ETOnline.com

Lee Jihan, K-Pop Singer, Dead at 24 After Crowd Tragedy in Seoul, South Korea

K-pop singer and actor Lee Jihan has died. The young entertainer was among the victims of the horrific crowd surge tragedy in Seoul, South Korea. He was 24. Lee Jihan was one of 154 people killed in the incident, which occurred on Saturday in Itaewon, a busy nightlife district in the capital city.
People

Georgia Dad Mourns Son with 'Bright Future' Who Died in South Korea Crowd Surge: 'The World's a Darker Place'

The victim's father, Steve Blesi, tells PEOPLE that his son Steven had "an adventurous spirit" and "could have done anything he wanted in this world" The father of an American college student, who died Saturday during a crowd surge in South Korea, is remembering his son as a "smart" young man with "an incredibly bright future." Steven Blesi, 20, of Marietta, Ga., was studying abroad in the country when he was killed in the incident over the weekend, his dad Steve Blesi confirms to PEOPLE. Officials say at least...
GEORGIA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Witnesses say 'it was like a hell' inside South Korean crush

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — In one moment, thousands of Halloween revelers crammed into the narrow, vibrant streets of Seoul’s most cosmopolitan neighborhood, eager to show off their capes, wizard hats and bat wings. In the next, panic spread as an unmanageable mass of people jammed...
Daily Mail

Police astonished after pulling over a ‘barely drivable’ car without headlights in the dark - as a 27-year-old driver is charged over the decrepit vehicle

A car in a busted state has been impounded after it was discovered allegedly driving at night with extensive damage and no headlights. Police were 'astounded' when officers came across the unregistered vehicle on Monday just after 3.30am travelling along Patullos Road at Lara, north of Geelong, Victoria. Officers said...
BBC

Seoul crush witnesses describe 'out of control' scene

Two 21-year-olds said the sight of first-aiders treating crowds was like something out of a film. They described the chaos as emergency services began to treat people injured in the crush. The jam of people happened as huge crowds gathered in Itaewon, a popular nightlife area, for Halloween. Most victims...
BBC

Itaewon crowd crush: Horror as more than 150 die in Seoul district

At least 153 people have died in a crush as huge Halloween crowds surged into a narrow street in South Korea's capital, Seoul, officials say. At least another 82 were injured in the incident in the Itaewon nightlife area which was holding its first unmasked Halloween celebrations since Covid. Reports...
Vice

Seoul Crowd Crush: The Split-Second Decisions That Separated Life and Death

SEOUL — Lee Ji-han dreamed of becoming an actor and singer. In 2017, when he was 18, he took part in the TV audition show Produce 101, where he competed to be the next K-pop megastar. In one episode, he danced to the song “Overdose” by the boy group EXO-K. In another, he put on a traditional Korean king’s outfit and read lines from a romance drama with a wistful gaze into the distance: “You are my moon. Don’t walk away from me.”
msn.com

K-Pop singer Lee Jihan dies in stampede in South Korea

Lee Jihan, a K-Pop singer and actor, was among those who died in the crowd crush in Seoul, South Korea on Saturday. On Sunday, 935 Entertainment and 9Ato Entertainment, the star's management companies, confirmed the news. He was 24. "We are sad to deliver such news today, but Lee Jihan...
NME

Yoo Ah-in’s agency denies rumours the actor was in Itaewon the night of deadly crowd crush

South Korean actor Yoo Ah-in’s agency has denied rumours the actor was in the Seoul district of Itaewon the night of the crowd crush that took over 150 lives. On November 1, United Artists Agency (UAA) released a statement informing the public that Yoo, best known internationally for appearing in Netflix productions Hellbound and Seoul Vibe, was not in the nightlife district on that date. “Yoo Ah-in had no part in what happened in Itaewon,” it said.
The Independent

Seoul stampede – latest: Many teenagers among 153 dead in Halloween crowd crush

At least 153 people, mostly teenagers, have died in a stampede as huge Halloween crowds surged into a narrow street in South Korea’s capital, Seoul, in what has become the country’s worst disaster in years. Emergency workers and pedestrians desperately performed CPR on people lying in the streets after the crush in the capital’s nightlife district of Itaewon overnight.At least 82 people are believed to be injured and were rushed to the hospital. Officials fear the death toll could rise further. Those killed or hurt were mostly teens and people in their twenties, according to Choi Seong-beom, chief of...

