Second round of electric vehicle rebates for Illinois residents begins
SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) Director John J. Kim Tuesday announced the opening of the second round of funding through the Illinois Electric Vehicle (EV) Rebate Program. The program was created under the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) passed by the General Assembly and signed by Governor Pritzker in the fall of 2021.
IDOI announces ACA health insurance marketplace open enrollment and releases rates for the 2023 plan year
CHICAGO – Tuesday was the start of Open Enrollment for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Health Insurance Marketplace that runs through January 15, 2023. Once again, Illinoisans will benefit from having an additional month to enroll, just as they did last year. The Illinois Department of Insurance also released...
Treasurer Fitzpatrick announces MOST 529 Education Plan again rated among top plans in the country
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. –Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick Wednesday announced that MOST, Missouri’s 529 Education Plan, has again received a Silver rating from Morningstar, an investment research company. Each year, Morningstar assigns ratings to 54 education savings plans. Nationally, only 12 plans received a Silver Medal rating, while...
Southeast Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences offering new PN track
CAPE GIRARDEAU – The Southeast Missouri Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences is accepting applications for a new, bi-level Practical Nursing (PN) track beginning in January 2023. The program is designed to help meet a growing shortage of PNs in Missouri. Program Director Vickie Schnurbusch, MSN, RN, CHPN,...
SGMS hosts annual Career Week for 8th graders
STE. GENEVIEVE — Eighth grade students at Ste. Genevieve Middle School recently had the opportunity to meet and engage with area representatives from local businesses, organizations and colleges and universities as part of their annual Career Week. Starting on Monday, Oct. 24 and lasting through Thursday, Oct. 27, the...
BLS looks at Missouri job gains, losses 2017-2022
KANSAS CITY – The Mountain-Plains Information Office of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has released Business Employment Dynamics in Missouri – First Quarter 2022. Regional Commissioner Michael Hirniak noted these Missouri highlights:. In Missouri, from December 2021 to March 2022, private industry establishments gained 154,875 gross jobs,...
COVID 19 cases rise by 12 percent in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 4,557 new cases of COVID-19 in Missouri as of Sunday. That’s 488 more, or a 12 percent increase from the previous week’s 4,066 new cases of COVID 19. Locally:. There were 14 new cases of...
MDC provides habitat update on managed wetland areas ahead of waterfowl season
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) staff were busy this past summer with habitat projects on three managed wetlands in southeast Missouri: Otter Slough, Duck Creek, and Ten Mile Pond. Otter Lake is seen following recent work completed by MDC. A greater diversity of plants can...
Missouri gasoline price falls 5.4 cents a gallon
BOSTON, Mass. Average gasoline prices in Missouri have fallen 5.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.35/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,940 stations in Missouri. Prices in Missouri are 1.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 23.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 2.39 cents in the last week and stands at $5.28 per gallon.
Missouri hunters check 1,846 birds during fall firearms turkey season
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that hunters checked 1,846 turkeys during Missouri’s fall firearms turkey season, Oct. 1-31. Top harvest counties were Franklin with 70 birds harvested, Gasconade with 52, and Laclede with 50. Ste. Genevieve County hunters harvested...
MDC stresses safety for non-hunters during hunting seasons
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – With the most popular portion of firearms deer season opening Nov. 12, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds non-hunters to practice safety measures when afield during hunting seasons. “Safety while hunting is ultimately the responsibility of the hunter,” said MDC Hunter Education Coordinator Justin...
Valle Catholic Middle School Honor Roll released
STE. GENEVIEVE – Congratulations to the following Valle Catholic Middle School students!. Rhea Meyer, Henry Hadel, Jaida Fallert, Gage Fallert, Nolan Joggerst, Charlotte Naeger, Chase Basler, Tessa Roth. 6th Grade – Honors. Alyson Meyer, Coyer Marberry, Connor Manshack, Carter Frentzel. 7th Grade – High Honors. Kai Siebert,...
Young hunters harvest 13,759 deer during early youth portion of firearms deer season
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that young hunters ages 6 through 15 harvested 13,759 deer during Missouri’s early youth portion of the 2022 deer hunting season, Oct. 29-30 down nearly 2,000 from the 15,608 harvested during last year’s early youth portion.
Return of Central Standard Time is opportunity to plan for fire safety as heaters turn on and holiday seasons begin
JEFFERSON CITY – State Fire Marshal Tim Bean recommends Missouri families invest the extra time gained this weekend as we “fall back” to Central Standard Time to take several simple steps to keep their families safe during autumn and winter. On Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 a.m., clocks “fall back” one hour as daylight saving time ends.
