ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ste. Genevieve, MO

Comments / 0

Related
suntimesnews.com

November 1 River Region Sports Wrap

JACKSON – Saxony Lutheran plays Perryville in the district tournament tonight at 6 at the Bank of Missouri Soccer Complex in Perryville. STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve Dragons will play Pleasant Hill Thursday at noon at the state semifinals at the Show-Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Digital...
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO
suntimesnews.com

SoutheastHEALTH receives Rural Healthcare Training & Retraining Initiative Grant

CAPE GIRARDEAU – The Southeast Missouri Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences has received a nearly $1.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor for the SoutheastHEALTH Rural Healthcare Training & Retraining Initiative. The five-year, $1,394,535 grant will allow College of Nursing and Health Sciences representatives to...
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

Treasurer Fitzpatrick announces MOST 529 Education Plan again rated among top plans in the country

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. –Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick Wednesday announced that MOST, Missouri’s 529 Education Plan, has again received a Silver rating from Morningstar, an investment research company. Each year, Morningstar assigns ratings to 54 education savings plans. Nationally, only 12 plans received a Silver Medal rating, while...
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

Missouri hunters check 1,846 birds during fall firearms turkey season

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that hunters checked 1,846 turkeys during Missouri’s fall firearms turkey season, Oct. 1-31. Top harvest counties were Franklin with 70 birds harvested, Gasconade with 52, and Laclede with 50. Ste. Genevieve County hunters harvested...
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

COVID 19 cases rise by 12 percent in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 4,557 new cases of COVID-19 in Missouri as of Sunday. That’s 488 more, or a 12 percent increase from the previous week’s 4,066 new cases of COVID 19. Locally:. There were 14 new cases of...
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

Return of Central Standard Time is opportunity to plan for fire safety as heaters turn on and holiday seasons begin

JEFFERSON CITY – State Fire Marshal Tim Bean recommends Missouri families invest the extra time gained this weekend as we “fall back” to Central Standard Time to take several simple steps to keep their families safe during autumn and winter. On Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 a.m., clocks “fall back” one hour as daylight saving time ends.
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

BLS looks at Missouri job gains, losses 2017-2022

KANSAS CITY – The Mountain-Plains Information Office of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has released Business Employment Dynamics in Missouri – First Quarter 2022. Regional Commissioner Michael Hirniak noted these Missouri highlights:. In Missouri, from December 2021 to March 2022, private industry establishments gained 154,875 gross jobs,...
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

Commentary: Farm Bureau Supports Schmitt, Opposes Amendment 3

It’s become cliché at this point to say that an election provides the opportunity to shape the future of government. From the top of the ticket to the last item on the ballot, you repeatedly hear how important it is to be an informed and engaged voter. But...
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

Second round of electric vehicle rebates for Illinois residents begins

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) Director John J. Kim Tuesday announced the opening of the second round of funding through the Illinois Electric Vehicle (EV) Rebate Program. The program was created under the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) passed by the General Assembly and signed by Governor Pritzker in the fall of 2021.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy