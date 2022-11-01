BOSTON, Mass. Average gasoline prices in Missouri have fallen 5.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.35/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,940 stations in Missouri. Prices in Missouri are 1.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 23.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 2.39 cents in the last week and stands at $5.28 per gallon.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO