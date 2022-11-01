ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Vienna High School senior surprised with SIUC scholarship

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Vienna High School Senior Kassidy Taylor was attending school on Wednesday, November 2 when she and her senior and junior classmates were all sent to the commons area for a special assembly. Unbeknownst to her, Taylor’s life was about to change for the better. Teachers...
VIENNA, IL
suntimesnews.com

SIU announces dates for Homecoming, Family Weekend 2023

CARBONDALE, Ill. — It’s never too soon to plan ahead and mark your calendars. Southern Illinois University Carbondale has announced the dates for Family Weekend and Homecoming 2023, and it’s not uncommon for accommodations to fill up fast. Family Weekend will take place Sept. 29-Oct. 1, 2023,...
CARBONDALE, IL
suntimesnews.com

SIU School of Art and Design iron pour is Saturday

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Art students in the sculpture program in Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s School of Art and Design will host their free, fall iron pour, beginning at noon Saturday, Nov. 5. Those attending will have the chance to create their own cast iron art pieces using scratchblocks,...
CARBONDALE, IL
suntimesnews.com

SG R-II Celebrates Red Ribbon Week

STE. GENEVIEVE – Ste. Genevieve County R-II Schools celebrated Red Ribbon Week the week of Oct. 24. This year’s theme was “Better Things to Do Than Drugs.”. Throughout the week, students and staff throughout the county participated in activities that promoted healthy decisions. Third grade, elementary and...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
suntimesnews.com

Jesse Ray Chandler

Jesse Ray Chandler, beloved husband, grandfather and great grandfather from Walsh, Illinois passed away at 10:40 pm, Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Three Springs Lodge Nursing Home, Chester, Illinois. He was 95 years old. He was born to the late James “J. M.” and Evie (nee Turner) Chandler on February...
WALSH, IL
KFVS12

Former Carbondale police chief appointed to Ill. prisoner review board

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A former southern Illinois police chief was recently appointed to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board. According to a release from Governor JB Pritzker’s Office, Jeffrey Grubbs will serve as a member on the board. Grubbs was a 29-year veteran of the Carbondale Police Department. He...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Early voting turnout in Jackson County, Ill.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Election day is just one week away, and the race for governor of Illinois is getting closer. A recent Emerson College Poll shows Democrat Governor JB Pritzker has a 9-point lead over his Republican challenger, State Senator Darren Bailey. The same poll shows Pritzker with a...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
kbsi23.com

All Ballard County Schools closed Thursday, Friday due to flu

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – All Ballard County schools will be closed Thursday and Friday due to the high rate of influenza cases among students and staff. “Our district student attendance rate has dropped below 70 percent, and we are using all of the substitute staff we have on our rolls to try and keep classrooms, facilities, and buses operational,” said Dr. Casey Allen, Ballard superintendent in a statement on the school’s website. “We can’t really use our non-traditional instruction (NTI) days, either. We have teachers too sick to teach, and students too sick to learn. NTI days require a certain level of participation to count, and we don’t believe we could meet that threshold.”
suntimesnews.com

Randolph County State’s Attorney releases latest case updates

CHESTER — Randolph County State’s Attorney Jeremy Walker has released his latest case updates:. People v. Misty J. Russell (2022-CF-118) – On September 19, 2022, Misty J. Russell, 42 of Sparta, pled guilty to the offense of Possession of Methamphetamine before the Honorable Judge Richard A. Brown. Pursuant to the plea, Ms. Russell was sentenced to serve first offender probation. During the plea, Ms. Russell admitted to possessing less than five (5) grams of methamphetamine located during a traffic stop in Steeleville on May 7, 2022. “We always to seem to pick up right where we left off…a meth case. Misty now has her chance to turn her life around. I only hope Misty will do her part in this to do so,” commented Walker.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL
suntimesnews.com

Maximize Gifts to Minimize Taxes

CAPE GIRARDEAU – United Way of Southeast Missouri and SEMO CPA Company will offer a free Lunch & Learn on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from Noon to 1 p.m. Carly Bowles, Certified Public Accountant and Owner of SEMO CPA Company, will help attendees learn to “Maximize Gifts to Minimize Taxes” with the goal of reducing taxable income.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

NAACP Paducah hosts grandson of first Black Paducah city commissioner

PADUCAH — Bishop Jonathan J. McReynolds, grandson of the first Black Paducah City Commissioner Rev. W.G. Harvey, will be the keynote speaker at Paducah/McCracken County NAACP's annual banquet. Its annual Freedom Fund Banquet will be at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Walker Hall Event Center on 229...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

New facility advances deactivation process at Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant

A new facility at Paducah's Gaseous Diffusion Plant site will advance the process of deactivating and disposing of waste. The Large Item Neutron Assay System, or LINAS, is a first-of-its-kind facility and will help in the preparation for the demolition of buildings on the site. LINAS will allow large pieces to be measured and screened for leftover uranium. The facility will speed up the decommissioning process.
PADUCAH, KY
suntimesnews.com

November 1 River Region Sports Wrap

JACKSON – Saxony Lutheran plays Perryville in the district tournament tonight at 6 at the Bank of Missouri Soccer Complex in Perryville. STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve Dragons will play Pleasant Hill Thursday at noon at the state semifinals at the Show-Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Digital...
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO
foxillinois.com

Police searching for southern Illinois man

FLORA, Ill. (WICS) — Police are searching for a southern Illinois man due to a violation of a bond. The Clay County Sheriff says Phillip Blaine Henson’s bond was previously set in Clay County Court at $1.25 million on March 18, which required Henson to post $125,000 cash to bond out of jail.
CLAY COUNTY, IL
lakecountybanner.com

Miss. River levels ground barges, slow grain movement

Country music legend Hank Williams Jr. used the phrase, “And the Mississippi River, she’s a-goin dry,” in his song, “A Country Boy Can Survive,” in 1982. In 2022, it easily comes to mind when looking at the “Mighty Mississippi” as the ongoing drought in the region continues to deplete the river’s water levels. According to NOAA, nearly 50 percent of the country and nearly 60 percent of the lower 48 states are experiencing drought conditions.
CAIRO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy