southernillinoisnow.com
Salem man charged with criminal trespass to residence
Centralia Police have arrested a 24-year-old Salem man for criminal trespass to an occupied residence in connection with a stolen car, medication and debit card taken from a Centralia woman. Kemper Hotze of North Ohio Street was arrested in connection with an October 21st incident at the Village Apartments on...
suntimesnews.com
Perryville Police reports
PERRYVILLE — The Perryville Police Department has released its latest reports. 43-year-old Bridgett Lea Boyer of Mineral Point was arrested on a fugitive warrant out of St. Francois County. Boyer’s arrest followed a traffic stop at 9:50 p.m. October 16th in the 1300 block of S. Perryville Boulevard.
suntimesnews.com
Randolph County State’s Attorney releases latest case updates
CHESTER — Randolph County State’s Attorney Jeremy Walker has released his latest case updates:. People v. Misty J. Russell (2022-CF-118) – On September 19, 2022, Misty J. Russell, 42 of Sparta, pled guilty to the offense of Possession of Methamphetamine before the Honorable Judge Richard A. Brown. Pursuant to the plea, Ms. Russell was sentenced to serve first offender probation. During the plea, Ms. Russell admitted to possessing less than five (5) grams of methamphetamine located during a traffic stop in Steeleville on May 7, 2022. “We always to seem to pick up right where we left off…a meth case. Misty now has her chance to turn her life around. I only hope Misty will do her part in this to do so,” commented Walker.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion man released on time served after being held in jail 142 days for taking a bike from behind Centralia Police Station
A 60-year-old Marion man has entered a guilty plea to a reduced charge of misdemeanor theft in Marion County Court to a charge of taking a bicycle from behind the Centralia Police Department. Thomas Duffer was sentenced to time served. He was given credit for 142 actual days spent in...
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Jail layout and use
(Hillsboro) Over the years, there have been many changes and even additions to the Jefferson County Jail in Hillsboro. Brenda Short has been the Jail Administrator for the past couple of years. She says they use all three floors of the building for housing inmates. Short says the other floors...
kbsi23.com
Police arrest Marion High School student wanted on warrant in connection to deadly Carbondale shooting
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – A high school student in Marion, Illinois who was wanted on a warrant for involvement in a deadly shooting in Carbondale is now in custody. The Marion Police Department arrested a male student at Marion High School on Monday, Oct. 31 on an unlawful use of a weapon charge.
mymoinfo.com
Deputies looking into case of stolen tools and motorcycle in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A number of tools was stolen from a residence in the 700 block of Lakeview Ridge Drive in the Fenton area. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says the incident occurred sometime during the overnight hours on October 22nd. My MO Info · KJ102822E.WAV. In...
suntimesnews.com
Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s report
STE. GENEVIEVE–The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office has released its report of arrests and incidents for the week ending October 28. Arrested Person: 3 (The individuals listed below have been formally charged all other individuals cannot be listed at this time) Alarm Activation:. Assault:. Assist Other Agency: 3.
cilfm.com
Arrest made Monday at Marion High School in connection to fatal Carbondale shooting
MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – A teenager was arrested Monday morning at the Marion High School in connection to a fatal Carbondale shooting. According to Marion Police, an officer at the school recognized the teen known to be wanted on a warrant. Marion Police say the officer first tried talking to the teen. When that didn’t work, the officer attempted to take the teen into custody, which the teen resisted. School monitors and other students then got involved and the incident got physical. No injuries were reported.
‘Mad’ Hazelwood woman accused of killing husband
HAZELWOOD, Mo.– The Hazelwood police department responded to a fatal shooting Sunday in the 1000 block of Timberwood Trails Drive. Tammy Townsend, 55, is now charged with murder in the 2nd degree and armed criminal action. Townsend is accused of shooting her husband, Daniel Crousby, in the head with...
foxillinois.com
Victims in deadly I-55 crash identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the two people killed in a fiery crash on I-55 on Sunday. The crash happened near exit 82 when a semi-truck left the roadway, hit a guardrail, and crossed a median ditch. Illinois State Police say it then...
Fentanyl deaths on the rise in Jefferson County
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, has become more and more prevalent in communities around the country. Now, it’s popping up in Jefferson County, a place that doesn’t have as much of a history of overdose deaths, according to officials.
theshoppersweekly.com
Centralia police officer receives promotion
Sgt. Joe Rizzo of the Centralia Police Department was promoted to Lieutenant on Monday, October 17 at Centralia City Hall. Lt. Rizzo began his career at CPD in 2001 after working for the Sandoval, Wamac, and Central City Police Departments. He rose through the ranks starting as a patrolman, then was assigned to investigations in 2014 until he was promoted to patrol division sergeant in 2018. He was assigned again to investigations in May of 2022 and is currently serving as investigations commander. A few of his accolades include being a juvenile officer, officer of the year in 2014, taser instructor, rifle instructor, and lead homicide investigator, among numerous additional training and commendations.
kbsi23.com
1 in custody after trespassing at Frankfort Community High School
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KBSI) – A person is in custody of the West Frankfort Police Department after Frankfort Community Unit School District #168 officials say he trespassed at the Frankfort Community High School. A person known to school officials trespassed on the Frankfort Community High School property during late...
wdbr.com
Men killed in crash identified
The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified both of the men who died in the motor vehicle crash on Sunday near interstate 55 south bound mile marker number 82. Steven Hermanson, 66, of Lebanon was transported by EMS to Springfield Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Nathan Tenneson,...
suntimesnews.com
MSHP report
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released its latest reports. 41-year-old Todd J. Huber of Perryville was arrested on a patrol charge of driving while intoxicated Sunday, October 30 at 7:01 p.m. He was released.
Shooting leads to standoff in south St. Louis
Police are involved in an hours-long standoff with a man accused of shooting a woman Wednesday morning in south St. Louis.
Granite City School District investigates threat via Snapchat
Police and school officials are investigating a threat Wednesday morning in the Granite City School District tied to a Snapchat message.
myleaderpaper.com
De Soto man sentenced to 20 years following probation violation
Cameron S. Shores, 43, of De Soto has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after violating the terms of his probation. He had been placed on five years’ probation after pleading guilty to drug charges in August 2018, according to court documents. On Oct. 21, Jefferson County Div....
St. Louis City Sheriff's Deputy Carjacked at Gunpoint While in Uniform
The two suspects made off with his gun, cell phone and car
