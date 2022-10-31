Read full article on original website
Free SAT Boot Camp & Tutoring Platform Is Getting Noticed by States, Colleges
The latest effort from Khan Academy founder Sal Khan places a focus on tutoring. Free tutoring. Twelve states have taken notice, as have high schools and universities that increasingly see volunteering for Schoolhouse.world as a desirable credential in their applicants. Launched in 2020, the platform offers high schoolers free Zoom-based tutoring in math, as well […]
Effingham Radio
September 2022 Kids Have Talent Award Awarded to St Anthony Student
The Sept 2022 Kids Have Talent Award was presented by sponsor Chris Tingley of Tingley Insurance to Aiden Lauritzen of St Anthony School. Aiden excelled with high honors in the class room while a member of the school’s baseball team. Tingley Insurance encourages all area students to strive for...
Klein ISD
Klein Cain Junior Earns Perfect Score on ACT Test
Earning a perfect score on the ACT exam is rare, but Klein Cain Junior Andrew Heiman has done it!. Less than 0.5% of all ACT takers earn the highest composite score of 36. However, achieving such a score puts Andrew in a remarkable position once he starts applying to colleges, proving his academic readiness for higher education.
Charity basketball game to support Charlie’s Playground
In spring 2021, the South Colonie Central School District announced plans for the construction of an additional playground to be built on the Saddlewood Elementary campus.
Hillsboro School District stands behind Hilhi baseball fundraiser
The district investigated a complaint last month that one of the employees of Oregon Heritage Farms is a sex offender. Hillsboro High School maintains a fundraising partnership with a business owned by the family of a registered sex offender who once attended the school, a district official confirmed after a complaint was lodged last month. The Hillsboro School District says it sees no problem with the Hillsboro High School athletics fundraiser run in partnership with Oregon Heritage Farms. Kyle McLennan, whose family owns Oregon Heritage Farms, is a former student and athlete at Hillsboro High School. After graduating in 2010,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Reach and Teach at Saraland High School
The following information was provided by Reach and Teach:. REAL STUDENTS GAINING REAL EXPERIENCE THROUGH CONCERT PROMOTION. Saraland High School Students to host The Velcro Pygmies. Most everyone would agree students deserve the opportunity to meet their full potential. However, this is where traditional education drastically fails the majority of...
Herald & Review
LETTER: Deering is caring, well-educated
I am writing to support Regan Deering for Congress. I have known her for years. Regan has been portrayed as a clueless, uncaring heiress by the Democrat Party when in fact she may be an heiress, but anything but clueless and uncaring. She is intelligent, caring, well-educated and hard-working. Regan’s...
theccmonline.com
Brace, Rinkes are CHS students of the month
Molly Brace and Jaxon Rinkes were named the Carrollton High School October Students of the Month. Brace is the daughter of Marissa and Beau Brace of Carrollton. She has a brother, Evan Brace, a sophomore. At school she is involved in youth to youth group, CHS Club, volleyball and outside...
