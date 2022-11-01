Read full article on original website
The 'Alfred W. Greer House' in Poplar Bluff, Missouri was built in 1915 and is remarkably beautiful inside
Alfred W. Greer House, Poplar Bluff, Missouri.Skye Marthaler, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Alfred W. Greer House in Poplar Bluff, Missouri is an interesting house. It's a two-and-a-half-story house that was built in 1915. The architectural style is American Craftsman and it's made of brick. The porch is amazing. In 1998, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's also located in the Cynthia-Kinzer Historic District.
Patricia Ann Buchheit
Patricia Ann Buchheit, 71, of Valparaiso, Florida, formerly of Perryville, MO peacefully passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 28, 1951 in Perryville, MO to Elvest Henry and Victoria Emmalene (Behrle) Knott. Patricia and Albert Joseph Buchheit were married...
SG R-II Celebrates Red Ribbon Week
STE. GENEVIEVE – Ste. Genevieve County R-II Schools celebrated Red Ribbon Week the week of Oct. 24. This year’s theme was “Better Things to Do Than Drugs.”. Throughout the week, students and staff throughout the county participated in activities that promoted healthy decisions. Third grade, elementary and...
November 1 River Region Sports Wrap
JACKSON – Saxony Lutheran plays Perryville in the district tournament tonight at 6 at the Bank of Missouri Soccer Complex in Perryville. STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve Dragons will play Pleasant Hill Thursday at noon at the state semifinals at the Show-Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Digital...
MDC provides habitat update on managed wetland areas ahead of waterfowl season
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) staff were busy this past summer with habitat projects on three managed wetlands in southeast Missouri: Otter Slough, Duck Creek, and Ten Mile Pond. Otter Lake is seen following recent work completed by MDC. A greater diversity of plants can...
2 overnight shootings in Sikeston
A southern Illinois transit company is offering free rides to the polls on election day. Ky. man accused of assaulting woman, leaving her on sandbar in Mississippi River. A western Kentucky man is accused of assaulting a woman and leaving her on a sandbar in the Mississippi River. 2 overnight...
St. Francois County Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A Park Hills woman, 37 year old Jamie L. Pruett, is recovering from moderate injuries after a two car wreck in St. Francois County Tuesday afternoon at 3:10. According to Highway Patrol reports the accident took place as a car driven by 23 year old Cameron M. Nunn, of Park Hills, was going too fast for road conditions as it was headed west on Route K at Clay Street. It began to skid counterclockwise and crashed into a car driven east by Pruett. Pruett, and a passenger in Nunn's car, 23 year old Cierra T. Connell of Bonne Terre, who received minor injuries, were taken to Parkland Health Center North at Bonne Terre. Pruett was wearing her seat belt as the wreck took place while Connell and Nunn were not.
Downtown Perryville attracting more visitors with murals
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Perryville has many attractions throughout the community for visitors to enjoy. One area that people can check out is downtown where you will find an assortment of shops, dining and artwork. Every intersection in the downtown area offers murals on the sides of...
Missouri State Teachers’ Association surprises Poplar Bluff educators with grants
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo (KBSI) – The Missouri State Teachers’ Association recently surprised a few Poplar Bluff teachers with $500 in grants. One of the teachers who was awarded a grant says this helps her buy the materials to keep her students engaged. “Last year was my first year...
Alexander/Pulaski Co. Extravaganza Nov. 3
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Alexander/Pulaski County Extravaganza will be November 3. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cairo Jr. and Sr. High School, 4201 Sycamore St. in Cairo. There will be a ring toss, photo booth, cornhole, cakewalk, vendors, food and more.
Jesse Ray Chandler
Jesse Ray Chandler, beloved husband, grandfather and great grandfather from Walsh, Illinois passed away at 10:40 pm, Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Three Springs Lodge Nursing Home, Chester, Illinois. He was 95 years old. He was born to the late James “J. M.” and Evie (nee Turner) Chandler on February...
Nightmare on Chamber Street in Fredericktown
(Fredericktown) Sunday night and Halloween night is your last chancec to check out Nightmare on Chamber Street. It’s a haunted house put on by the Fredericktown Fire Department. Paul Brown is the assistant fire chief. Admission is only 10-dollars and Brown says their haunted house is one the biggest...
Randolph County State’s Attorney releases latest case updates
CHESTER — Randolph County State’s Attorney Jeremy Walker has released his latest case updates:. People v. Misty J. Russell (2022-CF-118) – On September 19, 2022, Misty J. Russell, 42 of Sparta, pled guilty to the offense of Possession of Methamphetamine before the Honorable Judge Richard A. Brown. Pursuant to the plea, Ms. Russell was sentenced to serve first offender probation. During the plea, Ms. Russell admitted to possessing less than five (5) grams of methamphetamine located during a traffic stop in Steeleville on May 7, 2022. “We always to seem to pick up right where we left off…a meth case. Misty now has her chance to turn her life around. I only hope Misty will do her part in this to do so,” commented Walker.
Cape Girardeau church hands out free food, clothes
Graves County Sheriff files formal complain against recovery works. Will Illinois mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for school children?
First ever Christmas parade coming to Marion this month
MARION - There will be a little more Christmas spirit in the City of Marion this year as the first annual "Very Merry Christmas Parade" will kick off later this month. The parade is scheduled for Sunday, November 27 at 5:30 p.m. down Marion's Main Street. Parade Organizer Jill Graskewicz...
Sr. Catherine (Mary Cyril) Wellinghoff, ASC
(Mary Cyril) WELLINGHOFF, ASC, 86, died peacefully at 2:15 am, Friday, October 28, 2022, at Benedictine Living Community on the grounds of the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows near Belleville, Illinois. Baptized Catherine, she was the third of seven children born to Bernard and Frances (nee Kohlmann) Wellinghoff...
Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s report
STE. GENEVIEVE–The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office has released its report of arrests and incidents for the week ending October 28. Arrested Person: 3 (The individuals listed below have been formally charged all other individuals cannot be listed at this time) Alarm Activation:. Assault:. Assist Other Agency: 3.
Families come out to celebrate Halloween at Tractor Treat event
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) -People enjoyed Halloween outside, but a church in Jackson, Missouri opened its doors for its annual Tractor Treat event Monday evening on Halloween night. The overall purpose of the night’s Tractor Treat event at CrossRoads Church was to provide a fun safe friendly environment. Interim Pastor...
Operation Sand Opposed to Proposed Sand Mine in Rural Ste. Genevieve County (Interview)
Interview with Leigh McNail, organizer of Operation Sand, an organization that is opposed to the proposed sand mine of Nexgen Silica in rural Ste. Genevieve County.
Former Farmington Educator Dies At 88
(Farmington) A former educator well know to many in the area has died at the age of 88. Mark Toti looks back at the life of Anna Jean Wade.
