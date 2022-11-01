ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

littlerocksoiree.com

Men on a Mission 2022: Chris W. Pritchard

Relationships and community outreach have always been my primary focus, and combining that with my passion for live events certainly was a perfect fit. Ministries! With a vibrant team of volunteers, STEP Ministries mentors, tutors and encourages under-resourced youth in the Little Rock and North Little Rock communities. stepministries.org. WHAT...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

Men on a Mission 2022: Scott Stern, M.D.

Being present for the growth of CARTI and the shift toward treatment in underserved areas of the state. Treating cancer patients where they are has been a game changer for the people of Arkansas. HOW I KNEW THIS WAS MY PASSION. I always knew I wanted to be a doctor;...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

Men on a Mission 2022: Christian O’Neal

A career highlight is launching the UA Little Rock Centennial Campaign. It will set the course for the next 100 years by raising funds for scholarships, student success, learning environments and program excellence. Supporting our students is such an honor. HOW I KNEW THIS WAS MY PASSION. As a first-generation...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

Giving Guide: CHI St. Vincent

CHI St. Vincent makes the healing presence of God known in our world by improving the health of the people we serve, especially those who are vulnerable, while advancing social justice for all. We are YOUR hospital and are dedicated to providing compassionate and excellent care — for you, your...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

Nonprofit News: November Edition

Ahead of its 100-year anniversary in 2027, UA Little Rock has publicly launched the Centennial Campaign with the goal of raising $250 million, its largest fundraising effort to date. "This campaign celebrates our first 100 years and ensures a robust beginning to our second 100 years by reducing student debt,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

Go!bbler Turkey Trot Tradition Continues This Thanksgiving

Nothing is better than vegging out on the couch after a huge Thanksgiving feast, watching football through a bleary, tryptophan-induced haze, right?. To help you earn a few more minutes on the couch, Go! Running’s annual Go!bbler Turkey Trot is back, hitting the streets in The Heights on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

Explore the November Issue of Soirée

November has come once again, and with it a flurry of holiday preparations, philanthropic events and new ways to explore the city, all captured in the second annual Men's Issue of Little Rock Soirée. Here's what you'll find on our pages this month:. City Year is Making the Grade...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

The Musical Odyssey of Tricia & Loverd Peacock

In their roundabout path to becoming a couple, Loverd and Tricia Peacock have amassed a number of accomplishments. In addition to being a noted radiation oncologist, Loverd has been a high school football player, a park ranger and won some art shows with his watercolor paintings. In addition to owning her own travel business, Tricia has hobnobbed with famous Arkansans like Winthrop Rockefeller and Bill Clinton, is a former beauty queen and a breast cancer survivor.
ARKANSAS STATE
littlerocksoiree.com

Men on a Mission 2022: Ron Witherspoon

I can’t tell you that I’ve had that "aha!" moment. I never went to college thinking I’m going to work for a bank. At the end of day, I wanted to go to work for a really good company. Arvest is known for their service and their tremendous reputation. I just wanted to work for a great company. The job isn’t the passion, Arvest is the passion.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

Day in Little Rock: Play Ball

In the spirit of celebrating our 20th anniversary all year, we're resurrecting an old series, Day in Little Rock, where various central Arkansans reflect on their memories, pastimes and adventures in the capital city. Up this month is Mitch Bettis. Take it away, Mitch. Each morning I drive east on...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
wcbi.com

Meeting the candidates for the Columbus Chief of Police

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There is a new candidate in town. Mayor Keith Gaskin and council members gathered at city hall to meet with one of the three candidates for the Columbus Chief of Police position. Over the last 25 years, the Columbus Chief Police position has seen several...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Rehab work underway at Leigh Mall

Interior renovations to the old Leigh Mall are now underway, according to Hull Property Group Vice President of Government Relations John Mulherin. Mulherin told The Dispatch demolition work to the mall at 1404 Old Aberdeen Road began on Oct. 24, and the company is currently demolishing the interior of five empty spaces, including the old JCPenney, the Zales Jewelry Store and the Books-A-Million, to name a few. It is also demolishing the old Sears Auto Center on the southwest corner of the lot.
COLUMBUS, MS
WTOK-TV

Powerball winner in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Texaco off North Hills Street near KFC had a lucky winner in the Oct 29 Powerball drawing. A person won 50,000 dollars on Oct 29. A name has yet to be released. More information to follow.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Powerball $50,000 winning ticket sold in Meridian!

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The billion dollar Powerball drawing is Monday night, but someone around here has already won a really nice prize, $50,000!. The ticket was sold at Meridian’s North Hills Texaco. The lucky player matched 4 out of 5 white balls and the Powerball in the Oct. 29 drawing. If you bought a ticket, check it carefully!
MERIDIAN, MS

