purdue.edu
Today’s top 5 from Purdue University
You will want to read these good stories that you may have missed. The AP Video Hub (for AP members) and Purdue News YouTube channel (for all reporters) provide comments from Purdue experts on timely topics. Borrowing a shape from a to-go cup lid, a drone wing could learn how...
purdue.edu
Talented students pursuing growth, opportunities
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – In high school, Nah’Shon Williams wanted to build a better future by pursuing a college degree in construction management. There was just one problem: The financial hurdles of even getting into college stood in the way. A new Purdue University partnership with a national...
purdue.edu
Ag Economy Barometer declines again, producers express concern about interest rate policy
Ag Economy Barometer declines again, producers express concern about interest rate policy (Purdue/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer/James Mintert). WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. and CHICAGO — Farmer sentiment weakened again in October as the Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer dropped 10 points to a reading of 102. Both barometer’s sub-indices also declined this month. The Current Conditions Index dipped 8 points to a reading of 101, while the Future Expectations Index dropped 11 points to a reading of 102. The “Ag Economy Barometer” is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural producers’ responses to a telephone survey. This month’s survey was conducted Oct. 10-14.
