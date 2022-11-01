Alyssa Farah Griffin got into a heated exchange with Sunny Hostin while speaking of women who vote Republican on today’s episode of The View. The former White House staffer, who is the only conservative voice at the table, was quick to shut Hostin down after she compared Republican women to “roaches voting for raid.” As the midterms approach, the panel gave their thoughts on what issues people are voting on. Hostin admitted that she is surprised about the abortion issue, saying, “I read a poll just yesterday that white, Republican, suburban women, are now going to vote Republican. It’s almost like roaches voting...

16 MINUTES AGO