Taylor Swift adds 2nd concert in Pittsburgh during world tour

(WTAJ) — Music megastar Taylor Swift is heading out on tour and stopping through Pennsylvania along the way, and good news — she just added a second concert in Pittsburgh.

Swift will venture across the country on her “ The Eras Tour ” and added a second date for Pittsburgh at the Acrisure Stadium, now she’ll be there on Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17.

Before that, she added a third show set for Lincoln Financial in Philadelphia. She’ll be there May 12, 13 and 14.

Each Pennsylvania city is currently scheduled with different special guests. In Philly, you’ll see Swift with Phoebe Bridgers & GAYLE, while in Pittsburgh she’ll be joined by girl in red & OWENN.

On Oct. 22, Swift’s album “Midnights” broke the record for most streams in a single day on Spotify. This also made Swift the most streamed artist in a single day.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. For more information, you can click here .

