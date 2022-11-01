Read full article on original website
Men on a Mission 2022: Anthony Young
My fondest career moment is the first time I experienced the reaction of a customer being approved for a loan for their small business. I’m a banker by trade, but this platform sparked a passion for creating impact within communities. It has allowed me to expand my reach of building communities and changing lives.
KARK
A dentist making a difference
Dr. Amir Mehrabi joins us in the studio to talk about a free dental clinic that provides care for uninsured patients in the Little Rock area. They’re open once a month on Friday mornings and take appointments over the phone. For more information on booking an appointment or on volunteering, call the City Center at 501-396-3355.
automotive-fleet.com
Dealers Auto Auction Group Acquires Atlas Auto Auction
The Dealers Auto Auction Group, a leading independent vehicle wholesaler with in-lane and on-line services, expands into the Little Rock, Arkansas, market with the acquisition of Atlas Auto Auction on Oct. 27. After adding the Little Rock location, Dealers Auto Auction Group (DAAG) will operate a footprint of 10 locations...
littlerocksoiree.com
Men on a Mission 2022: Ron Witherspoon
I can’t tell you that I’ve had that "aha!" moment. I never went to college thinking I’m going to work for a bank. At the end of day, I wanted to go to work for a really good company. Arvest is known for their service and their tremendous reputation. I just wanted to work for a great company. The job isn’t the passion, Arvest is the passion.
littlerocksoiree.com
Men on a Mission 2022: Scott Stern, M.D.
Being present for the growth of CARTI and the shift toward treatment in underserved areas of the state. Treating cancer patients where they are has been a game changer for the people of Arkansas. HOW I KNEW THIS WAS MY PASSION. I always knew I wanted to be a doctor;...
littlerocksoiree.com
Giving Guide: CHI St. Vincent
CHI St. Vincent makes the healing presence of God known in our world by improving the health of the people we serve, especially those who are vulnerable, while advancing social justice for all. We are YOUR hospital and are dedicated to providing compassionate and excellent care — for you, your...
KATV
'Very disheartening:' Pine Bluff mayor says grocery store could've stayed open
(PINE BLUFF) KATV — A Pine Bluff grocery store has closed its doors for the last time. Brookshire's, a company based in Tyler, Texas owns Super 1 Foods grocery store. According to a press release they sent more than two weeks ago, staffing shortages and the lease ending is why they decided to close the store.
littlerocksoiree.com
Men on a Mission 2022: Christian O’Neal
A career highlight is launching the UA Little Rock Centennial Campaign. It will set the course for the next 100 years by raising funds for scholarships, student success, learning environments and program excellence. Supporting our students is such an honor. HOW I KNEW THIS WAS MY PASSION. As a first-generation...
onespiritblog.com
Peak-a-Boo! Happy Halloween from the Newborn Babies at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
We’re in for a treat this Halloween with these pictures of the newborn babies at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs. Every year, staff dresses up the babies in Halloween costumes. A special thanks to Brooke Copeland, lactation consultant, for making the cute outfits!. This year features Daxton as the...
arkansastechnews.com
Bank OZK Executive to Speak at ATU-Ozark Thursday
Cindy Wolfe, chief operating officer at Bank OZK in Little Rock, will be the next guest speaker in the Leaders in the Industry series hosted by Arkansas Tech University-Ozark Campus. Wolfe will speak at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, in the ATU-Ozark Student Services Conference Center, 1700 Helberg Lane...
Homeowners in Little Rock’s Central High Historic District could lose designation and funds
People who live and develop in the Central High Historic District in Little Rock fear the neighborhood could lose its status and perks if the city does not make the area more attractive for investment.
littlerocksoiree.com
Concierge Cocktails: 5 Hotel Bars Where You Can Sip in Style
Whether you’re craving a staycation or just different scenery, grab a seat and find a new favorite sip at one of Little Rock’s luxurious hotel bars, travel not required. Hilton Garden Inn | 322 Rock St. It’s no secret that, when it comes to the stylish Agasi 7,...
littlerocksoiree.com
City Year is Making the Grade
Put simply, City Year Little Rock is a win-win situation. Madhav Shroff describes it best. “[City Year provides] an extra resource to schools that are in need of that extra support,” he says. “Service as a City Year corps member is direct service. There are many people, especially young people, upset with various issues with our current society, and City Year is an outlet to put frustrations into action.”
FOX16 breaks down which haunted house in Central Arkansas is the scariest this Halloween
From creepy clown rooms to Freddy Kruger just over your shoulder, haunted houses unlock new fears at every corner.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Winter 2022-2023 Outlook
November is here, and whether you are someone who immediately decorates for the holidays or someone who wants to hold onto your pumpkin spice latte a little longer, winter is right around the corner.
Full closure of I-30 set for next weekend
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Construction projects on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will require a full closure over the weekend of November 11-14. Crews will be installing structural steel at the 6th Street bridge over I-30 in Little Rock as part of the 30 Crossing project.
‘Enough of this Nonsense’; Prosecutor at point of ‘exasperation’ with Little Rock City Hall, FOIA issues
Pulaski County's prosecutor told Little Rock officials Tuesday that he is approaching the point of exasperation related to public record complaints against the city.
KATV
LRPD: Suspicious death in Mabelvale determined to be a homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 4:45 p.m.:. A Wednesday afternoon death investigation in Mabelvale has been determined to be a homicide, Little Rock police said. Police said they were called alerted of a subject down in the 11200 block of Legion Hut Road shortly after 12:30 p.m. Anyone with...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Severe weather to impact Friday night
Fall is our secondary severe weather season in Arkansas and severe weather is in the forecast Friday night.
Benton police still looking for man in mental health crisis
BENTON, Ark. — The Benton Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing man who they believe could be experiencing a mental health crisis. 42-year-old Jeremy Michael Gregory was last seen over two weeks ago. He had been previously reported as missing and since then...
