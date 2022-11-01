Read full article on original website
UA Little Rock Leader – Tom Brannon
Back in the early 90s, UA Little Rock was considered a commuter college… most folks I knew worked and went to school at the same time. At the time, I was working at a local radio station and UA Little Rock was perfect for a couple of reasons… area of study and what I wanted to do as a profession. Plus, there were more opportunities in Little Rock at local television and radio stations for internships and employment.
Pulaski County prosecutor walks back statement on Little Rock City Hall investigation
The Pulaski County prosecutor said Wednesday that he misspoke after Tuesday’s statement that he was opening an investigation into Little Rock City Hall.
Full closure of I-30 set for next weekend
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Construction projects on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will require a full closure over the weekend of November 11-14. Crews will be installing structural steel at the 6th Street bridge over I-30 in Little Rock as part of the 30 Crossing project.
'Very disheartening:' Pine Bluff mayor says grocery store could've stayed open
(PINE BLUFF) KATV — A Pine Bluff grocery store has closed its doors for the last time. Brookshire's, a company based in Tyler, Texas owns Super 1 Foods grocery store. According to a press release they sent more than two weeks ago, staffing shortages and the lease ending is why they decided to close the store.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Severe weather to impact Friday night
Fall is our secondary severe weather season in Arkansas and severe weather is in the forecast Friday night.
‘Enough of this Nonsense’; Prosecutor at point of ‘exasperation’ with Little Rock City Hall, FOIA issues
Pulaski County's prosecutor told Little Rock officials Tuesday that he is approaching the point of exasperation related to public record complaints against the city.
Dr. Gregory Whorton Named 2022 Arkansas Money and Politics Top Professional
Dr. Gregory Whorton, CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs, was recognized as one of the best in his field in Arkansas. Dr. Whorton was named to the 2022 Arkansas Money and Politics Top Professionals list. The list is compiled of Arkansas business owners, marketers, real estate agents and others that make...
Nonprofit News: November Edition
Ahead of its 100-year anniversary in 2027, UA Little Rock has publicly launched the Centennial Campaign with the goal of raising $250 million, its largest fundraising effort to date. "This campaign celebrates our first 100 years and ensures a robust beginning to our second 100 years by reducing student debt,...
Men on a Mission 2022: Jowaun Wright
Closings are always my best career moments. Seeing my clients’ faces and the joy they have after buying a home or buying their first home always makes me happy. I’ve always been fascinated with homes, interior design, landscaping and every aspect of the home lifestyle. It was a natural way for me to channel my interests into a career.
Explore the November Issue of Soirée
November has come once again, and with it a flurry of holiday preparations, philanthropic events and new ways to explore the city, all captured in the second annual Men's Issue of Little Rock Soirée. Here's what you'll find on our pages this month:. City Year is Making the Grade...
Little Rock police investigate 'suspicious death' on Legion Hut Road
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police have started investigating a "suspicious death" in the city. According to authorities, the incident happened on Legion Hut Road. There is no further information on the incident, but we will update this article as more information becomes available.
Bank OZK Executive to Speak at ATU-Ozark Thursday
Cindy Wolfe, chief operating officer at Bank OZK in Little Rock, will be the next guest speaker in the Leaders in the Industry series hosted by Arkansas Tech University-Ozark Campus. Wolfe will speak at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, in the ATU-Ozark Student Services Conference Center, 1700 Helberg Lane...
Intersection in Little Rock listed as one of the deadliest for pedestrians
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Deadly pedestrian crashes in Little Rock are having one of the worst years on record, right behind 2020. It's something we've told you about before, but people in the community are pleading for them to stop as they cope with losing loved ones. Bobby Wesley...
FOX16 breaks down which haunted house in Central Arkansas is the scariest this Halloween
From creepy clown rooms to Freddy Kruger just over your shoulder, haunted houses unlock new fears at every corner.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Winter 2022-2023 Outlook
November is here, and whether you are someone who immediately decorates for the holidays or someone who wants to hold onto your pumpkin spice latte a little longer, winter is right around the corner.
Arkansas wagering sets a new record in September
A lot of folks in Arkansas are putting their chips in on the wide variety of sports betting, with wagers totaling a record $21.18 million in September, well above the previous record of $12.6 million in June, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA). Sports wagers may...
Giving Guide: CHI St. Vincent
CHI St. Vincent makes the healing presence of God known in our world by improving the health of the people we serve, especially those who are vulnerable, while advancing social justice for all. We are YOUR hospital and are dedicated to providing compassionate and excellent care — for you, your...
Little Rock restaurants take home top honors at the World Cheese Dip Championship
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Three Little Rock restaurants took home the top honors during the 11th annual World Cheese Dip Championship on Sunday. Coming in at first place with the judges was Mockingbird Bar and Tacos located in the SoMa district. Chef Alicia Watson's Vito and Vera was crowned...
Democratic candidate for Arkansas state auditor bonds out of jail
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Democratic candidate for Arkansas state auditor has bonded out of jail after being arrested for felony terroristic threatening. Diamond Arnold-Johnson, 32, was arrested on Friday without incident according to Little Rock Police and taken to the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility. Just 11 days...
LRPD: Arrest made after car stolen with 3 kids inside
Little Rock police made an arrest Wednesday night after a car was stolen with three children inside.
