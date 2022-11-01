ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

UA Little Rock Leader – Tom Brannon

Back in the early 90s, UA Little Rock was considered a commuter college… most folks I knew worked and went to school at the same time. At the time, I was working at a local radio station and UA Little Rock was perfect for a couple of reasons… area of study and what I wanted to do as a profession. Plus, there were more opportunities in Little Rock at local television and radio stations for internships and employment.
Full closure of I-30 set for next weekend

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Construction projects on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will require a full closure over the weekend of November 11-14. Crews will be installing structural steel at the 6th Street bridge over I-30 in Little Rock as part of the 30 Crossing project.
Nonprofit News: November Edition

Ahead of its 100-year anniversary in 2027, UA Little Rock has publicly launched the Centennial Campaign with the goal of raising $250 million, its largest fundraising effort to date. "This campaign celebrates our first 100 years and ensures a robust beginning to our second 100 years by reducing student debt,...
Men on a Mission 2022: Jowaun Wright

Closings are always my best career moments. Seeing my clients’ faces and the joy they have after buying a home or buying their first home always makes me happy. I’ve always been fascinated with homes, interior design, landscaping and every aspect of the home lifestyle. It was a natural way for me to channel my interests into a career.
Explore the November Issue of Soirée

November has come once again, and with it a flurry of holiday preparations, philanthropic events and new ways to explore the city, all captured in the second annual Men's Issue of Little Rock Soirée. Here's what you'll find on our pages this month:. City Year is Making the Grade...
Bank OZK Executive to Speak at ATU-Ozark Thursday

Cindy Wolfe, chief operating officer at Bank OZK in Little Rock, will be the next guest speaker in the Leaders in the Industry series hosted by Arkansas Tech University-Ozark Campus. Wolfe will speak at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, in the ATU-Ozark Student Services Conference Center, 1700 Helberg Lane...
Arkansas wagering sets a new record in September

A lot of folks in Arkansas are putting their chips in on the wide variety of sports betting, with wagers totaling a record $21.18 million in September, well above the previous record of $12.6 million in June, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA). Sports wagers may...
Giving Guide: CHI St. Vincent

CHI St. Vincent makes the healing presence of God known in our world by improving the health of the people we serve, especially those who are vulnerable, while advancing social justice for all. We are YOUR hospital and are dedicated to providing compassionate and excellent care — for you, your...
Democratic candidate for Arkansas state auditor bonds out of jail

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Democratic candidate for Arkansas state auditor has bonded out of jail after being arrested for felony terroristic threatening. Diamond Arnold-Johnson, 32, was arrested on Friday without incident according to Little Rock Police and taken to the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility. Just 11 days...
