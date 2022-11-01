ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

littlerocksoiree.com

Men on a Mission 2022: Anthony Young

My fondest career moment is the first time I experienced the reaction of a customer being approved for a loan for their small business. I’m a banker by trade, but this platform sparked a passion for creating impact within communities. It has allowed me to expand my reach of building communities and changing lives.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

A dentist making a difference

Dr. Amir Mehrabi joins us in the studio to talk about a free dental clinic that provides care for uninsured patients in the Little Rock area. They’re open once a month on Friday mornings and take appointments over the phone. For more information on booking an appointment or on volunteering, call the City Center at 501-396-3355.
littlerocksoiree.com

Giving Guide: CHI St. Vincent

CHI St. Vincent makes the healing presence of God known in our world by improving the health of the people we serve, especially those who are vulnerable, while advancing social justice for all. We are YOUR hospital and are dedicated to providing compassionate and excellent care — for you, your...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

Men on a Mission 2022: Scott Stern, M.D.

Being present for the growth of CARTI and the shift toward treatment in underserved areas of the state. Treating cancer patients where they are has been a game changer for the people of Arkansas. HOW I KNEW THIS WAS MY PASSION. I always knew I wanted to be a doctor;...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

Men on a Mission 2022: Christian O’Neal

A career highlight is launching the UA Little Rock Centennial Campaign. It will set the course for the next 100 years by raising funds for scholarships, student success, learning environments and program excellence. Supporting our students is such an honor. HOW I KNEW THIS WAS MY PASSION. As a first-generation...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

City Year is Making the Grade

Put simply, City Year Little Rock is a win-win situation. Madhav Shroff describes it best. “[City Year provides] an extra resource to schools that are in need of that extra support,” he says. “Service as a City Year corps member is direct service. There are many people, especially young people, upset with various issues with our current society, and City Year is an outlet to put frustrations into action.”
THV11

Benton police still looking for man in mental health crisis

BENTON, Ark. — The Benton Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing man who they believe could be experiencing a mental health crisis. 42-year-old Jeremy Michael Gregory was last seen over two weeks ago. He had been previously reported as missing and since then...
BENTON, AR
THV11

Full closure of I-30 set for next weekend

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Construction projects on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will require a full closure over the weekend of November 11-14. Crews will be installing structural steel at the 6th Street bridge over I-30 in Little Rock as part of the 30 Crossing project.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Security scan detects loaded gun at Central High School

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock School District Administrators informed parents that a student brought a loaded gun to school at Central High on Tuesday. The school's security team said it turned up during a random security check. The safety and security director, Ron Self, said that there was...

