Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Louisiana services set for rock pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis
FERRIDAY, La. (AP) — The family of legendary rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has announced details of memorial services planned this weekend for his birthplace, Ferriday
Popculture
Jerry Lee Lewis Public Funeral Details Revealed
Jerry Lee Lewis' family shared details of the musician's public memorial and funeral services, set for this upcoming weekend. Lewis, one of the last surviving architects of rock and roll, died on Oct. 28 at 87. "The Killer" was best known for his hits "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On" and "Great Balls of Fire," as well as dozens of country hits during the 1960s and 1970s.
1063radiolafayette.com
Funeral Services Announced for Jerry Lee Lewis
The family of the late Rock ‘n Roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has announced the arrangements for his memorial. Funeral services will be at Young’s Funeral Home, at 11 am on Saturday. Public access will be limited, however, the service will be streamed live on his Facebook page.
listenupyall.com
Jerry Lee Lewis Services Finalized
Services for Jerry Lee Lewis will be held Thursday evening in Hernando and Saturday morning in Ferriday. The 87-year old musician and Ferriday native died Friday of double pneumonia. Visitation will be held at 10am Saturday at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, with the funeral to follow at 11am and a private burial afterward. A celebration of Lewis’ life will take place Saturday at 1pm at the Arcade Theater in Ferriday, with his cousin, Rev. Jimmy Swaggart officiating along with Clyde Webber of Ferriday.
KNOE TV8
Concordia officials arrest Cenla man accused of indecent behavior with juvenile
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a central Louisiana man who is accused of indecent behavior with juveniles and more. The CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into an adult suspect who they say initiated contact with what he believed to be a minor. The suspect, Justin W. Rachal, 30, of Deville, allegedly engaged in “extremely lewd dialogue, transmitted sexually explicit photos of himself and attempted to travel in order to meet,” CPSO said.
It's time for a (time) change, again
Franklin Countians will set their clocks back by one hour before retiring on Saturday night as Da...
listenupyall.com
Natchez aldermen work through list of streets to repave
NATCHEZ, Miss. – City aldermen continue to review a list of Natchez streets to repave in what the mayor called “the most significant (street) project in recent memory” with $6 million they’re borrowing through bonds. Presented Tuesday with an inventory of the city’s 480 streets ranked...
Man arrested for allegedly trafficking, drugging and raping unconscious victims in Mississippi, Louisiana.
A Louisiana man was recently arrested for allegedly trafficking, drugging and raping multiple victims — including juveniles — in two states. Quentin M. Smith, 45, of Vidalia is facing charges of human trafficking, second-degree rape, two counts of cruelty to juveniles, and two counts of attempted sexual battery.
Low water means supply chain disruption and higher prices
The Mississippi River continues with water levels near historic lows. That means good hunting for the many people out on the river’s banks in Natchez and Vidalia searching for unique treasurer and artifacts previously buried under the current of the river. At the same time, those low water levels...
Officers make quick work, apprehend man suspected of robbing Mississippi grocery store and dollar store at gunpoint
In less than two hours, area law enforcement had a man suspected of armed robbery of a Mississippi grocery store Saturday night. Michael Bacon, 35, was identified as the suspect in the armed robbery of the Natchez Market grocery store on John R. Junkin Drive at approximately 7 p.m. By...
Mississippi coroner: ‘This was not just a shooting. It was an execution.’ One dead, another injured after suspect reportedly opens fire on occupied vehicle.
Natchez Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that injured one person and killed another at the intersection of Col. John Pitchford Parkway and U.S. 61 South late Tuesday night. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said police responded to the shooting at approximately 11:15 p.m. “Once officers arrived on the...
Court upholds conviction of man who robbed store at gunpoint, then entered hospital wounded claiming he was the one who was robbed
The Mississippi Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction and sentencing of a Meadville man for a 2018 armed robbery. James Davon O’Quinn, age 26 in 2018, was convicted in April 2021 before Judge David H. Strong Jr. in Lincoln County Circuit Court. O’Quinn appealed his case, arguing his trial counsel provided ineffective assistance by failing to object to multiple instances of hearsay.
Comments / 0