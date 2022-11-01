Read full article on original website
littlerocksoiree.com
Men on a Mission 2022: Anthony Young
My fondest career moment is the first time I experienced the reaction of a customer being approved for a loan for their small business. I’m a banker by trade, but this platform sparked a passion for creating impact within communities. It has allowed me to expand my reach of building communities and changing lives.
KARK
A dentist making a difference
Dr. Amir Mehrabi joins us in the studio to talk about a free dental clinic that provides care for uninsured patients in the Little Rock area. They’re open once a month on Friday mornings and take appointments over the phone. For more information on booking an appointment or on volunteering, call the City Center at 501-396-3355.
littlerocksoiree.com
Giving Guide: CHI St. Vincent
CHI St. Vincent makes the healing presence of God known in our world by improving the health of the people we serve, especially those who are vulnerable, while advancing social justice for all. We are YOUR hospital and are dedicated to providing compassionate and excellent care — for you, your...
littlerocksoiree.com
Men on a Mission 2022: Scott Stern, M.D.
Being present for the growth of CARTI and the shift toward treatment in underserved areas of the state. Treating cancer patients where they are has been a game changer for the people of Arkansas. HOW I KNEW THIS WAS MY PASSION. I always knew I wanted to be a doctor;...
littlerocksoiree.com
Men on a Mission 2022: Christian O’Neal
A career highlight is launching the UA Little Rock Centennial Campaign. It will set the course for the next 100 years by raising funds for scholarships, student success, learning environments and program excellence. Supporting our students is such an honor. HOW I KNEW THIS WAS MY PASSION. As a first-generation...
littlerocksoiree.com
City Year is Making the Grade
Put simply, City Year Little Rock is a win-win situation. Madhav Shroff describes it best. “[City Year provides] an extra resource to schools that are in need of that extra support,” he says. “Service as a City Year corps member is direct service. There are many people, especially young people, upset with various issues with our current society, and City Year is an outlet to put frustrations into action.”
KATV
'Very disheartening:' Pine Bluff mayor says grocery store could've stayed open
(PINE BLUFF) KATV — A Pine Bluff grocery store has closed its doors for the last time. Brookshire's, a company based in Tyler, Texas owns Super 1 Foods grocery store. According to a press release they sent more than two weeks ago, staffing shortages and the lease ending is why they decided to close the store.
Intersection in Little Rock listed as one of the deadliest for pedestrians
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Deadly pedestrian crashes in Little Rock are having one of the worst years on record, right behind 2020. It's something we've told you about before, but people in the community are pleading for them to stop as they cope with losing loved ones. Bobby Wesley...
‘Enough of this Nonsense’; Prosecutor at point of ‘exasperation’ with Little Rock City Hall, FOIA issues
Pulaski County's prosecutor told Little Rock officials Tuesday that he is approaching the point of exasperation related to public record complaints against the city.
Benton police still looking for man in mental health crisis
BENTON, Ark. — The Benton Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing man who they believe could be experiencing a mental health crisis. 42-year-old Jeremy Michael Gregory was last seen over two weeks ago. He had been previously reported as missing and since then...
Full closure of I-30 set for next weekend
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Construction projects on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will require a full closure over the weekend of November 11-14. Crews will be installing structural steel at the 6th Street bridge over I-30 in Little Rock as part of the 30 Crossing project.
onespiritblog.com
Peak-a-Boo! Happy Halloween from the Newborn Babies at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
We’re in for a treat this Halloween with these pictures of the newborn babies at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs. Every year, staff dresses up the babies in Halloween costumes. A special thanks to Brooke Copeland, lactation consultant, for making the cute outfits!. This year features Daxton as the...
FOX16 breaks down which haunted house in Central Arkansas is the scariest this Halloween
From creepy clown rooms to Freddy Kruger just over your shoulder, haunted houses unlock new fears at every corner.
Patrice Smith disappeared 10 years ago, now police follow new leads
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are following a new lead in a 10-year-old cold case after Patrice Smith disappeared in 2012— never to be seen again. Now detectives hope answers will come soon, as the family continues their search for closure. The very first word Patrice's...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Severe weather to impact Friday night
Fall is our secondary severe weather season in Arkansas and severe weather is in the forecast Friday night.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Winter 2022-2023 Outlook
November is here, and whether you are someone who immediately decorates for the holidays or someone who wants to hold onto your pumpkin spice latte a little longer, winter is right around the corner.
Little Rock’s 70th homicide of 2022 ties deadly record, leaves residents heartbroken
Another family is without someone at the table Sunday as Little Rock reports another homicide in the capital city.
ualrpublicradio.org
Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to supporters heading into final week of campaign
With just over a week before Election Day, Republican candidate for Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is taking part in a final series of get out the vote rallies around the state. On Sunday, she held a campaign event in Arkansas’ capital city. In a ballroom at the Delta Hotel,...
Security scan detects loaded gun at Central High School
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock School District Administrators informed parents that a student brought a loaded gun to school at Central High on Tuesday. The school's security team said it turned up during a random security check. The safety and security director, Ron Self, said that there was...
Little Rock police investigate 'suspicious death' on Legion Hut Road
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police have started investigating a "suspicious death" in the city. According to authorities, the incident happened on Legion Hut Road. There is no further information on the incident, but we will update this article as more information becomes available.
