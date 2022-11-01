Read full article on original website
A dentist making a difference
Dr. Amir Mehrabi joins us in the studio to talk about a free dental clinic that provides care for uninsured patients in the Little Rock area. They’re open once a month on Friday mornings and take appointments over the phone. For more information on booking an appointment or on volunteering, call the City Center at 501-396-3355.
Men on a Mission 2022: Anthony Young
My fondest career moment is the first time I experienced the reaction of a customer being approved for a loan for their small business. I’m a banker by trade, but this platform sparked a passion for creating impact within communities. It has allowed me to expand my reach of building communities and changing lives.
Giving Guide: CHI St. Vincent
CHI St. Vincent makes the healing presence of God known in our world by improving the health of the people we serve, especially those who are vulnerable, while advancing social justice for all. We are YOUR hospital and are dedicated to providing compassionate and excellent care — for you, your...
Arkansas Black Apple
The Arkansas Black Apple is not poisonous at all, but it does have a tart bitter taste if you pluck one off the tree and eat it. It normally takes a couple of weeks of putting it inside the refrigerator before it develops a sweeter taste. The Arkansas Black Apple originated in the 1840s in Benton County, in Bentonville, and if properly stored for up to 3-4 months these apples are very crunchy and flavorful and only get better the longer you keep them. They are perfect for winter and spring baking. Some apples are very dark in color and almost appear black but have more of a dark burgundy hue that turns black after storage.
Men on a Mission 2022: Chris W. Pritchard
Relationships and community outreach have always been my primary focus, and combining that with my passion for live events certainly was a perfect fit. Ministries! With a vibrant team of volunteers, STEP Ministries mentors, tutors and encourages under-resourced youth in the Little Rock and North Little Rock communities. stepministries.org. WHAT...
Have You Heard Arkansas is Home to the Rare Black Apple?
Did you know that Arkansas is home to the Black Apple? Yeah, I know it sounds like something you would hear about in a Snow White fairy tale and you may be asking, Is it poisonous?. Arkansas Black Apple. The Arkansas Black Apple is not poisonous at all, but it...
Arkansas gets health care expansion approved
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson announced a new health care program Tuesday morning. The program is called Life 360 and is part of Arkansas' Health and Opportunity For Me (ARHOME). Life 360 focuses on improved maternal care, mental health services and addiction services. It also includes support...
City Year is Making the Grade
Put simply, City Year Little Rock is a win-win situation. Madhav Shroff describes it best. “[City Year provides] an extra resource to schools that are in need of that extra support,” he says. “Service as a City Year corps member is direct service. There are many people, especially young people, upset with various issues with our current society, and City Year is an outlet to put frustrations into action.”
Men on a Mission 2022: Jowaun Wright
Closings are always my best career moments. Seeing my clients’ faces and the joy they have after buying a home or buying their first home always makes me happy. I’ve always been fascinated with homes, interior design, landscaping and every aspect of the home lifestyle. It was a natural way for me to channel my interests into a career.
Nonprofit News: November Edition
Ahead of its 100-year anniversary in 2027, UA Little Rock has publicly launched the Centennial Campaign with the goal of raising $250 million, its largest fundraising effort to date. "This campaign celebrates our first 100 years and ensures a robust beginning to our second 100 years by reducing student debt,...
Men on a Mission 2022: Christian O’Neal
A career highlight is launching the UA Little Rock Centennial Campaign. It will set the course for the next 100 years by raising funds for scholarships, student success, learning environments and program excellence. Supporting our students is such an honor. HOW I KNEW THIS WAS MY PASSION. As a first-generation...
Highbar, LLC announces Arkansas site for first rebar mill
November 1, 2022 (Osceola, Arkansas) — Highbar LLC, a newly formed company focused on sustainable scrap metal recycling and steel production, announced Tuesday it has selected a greenfield site in northeast Arkansas to build the first of its two rebar steel mini mills. The mills are designed to be world leaders in terms of energy and water efficiency, labor productivity, and carbon emission reductions.
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, November 1, 2022: No to Issue 3
Who could be against something called the “Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment”? We can. If Issue 3 on the ballot really had to do with religious freedom, that’s one thing. But let’s be frank. The genesis of this amendment, pushed on the people by the Arkansas General Assembly, is that some of the crazier members didn’t like the idea that some municipalities wanted to enforce strict COVID-19 mask wearing and vaccination criteria. The wingnuts who adopted the “God will protect us – we don’t need no stinkin’ masks or vaccines” school of thought came to believe that their fringe view of virus control is valid. There were, at last count, some 12,489 Arkansans who can put the lie to this. That is, they could if they had never been infected by COVID-19, and died. Masks and vaccines work to control the spread of deadly viruses. Many Arkansas communities wanted to do the right thing by imposing strict controls at a time when it would have mattered the most. This amendment is telling those communities that they were wrong. They weren’t – thousands of Arkansans would be alive today if the state had adopted stricter COVID-19 controls. We support local governments that want to protect their citizens. The “Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment” doesn’t do that. Issue 3 should be rejected by voters.
The 60% question: Is Issue 4 Arkansas’ last shot at recreational marijuana?
For some voters, whether they’ll vote to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas next week comes down to one question. Could 60% of Arkansas voters support marijuana legalization in a future election? It’s this group of cannabis proponents that makes Issue 4 on the Nov. 8 ballot so interesting. They dislike Issue 4’s strict market structure […] The post The 60% question: Is Issue 4 Arkansas’ last shot at recreational marijuana? appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Effects daylight saving time has on children
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When you change the clocks on Nov. 6, some people in your house may notice the difference more than others. The highly-debated time change has more of an effect on children and many doctors say it is difficult for them to adjust to the changes. Dr....
Arkansas ballot questions explained
LAKE VILLAGE - Arkansas voters have more than the usual candidates to consider when they cast their ballots this election season. The natural state has four ballot measures for voters to decide. As Arkansas voters started casting ballots in early voting, out came the campaigners to drum up support for...
Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones reflects on campaign as midterms loom closer
Candidates running for governor of Arkansas are wrapping up their campaigns this week with a final plea to voters. Democratic nominee Chris Jones told KUAR News Monday he is traveling the state to talk to voters as a “last push to remind folks of what is at stake.” Jones spent Sunday canvassing door-to-door in Little Rock. Later in the week, he plans to go to northwest Arkansas to talk to voters in Fayetteville and Eureka Springs. He also has stops planned in Harrison and Jonesboro.
Native American Heritage Stops in Arkansas
November opens the celebration of Native American Heritage month. Arkansas has deep roots with several Native American tribes, including Quapaw, Caddo, and Osage. November is a great time to explore this history, learn from the past and continue to increase our understanding of the Indigenous people who first called Arkansas home.
Little Rock Soirée's 2022 Class of Men on a Mission
It is our immense pleasure to present to you the 2022 class of Men on a Mission. Last year, our team officially launched this special section, one we’d long dreamt of sharing. This year, following a warm reception to the inaugural class, we’re thrilled to bring back the list. We opened nominations to readers before vetting each entry, then reaching out with this marketing opportunity.
Thinking about Arkansas’ down-ballot races
With nothing new to report about the major races, let’s turn our attention to some of the lower-profile state races – the ones that shouldn’t be on the ballot. Few voters know the duties of the treasurer (state’s banker and manages the state’s investments), auditor (state’s CPA and payroll officer), and land commissioner (processes delinquent property tax payments; leases and permits minerals on state-owned lands). In fact, I had to research those offices in order to write this paragraph.
