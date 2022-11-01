Read full article on original website
Men on a Mission 2022: Chris W. Pritchard
Relationships and community outreach have always been my primary focus, and combining that with my passion for live events certainly was a perfect fit. Ministries! With a vibrant team of volunteers, STEP Ministries mentors, tutors and encourages under-resourced youth in the Little Rock and North Little Rock communities. stepministries.org. WHAT...
Men on a Mission 2022: Scott Stern, M.D.
Being present for the growth of CARTI and the shift toward treatment in underserved areas of the state. Treating cancer patients where they are has been a game changer for the people of Arkansas. HOW I KNEW THIS WAS MY PASSION. I always knew I wanted to be a doctor;...
Men on a Mission 2022: Christian O’Neal
A career highlight is launching the UA Little Rock Centennial Campaign. It will set the course for the next 100 years by raising funds for scholarships, student success, learning environments and program excellence. Supporting our students is such an honor. HOW I KNEW THIS WAS MY PASSION. As a first-generation...
Giving Guide: CHI St. Vincent
CHI St. Vincent makes the healing presence of God known in our world by improving the health of the people we serve, especially those who are vulnerable, while advancing social justice for all. We are YOUR hospital and are dedicated to providing compassionate and excellent care — for you, your...
Nonprofit News: November Edition
Ahead of its 100-year anniversary in 2027, UA Little Rock has publicly launched the Centennial Campaign with the goal of raising $250 million, its largest fundraising effort to date. "This campaign celebrates our first 100 years and ensures a robust beginning to our second 100 years by reducing student debt,...
Go!bbler Turkey Trot Tradition Continues This Thanksgiving
Nothing is better than vegging out on the couch after a huge Thanksgiving feast, watching football through a bleary, tryptophan-induced haze, right?. To help you earn a few more minutes on the couch, Go! Running’s annual Go!bbler Turkey Trot is back, hitting the streets in The Heights on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24.
Explore the November Issue of Soirée
November has come once again, and with it a flurry of holiday preparations, philanthropic events and new ways to explore the city, all captured in the second annual Men's Issue of Little Rock Soirée. Here's what you'll find on our pages this month:. City Year is Making the Grade...
The Musical Odyssey of Tricia & Loverd Peacock
In their roundabout path to becoming a couple, Loverd and Tricia Peacock have amassed a number of accomplishments. In addition to being a noted radiation oncologist, Loverd has been a high school football player, a park ranger and won some art shows with his watercolor paintings. In addition to owning her own travel business, Tricia has hobnobbed with famous Arkansans like Winthrop Rockefeller and Bill Clinton, is a former beauty queen and a breast cancer survivor.
Men on a Mission 2022: Ron Witherspoon
I can’t tell you that I’ve had that "aha!" moment. I never went to college thinking I’m going to work for a bank. At the end of day, I wanted to go to work for a really good company. Arvest is known for their service and their tremendous reputation. I just wanted to work for a great company. The job isn’t the passion, Arvest is the passion.
Triangle Crossing shopping center expected to generate millions annually
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Shopping in Starkville just got bigger and at the perfect time for the holiday season. People in the community gathered for the official grand opening and ribbon cutting of the Triangle Crossing Center. The shopping center is now home to national stores like Ulta, Marshalls,...
'Very disheartening:' Pine Bluff mayor says grocery store could've stayed open
(PINE BLUFF) KATV — A Pine Bluff grocery store has closed its doors for the last time. Brookshire's, a company based in Tyler, Texas owns Super 1 Foods grocery store. According to a press release they sent more than two weeks ago, staffing shortages and the lease ending is why they decided to close the store.
Starkville residents excited for new Triangle Crossing shopping center
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Intrigued customers spent the morning going in and out of the new stores that the Triangle Crossing has to offer. With this being just the start of the holiday season, people are excited to keep revenue in Starkville. Our reporter, Kealy Shields, stopped by and...
Day in Little Rock: Play Ball
In the spirit of celebrating our 20th anniversary all year, we're resurrecting an old series, Day in Little Rock, where various central Arkansans reflect on their memories, pastimes and adventures in the capital city. Up this month is Mitch Bettis. Take it away, Mitch. Each morning I drive east on...
Meeting the candidates for the Columbus Chief of Police
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There is a new candidate in town. Mayor Keith Gaskin and council members gathered at city hall to meet with one of the three candidates for the Columbus Chief of Police position. Over the last 25 years, the Columbus Chief Police position has seen several...
Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a new owner in town. Macon, Mississippi native Tyra Ivory, 26, is now one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country. She cut the ribbon on her dream surrounded by people who came to support her. Ivory hosted a ribbon cutting to...
A new economic development will affect towns in the Golden Triangle in positive ways
ARTESIA, Miss (WTVA)- The largest economic development project in the State's history is coming to the Golden Triangle. This is expected to be a $2.5 billion dollar capital investment and will create over 1,000 jobs in Lowndes County. The average pay is predicted to be $93,000. Residents, business owners and...
Rehab work underway at Leigh Mall
Interior renovations to the old Leigh Mall are now underway, according to Hull Property Group Vice President of Government Relations John Mulherin. Mulherin told The Dispatch demolition work to the mall at 1404 Old Aberdeen Road began on Oct. 24, and the company is currently demolishing the interior of five empty spaces, including the old JCPenney, the Zales Jewelry Store and the Books-A-Million, to name a few. It is also demolishing the old Sears Auto Center on the southwest corner of the lot.
Several students, adults sent to hospital after Mississippi school bus wreck
At least 12 people were injured in a school bus wreck Tuesday morning. WCBI reports that a Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District bus collided with a car near Highway 25 and Longview Road. Reports are that 12 students and two adults were on the bus when the accident happened. The driver...
Powerball winner in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Texaco off North Hills Street near KFC had a lucky winner in the Oct 29 Powerball drawing. A person won 50,000 dollars on Oct 29. A name has yet to be released. More information to follow.
