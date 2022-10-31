VANCOUVER -- Andrei Kuzmenko scored his first NHL hat trick and also had an assist in the Vancouver Canucks' 8-5 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Arena on Thursday. Kuzmenko put the Canucks ahead 6-4 with a deflection at 14:48 of the third period before completing the hat trick with a wrist shot off the rush that beat John Gibson five-hole to extend it to 7-4 at 16:48. The 26-year-old forward has 10 points (six goals, four assists) in his first 11 NHL games after playing the previous eight seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO