suntimesnews.com
November 1 River Region Sports Wrap
JACKSON – Saxony Lutheran plays Perryville in the district tournament tonight at 6 at the Bank of Missouri Soccer Complex in Perryville. STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve Dragons will play Pleasant Hill Thursday at noon at the state semifinals at the Show-Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Digital...
suntimesnews.com
Southeast Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences offering new PN track
CAPE GIRARDEAU – The Southeast Missouri Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences is accepting applications for a new, bi-level Practical Nursing (PN) track beginning in January 2023. The program is designed to help meet a growing shortage of PNs in Missouri. Program Director Vickie Schnurbusch, MSN, RN, CHPN,...
suntimesnews.com
SoutheastHEALTH receives Rural Healthcare Training & Retraining Initiative Grant
CAPE GIRARDEAU – The Southeast Missouri Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences has received a nearly $1.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor for the SoutheastHEALTH Rural Healthcare Training & Retraining Initiative. The five-year, $1,394,535 grant will allow College of Nursing and Health Sciences representatives to...
suntimesnews.com
Treasurer Fitzpatrick announces MOST 529 Education Plan again rated among top plans in the country
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. –Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick Wednesday announced that MOST, Missouri’s 529 Education Plan, has again received a Silver rating from Morningstar, an investment research company. Each year, Morningstar assigns ratings to 54 education savings plans. Nationally, only 12 plans received a Silver Medal rating, while...
suntimesnews.com
MDC provides habitat update on managed wetland areas ahead of waterfowl season
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) staff were busy this past summer with habitat projects on three managed wetlands in southeast Missouri: Otter Slough, Duck Creek, and Ten Mile Pond. Otter Lake is seen following recent work completed by MDC. A greater diversity of plants can...
suntimesnews.com
Missouri hunters check 1,846 birds during fall firearms turkey season
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that hunters checked 1,846 turkeys during Missouri’s fall firearms turkey season, Oct. 1-31. Top harvest counties were Franklin with 70 birds harvested, Gasconade with 52, and Laclede with 50. Ste. Genevieve County hunters harvested...
suntimesnews.com
Governor Pritzker proclaims October College Changes Everything® Month in Illinois
CHICAGO – Governor Pritzker has proclaimed October College Changes Everything® (CCE) Month in Illinois, when the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) teams up with high schools and community partners to support students in completing their college and financial aid applications. During CCE Month and the Fall CCE Campaign...
suntimesnews.com
Young hunters harvest 13,759 deer during early youth portion of firearms deer season
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that young hunters ages 6 through 15 harvested 13,759 deer during Missouri’s early youth portion of the 2022 deer hunting season, Oct. 29-30 down nearly 2,000 from the 15,608 harvested during last year’s early youth portion.
suntimesnews.com
COVID 19 cases rise by 12 percent in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 4,557 new cases of COVID-19 in Missouri as of Sunday. That’s 488 more, or a 12 percent increase from the previous week’s 4,066 new cases of COVID 19. Locally:. There were 14 new cases of...
suntimesnews.com
Return of Central Standard Time is opportunity to plan for fire safety as heaters turn on and holiday seasons begin
JEFFERSON CITY – State Fire Marshal Tim Bean recommends Missouri families invest the extra time gained this weekend as we “fall back” to Central Standard Time to take several simple steps to keep their families safe during autumn and winter. On Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 a.m., clocks “fall back” one hour as daylight saving time ends.
suntimesnews.com
BLS looks at Missouri job gains, losses 2017-2022
KANSAS CITY – The Mountain-Plains Information Office of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has released Business Employment Dynamics in Missouri – First Quarter 2022. Regional Commissioner Michael Hirniak noted these Missouri highlights:. In Missouri, from December 2021 to March 2022, private industry establishments gained 154,875 gross jobs,...
suntimesnews.com
Commentary: Farm Bureau Supports Schmitt, Opposes Amendment 3
It’s become cliché at this point to say that an election provides the opportunity to shape the future of government. From the top of the ticket to the last item on the ballot, you repeatedly hear how important it is to be an informed and engaged voter. But...
suntimesnews.com
Second round of electric vehicle rebates for Illinois residents begins
SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) Director John J. Kim Tuesday announced the opening of the second round of funding through the Illinois Electric Vehicle (EV) Rebate Program. The program was created under the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) passed by the General Assembly and signed by Governor Pritzker in the fall of 2021.
suntimesnews.com
IDOI announces ACA health insurance marketplace open enrollment and releases rates for the 2023 plan year
CHICAGO – Tuesday was the start of Open Enrollment for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Health Insurance Marketplace that runs through January 15, 2023. Once again, Illinoisans will benefit from having an additional month to enroll, just as they did last year. The Illinois Department of Insurance also released...
