A celebration of Lewis’ life will take place Saturday at 1pm at the Arcade Theater in Ferriday, with his cousin, Rev. Jimmy Swaggart officiating along with Clyde Webber of Ferriday.
FERRIDAY, LA
KNOE TV8

Concordia officials arrest Cenla man accused of indecent behavior with juvenile

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a central Louisiana man who is accused of indecent behavior with juveniles and more. The CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into an adult suspect who they say initiated contact with what he believed to be a minor. The suspect, Justin W. Rachal, 30, of Deville, allegedly engaged in “extremely lewd dialogue, transmitted sexually explicit photos of himself and attempted to travel in order to meet,” CPSO said.
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
listenupyall.com

Natchez aldermen work through list of streets to repave

NATCHEZ, Miss. – City aldermen continue to review a list of Natchez streets to repave in what the mayor called “the most significant (street) project in recent memory” with $6 million they’re borrowing through bonds. Presented Tuesday with an inventory of the city’s 480 streets ranked...
NATCHEZ, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi coroner: ‘This was not just a shooting. It was an execution.’ One dead, another injured after suspect reportedly opens fire on occupied vehicle.

Natchez Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that injured one person and killed another at the intersection of Col. John Pitchford Parkway and U.S. 61 South late Tuesday night. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said police responded to the shooting at approximately 11:15 p.m. “Once officers arrived on the...
NATCHEZ, MS
Magnolia State Live

Court upholds conviction of man who robbed store at gunpoint, then entered hospital wounded claiming he was the one who was robbed

The Mississippi Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction and sentencing of a Meadville man for a 2018 armed robbery. James Davon O’Quinn, age 26 in 2018, was convicted in April 2021 before Judge David H. Strong Jr. in Lincoln County Circuit Court. O’Quinn appealed his case, arguing his trial counsel provided ineffective assistance by failing to object to multiple instances of hearsay.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS

