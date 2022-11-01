ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

BLS looks at Missouri job gains, losses 2017-2022

KANSAS CITY – The Mountain-Plains Information Office of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has released Business Employment Dynamics in Missouri – First Quarter 2022. Regional Commissioner Michael Hirniak noted these Missouri highlights:. In Missouri, from December 2021 to March 2022, private industry establishments gained 154,875 gross jobs,...
MISSOURI STATE
SoutheastHEALTH receives Rural Healthcare Training & Retraining Initiative Grant

CAPE GIRARDEAU – The Southeast Missouri Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences has received a nearly $1.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor for the SoutheastHEALTH Rural Healthcare Training & Retraining Initiative. The five-year, $1,394,535 grant will allow College of Nursing and Health Sciences representatives to...
MISSOURI STATE
COVID 19 cases rise by 12 percent in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 4,557 new cases of COVID-19 in Missouri as of Sunday. That’s 488 more, or a 12 percent increase from the previous week’s 4,066 new cases of COVID 19. Locally:. There were 14 new cases of...
MISSOURI STATE
Second round of electric vehicle rebates for Illinois residents begins

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) Director John J. Kim Tuesday announced the opening of the second round of funding through the Illinois Electric Vehicle (EV) Rebate Program. The program was created under the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) passed by the General Assembly and signed by Governor Pritzker in the fall of 2021.
ILLINOIS STATE
Return of Central Standard Time is opportunity to plan for fire safety as heaters turn on and holiday seasons begin

JEFFERSON CITY – State Fire Marshal Tim Bean recommends Missouri families invest the extra time gained this weekend as we “fall back” to Central Standard Time to take several simple steps to keep their families safe during autumn and winter. On Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 a.m., clocks “fall back” one hour as daylight saving time ends.
MISSOURI STATE

