Texas Tech drops 2023 softball schedule
LUBBOCK, Texas – Highlighted by a trio of home Big 12 matchups, Texas Tech and head coach Craig Snider announced its 2023 slate Wednesday. First-year head coach Craig Snider will welcome in Iowa State, Baylor and Oklahoma State as this year's squad's home Big 12 slate while the team pays visits to Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas.
White named Burlsworth Trophy nominee
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Texas Tech senior wide receiver Xavier White was named on Tuesday as one of 81 nominees for the 13th annual Burlsworth Trophy, announced by the Brandon Burlsworth Foundation. The annual award is given to college football's most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on. White, a senior in his fourth season with the Red Raiders joined the program as a walk-on slot receiver in 2019 after playing his freshman season at Dodge City Community College in Kansas. The local product out of Monterey High School in Lubbock, broke onto the scene during his first preseason camp, rising from an unknown to a member of the receiver rotation by the opening game.
Red Raiders face No. 11 Baylor at home
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-8, 3-6 Big 12) host the No. 11 Baylor Bears this Wednesday, November 2 at 6 p.m. in the United Supermarkets Arena. Texas Tech is coming off a tough loss to No. 2 Texas but are looking to bounce back this week against the Bears. The Red Raiders currently have 1,071 kills (13.1 k/s), 988 assists, 99 aces, 1,203 digs and 196.0 blocks.
Kanas has career night, Tech drops match to No. 11 Baylor
LUBBOCK, Texas – Fifth-year senior Brooke Kanas had a career night after reaching the 300-block milestone and now ranks sixth all-time in program history with 1,049 career kills as the Red Raiders fell just short of the No. 11 Baylor Bears, 17-25, 20-25, 25-16, 23-25, on Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Lady Raiders roll past Midwestern State
LUBBOCK, Texas – In the home debuts of five different players, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders used a massive second half to down Midwestern State, 84-50 on Tuesday night at United Supermarkets Arena. Texas Tech was led by sophomore Rhyle McKinney who led all scorers with 19 points. McKinney...
