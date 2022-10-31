The district investigated a complaint last month that one of the employees of Oregon Heritage Farms is a sex offender. Hillsboro High School maintains a fundraising partnership with a business owned by the family of a registered sex offender who once attended the school, a district official confirmed after a complaint was lodged last month. The Hillsboro School District says it sees no problem with the Hillsboro High School athletics fundraiser run in partnership with Oregon Heritage Farms. Kyle McLennan, whose family owns Oregon Heritage Farms, is a former student and athlete at Hillsboro High School. After graduating in 2010,...

HILLSBORO, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO