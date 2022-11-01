In the context of the United States, the AEC industry has undoubtedly played a massive role in the development, planning, and maintenance of our built environment. For the architecture and design industry, the past is both a source of inspiration and a weight that is slowing the industry’s future growth. While the traditions of the architecture and design industry are important in that they are an invaluable source for both culture and current practice. At the same time, the traditional role of an architect has become a source of stifled growth and frustration for those looking to change the built environment for the better. To bridge the gap between the importance of its traditions and a redefinition of what it means to be an architect, firms are focusing on how their culture can fuel future growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO