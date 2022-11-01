Read full article on original website
Man who survived a crowd surge that killed more than 150 in South Korea says he 'can still see people dying in front of me'
More than 150 people were killed after a crowd surge in Seoul, South Korea this weekend during a Halloween celebration.
Most Of The Itaewon Halloween Crowd Crush Victims Were People In Their 20s, South Korean Officials Said
"Most of the casualties are young people who are like our daughters and sons," Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said.
South Korea stampede: Two US students Anne Gieske and Steven Blesi, 20, named among 153 killed in Seoul Halloween crush
AT least two American students were among the 153 people killed in the tragic stampede during a Halloween celebration in Seoul on Saturday night. Anne Gieske, a 20-year-old college student, and Steven Blesi, also 20, died in the horrific crush, school officials and family have confirmed. At least 153 people...
A Halloween Stampede Killed More Than 140 In Seoul & Many More Were Hurt
More than 140 people were killed and roughly 150 more were injured in Seoul on Saturday night after a stampede broke out during Halloween celebrations in the South Korean city. This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers. Officials said they are investigating exactly what...
What we know about the deadly Halloween disaster in Seoul
Most weekends, the narrow alleys of Itaewon, the neon-lit nightlife district in South Korea's capital Seoul, are busy with partygoers and tourists. Now it's the site of one of the country's worst disasters.
A rule of physics dictates when a crowd crush turns deadly, like in Seoul, South Korea, where 154 died
Crowds can be deadly and people should learn how to spot the signs of an unsafe situation, crowd dynamics researcher Mehdi Moussaïd told Insider.
ETOnline.com
Lee Jihan, K-Pop Singer, Dead at 24 After Crowd Tragedy in Seoul, South Korea
K-pop singer and actor Lee Jihan has died. The young entertainer was among the victims of the horrific crowd surge tragedy in Seoul, South Korea. He was 24. Lee Jihan was one of 154 people killed in the incident, which occurred on Saturday in Itaewon, a busy nightlife district in the capital city.
At least 151 dead and dozens injured after being crushed in a large crowd during Halloween festivities in South Korea: reports
Officials said 150 others were injured after partying in the Itaewon-dong district, but the casualty toll has risen since the initial response.
Georgia Dad Mourns Son with 'Bright Future' Who Died in South Korea Crowd Surge: 'The World's a Darker Place'
The victim's father, Steve Blesi, tells PEOPLE that his son Steven had "an adventurous spirit" and "could have done anything he wanted in this world" The father of an American college student, who died Saturday during a crowd surge in South Korea, is remembering his son as a "smart" young man with "an incredibly bright future." Steven Blesi, 20, of Marietta, Ga., was studying abroad in the country when he was killed in the incident over the weekend, his dad Steve Blesi confirms to PEOPLE. Officials say at least...
Witnesses say 'it was like a hell' inside South Korean crush
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — In one moment, thousands of Halloween revelers crammed into the narrow, vibrant streets of Seoul’s most cosmopolitan neighborhood, eager to show off their capes, wizard hats and bat wings. In the next, panic spread as an unmanageable mass of people jammed...
At least 149 killed in crowd crush during Halloween festivities in Seoul
At least 149 people have been killed and at least 150 more injured after being crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the South Korean capital Seoul, officials have said. Choi Cheon-sik, an official from the National Fire Agency, said dozens were...
BBC
Seoul crush witnesses describe 'out of control' scene
Two 21-year-olds said the sight of first-aiders treating crowds was like something out of a film. They described the chaos as emergency services began to treat people injured in the crush. The jam of people happened as huge crowds gathered in Itaewon, a popular nightlife area, for Halloween. Most victims...
Here's why Seoul's Itaewon district was so packed ahead of the deadly crowd surge
Itaewon was the location of a deadly stampede in Seoul Saturday night. Some 100,000 people were estimated to have passed through the area.
BBC
Itaewon crowd crush: Horror as more than 150 die in Seoul district
At least 153 people have died in a crush as huge Halloween crowds surged into a narrow street in South Korea's capital, Seoul, officials say. At least another 82 were injured in the incident in the Itaewon nightlife area which was holding its first unmasked Halloween celebrations since Covid. Reports...
Seoul Crowd Crush: The Split-Second Decisions That Separated Life and Death
SEOUL — Lee Ji-han dreamed of becoming an actor and singer. In 2017, when he was 18, he took part in the TV audition show Produce 101, where he competed to be the next K-pop megastar. In one episode, he danced to the song “Overdose” by the boy group EXO-K. In another, he put on a traditional Korean king’s outfit and read lines from a romance drama with a wistful gaze into the distance: “You are my moon. Don’t walk away from me.”
msn.com
K-Pop singer Lee Jihan dies in stampede in South Korea
Lee Jihan, a K-Pop singer and actor, was among those who died in the crowd crush in Seoul, South Korea on Saturday. On Sunday, 935 Entertainment and 9Ato Entertainment, the star's management companies, confirmed the news. He was 24. "We are sad to deliver such news today, but Lee Jihan...
NME
Yoo Ah-in’s agency denies rumours the actor was in Itaewon the night of deadly crowd crush
South Korean actor Yoo Ah-in’s agency has denied rumours the actor was in the Seoul district of Itaewon the night of the crowd crush that took over 150 lives. On November 1, United Artists Agency (UAA) released a statement informing the public that Yoo, best known internationally for appearing in Netflix productions Hellbound and Seoul Vibe, was not in the nightlife district on that date. “Yoo Ah-in had no part in what happened in Itaewon,” it said.
NPR
LIVE: At least 149 people dead after a Halloween crowd surge in Seoul, South Korea
Halloween festivities in Seoul, South Korea, became a nightmare after a stampede broke out in the capital city's Itaewon district. Here's what we know so far:. At least 149 people were killed and 76 others injured, according to the Seoul fire department. An estimated 100,000 people had been gathered in...
Seoul stampede – latest: Many teenagers among 153 dead in Halloween crowd crush
At least 153 people, mostly teenagers, have died in a stampede as huge Halloween crowds surged into a narrow street in South Korea’s capital, Seoul, in what has become the country’s worst disaster in years. Emergency workers and pedestrians desperately performed CPR on people lying in the streets after the crush in the capital’s nightlife district of Itaewon overnight.At least 82 people are believed to be injured and were rushed to the hospital. Officials fear the death toll could rise further. Those killed or hurt were mostly teens and people in their twenties, according to Choi Seong-beom, chief of...
