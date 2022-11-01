The victim's father, Steve Blesi, tells PEOPLE that his son Steven had "an adventurous spirit" and "could have done anything he wanted in this world" The father of an American college student, who died Saturday during a crowd surge in South Korea, is remembering his son as a "smart" young man with "an incredibly bright future." Steven Blesi, 20, of Marietta, Ga., was studying abroad in the country when he was killed in the incident over the weekend, his dad Steve Blesi confirms to PEOPLE. Officials say at least...

