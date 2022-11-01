ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MO

CJ Coombs

The 'Alfred W. Greer House' in Poplar Bluff, Missouri was built in 1915 and is remarkably beautiful inside

Alfred W. Greer House, Poplar Bluff, Missouri.Skye Marthaler, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Alfred W. Greer House in Poplar Bluff, Missouri is an interesting house. It's a two-and-a-half-story house that was built in 1915. The architectural style is American Craftsman and it's made of brick. The porch is amazing. In 1998, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's also located in the Cynthia-Kinzer Historic District.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
suntimesnews.com

Patricia Ann Buchheit

Patricia Ann Buchheit, 71, of Valparaiso, Florida, formerly of Perryville, MO peacefully passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 28, 1951 in Perryville, MO to Elvest Henry and Victoria Emmalene (Behrle) Knott. Patricia and Albert Joseph Buchheit were married...
VALPARAISO, FL
suntimesnews.com

SG R-II Celebrates Red Ribbon Week

STE. GENEVIEVE – Ste. Genevieve County R-II Schools celebrated Red Ribbon Week the week of Oct. 24. This year’s theme was “Better Things to Do Than Drugs.”. Throughout the week, students and staff throughout the county participated in activities that promoted healthy decisions. Third grade, elementary and...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
suntimesnews.com

November 1 River Region Sports Wrap

JACKSON – Saxony Lutheran plays Perryville in the district tournament tonight at 6 at the Bank of Missouri Soccer Complex in Perryville. STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve Dragons will play Pleasant Hill Thursday at noon at the state semifinals at the Show-Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Digital...
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO
KFVS12

2 overnight shootings in Sikeston

A southern Illinois transit company is offering free rides to the polls on election day. Ky. man accused of assaulting woman, leaving her on sandbar in Mississippi River. A western Kentucky man is accused of assaulting a woman and leaving her on a sandbar in the Mississippi River. 2 overnight...
SIKESTON, MO
kfmo.com

St. Francois County Wreck

(St. Francois County, MO) A Park Hills woman, 37 year old Jamie L. Pruett, is recovering from moderate injuries after a two car wreck in St. Francois County Tuesday afternoon at 3:10. According to Highway Patrol reports the accident took place as a car driven by 23 year old Cameron M. Nunn, of Park Hills, was going too fast for road conditions as it was headed west on Route K at Clay Street. It began to skid counterclockwise and crashed into a car driven east by Pruett. Pruett, and a passenger in Nunn's car, 23 year old Cierra T. Connell of Bonne Terre, who received minor injuries, were taken to Parkland Health Center North at Bonne Terre. Pruett was wearing her seat belt as the wreck took place while Connell and Nunn were not.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Downtown Perryville attracting more visitors with murals

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Perryville has many attractions throughout the community for visitors to enjoy. One area that people can check out is downtown where you will find an assortment of shops, dining and artwork. Every intersection in the downtown area offers murals on the sides of...
PERRYVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Alexander/Pulaski Co. Extravaganza Nov. 3

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Alexander/Pulaski County Extravaganza will be November 3. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cairo Jr. and Sr. High School, 4201 Sycamore St. in Cairo. There will be a ring toss, photo booth, cornhole, cakewalk, vendors, food and more.
CAIRO, IL
suntimesnews.com

Jesse Ray Chandler

Jesse Ray Chandler, beloved husband, grandfather and great grandfather from Walsh, Illinois passed away at 10:40 pm, Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Three Springs Lodge Nursing Home, Chester, Illinois. He was 95 years old. He was born to the late James “J. M.” and Evie (nee Turner) Chandler on February...
WALSH, IL
mymoinfo.com

Nightmare on Chamber Street in Fredericktown

(Fredericktown) Sunday night and Halloween night is your last chancec to check out Nightmare on Chamber Street. It’s a haunted house put on by the Fredericktown Fire Department. Paul Brown is the assistant fire chief. Admission is only 10-dollars and Brown says their haunted house is one the biggest...
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
suntimesnews.com

Randolph County State’s Attorney releases latest case updates

CHESTER — Randolph County State’s Attorney Jeremy Walker has released his latest case updates:. People v. Misty J. Russell (2022-CF-118) – On September 19, 2022, Misty J. Russell, 42 of Sparta, pled guilty to the offense of Possession of Methamphetamine before the Honorable Judge Richard A. Brown. Pursuant to the plea, Ms. Russell was sentenced to serve first offender probation. During the plea, Ms. Russell admitted to possessing less than five (5) grams of methamphetamine located during a traffic stop in Steeleville on May 7, 2022. “We always to seem to pick up right where we left off…a meth case. Misty now has her chance to turn her life around. I only hope Misty will do her part in this to do so,” commented Walker.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL
wfcnnews.com

First ever Christmas parade coming to Marion this month

MARION - There will be a little more Christmas spirit in the City of Marion this year as the first annual "Very Merry Christmas Parade" will kick off later this month. The parade is scheduled for Sunday, November 27 at 5:30 p.m. down Marion's Main Street. Parade Organizer Jill Graskewicz...
MARION, IL
suntimesnews.com

Sr. Catherine (Mary Cyril) Wellinghoff, ASC

(Mary Cyril) WELLINGHOFF, ASC, 86, died peacefully at 2:15 am, Friday, October 28, 2022, at Benedictine Living Community on the grounds of the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows near Belleville, Illinois. Baptized Catherine, she was the third of seven children born to Bernard and Frances (nee Kohlmann) Wellinghoff...
BELLEVILLE, IL
suntimesnews.com

Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s report

STE. GENEVIEVE–The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office has released its report of arrests and incidents for the week ending October 28. Arrested Person: 3 (The individuals listed below have been formally charged all other individuals cannot be listed at this time) Alarm Activation:. Assault:. Assist Other Agency: 3.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

Families come out to celebrate Halloween at Tractor Treat event

JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) -People enjoyed Halloween outside, but a church in Jackson, Missouri opened its doors for its annual Tractor Treat event Monday evening on Halloween night. The overall purpose of the night’s Tractor Treat event at CrossRoads Church was to provide a fun safe friendly environment. Interim Pastor...
JACKSON, MO

