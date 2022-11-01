Read full article on original website
fortwaynesnbc.com
Poultry prices causing turkey troubles for food banks
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Turkey is the talk of the town on Thanksgiving, but many are talking about inflation and the price of purchasing poultry. The USDA says the price of whole bird turkey is sitting at $1.99 per pound. This time last year, it was $1.15.
Hilty Home to close by end of year
PANDORA — Mennonite Home Communities of Ohio confirmed Wednesday its plans to close the Hilty Home’s skilled nursing and assisted living services before the end of the year, citing ongoing financial, census and workforce challenges exacerbated by the pandemic. Those challenges “became unsustainable,” the Christian skilled nursing company...
westbendnews.net
Paulding Chamber of Commerce Celebrates Businesses at Annual Banquet
Paulding Chamber of Commerce hosted its Annual Chamber Appreciation Banquet on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Grant’s Catering in Antwerp. Paulding Chamber members enjoyed an evening of good food, good fellowship, awards, and a little fun with a Cake Dash. Diamonds & Denim was the theme of the evening. Several businesses were recognized for their achievements in business.
continentalenews.com
From the Putnam County Health Department….
Did you know? The Putnam County Health Department can provide certified birth certificate copies for all Ohio counties and certified death certificate copies for every person who died within Putnam County beginning in 1909. Did you know? Whether it is a community fair or festival, your neighborhood yard sale or...
wfft.com
County leaders unveil new roundabout on Union Chapel Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Allen County leaders cut the ribbon on the new Union Chapel road roundabout Wednesday afternoon. This is part of the ongoing efforts by County Commissioners and the Highway Department to help grow the area. They say this roundabout will be especially helpful for cars trying...
bgfalconmedia.com
Discussing Concealed Carry in a Public and Private Space
Bowling Green State University Chief of Police Michael Campbell spoke to students and faculty on Friday, Oct. 21 about the importance of gun safety, the university’s gun policy and the open carry and conceal carry law in Ohio. In order to open carry within Ohio, it must be a...
Part of St. Joe Hospital remains standing after attempts to bring it down
The last structure standing at the former St. Joe Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne is still standing despite several attempts to bring it down.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Findlay Ohio
Findlay is in northwest Ohio, 47 miles (76 km) south of Toledo, and is the largest city in Hancock County. Findlay’s population is less than 50,000 and is far from one of Ohio’s biggest cities, yet it has an energy that few Midwest cities can rival. There are...
thevillagereporter.com
Ribbon Cutting Held For “The Table” In Wauseon
RIBBON CUTTING… Employees from “The Table”, friends, family, local business owners, city officials and Chamber of Commerce members stand to celebrate the ribbon cutting held at the restaurant. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at “The Table” in Wauseon on Thursday, October...
putnamsentinel.com
‘Muscle Mania’ in Ottawa
OTTAWA – “The Back Street Boys” were big, and the next generation of muscle cars were being rolled out. It was the late ‘90s. And Ottawa’s Ryan Zimmerly (Columbus Grove High Class of ’98) was mesmerized by these muscle cars. One day he’d have one, he thought.
Paulding County Progress
New Dollar General store opens in Paulding
PAULDING – A new Dollar General store in Paulding is now open for business. The store on the north end of town is the second Dollar General in the village, and the third dollar store. According to a press release from the company, “DG stores are proud to provide...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following individuals recently filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Tony Paphanchith and Natalie Paphanchith, both of Lima; Shane Conrad and Madison Braxton, both of Lima; Travis Patton and Tania Morgan, both of Lima; Rodney Adams and Jaime Thomas, both of Lima; Cory Kenjorski and Mariah Hill, both of Lima; Terry Wilkins and Natalia Liu, both of Lima; Dalton Lease and Alexis Burden, both of Lima; Matthew Honigford of Ottoville and Samantha Judy of Elida; Christopher Hunt and Ashley Roeder, both of Lima; Timothy Pulford and Jill Sites, both of Port Orange, Florida; Jason Farmer and Emily Wilmoth, both of Lima; Alex Casad of Saint Johns and Katherine Miller of Lima; Grant Brand and Amanda Vorst, both of Delphos; Kaleb Gonzales and Corinne Savage, both of Lima; Tyler Reynolds of Lima and Anna Mammone of Elida; Jeremy Bogart and Victoria Baldridge, both of Lima; Kandice Hagerman and Emily Mendrala, both of Spencerville; and Austin Cobb and Alexis McCluer, both of Elida;
WANE-TV
‘tiny little donuts’ to open in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A shiny silver vintage Airstream trailer in the Chapel Ridge Shopping Center will be home to Fort Wayne’s newest donut shop. “tiny little donuts” owner Mark Mogul told WANE 15 the shop will be simple, old-fashioned and a lot of fun. “We...
sent-trib.com
Wood County Health department conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department was in Bowling Green, Perrysburg, Pemberville and North Baltimore conducting inspections earlier this month. The following inspections were done Oct. 4. McDonald’s, 3430 Libbey Road, Perrysburg, had four non-critical offenses, which were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); non-food contact surface(s)...
whatzup.com
Willie’s replacing Bob’s in Woodburn
The name has changed, but much of what made Bob’s Restaurant in Woodburn an east Allen County staple for decades will be back as Willie’s Cafe II. Kim Campbell, who owns Willie’s on North Anthony Boulevard in Fort Wayne, has expanded to 22031 Woodburn Road with her sons. Other family members will be actively involved. That’s good, because she wants family dining to be the cornerstone of everything they do. The restaurant has undergone a makeover with a new look, new equipment, and a new sign.
thevillagereporter.com
King’s Furniture In West Unity Closing Their Doors
BUSINESS CLOSING ... Owners Jason King and Carrie King are closing down KingsFurniture to focus on the Holly Jolly Christmas Shop that they own inWest Unity and Swanton. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) King’s Sleep Shop and Home Furnishings, West Unity’s most famous business and possibly the village’s most successful...
thevillagereporter.com
Swanton Bison Farm Holding Annual Pumpkin Drop-Off Event
Bracy Gold Bison Ranch is holding their fourth annual Great Pumpkin Drop-Off on Saturday, November 5. The ranch is inviting everyone to come out to the ranch and bring old pumpkins to feed the Bison through the cold winter months.
Fort Wayne bartender competes on Netflix show
Raj Shukla was one of 12 bartenders and mixologists who competed on the Netflix competition reality TV show "Drink Masters."
WANE-TV
Traffic on I-69 flowing again after morning crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A crash that happened Tuesday morning temporarily closed the northbound lanes of I-69 in southern Allen County. It happened around 7 a.m. Dispatchers were unable to provide many details, however Google Maps showed traffic at a standstill from south of Airport Expressway until just south of the Yohne Road overpass south of the U.S. 24/Jefferson Boulevard interchange.
thevillagereporter.com
FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Approve Development Application For Skye Cinema
COMMISSIONERS… Commissioners Jeff Rupp and Joe Short discuss items during the short session held on Thursday, October 27th. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Fulton County Commissioners held their meeting on Tuesday, October 25th. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer. Commissioners...
