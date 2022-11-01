ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KPLC TV

Sunrise Interview: U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy is in the Lake Area today, making several stops at places like the LNG and Gas Summit at the Golden Nugget, the re-opening of the Bio-Lab facility, and the North Lake Charles Kiwanis Club luncheon. Rhonda Hardin sat down with Sen....
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Newsweek

Supreme Court Sides With Biden's DOJ Over Trump

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday sided with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) by denying a request from former President Donald Trump to allow a special master to review the classified documents that were seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate in August. Trump had asked the Court to repeal a...
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Clarence Thomas Could Give Trump Major Win Without a Supreme Court Vote

Legal experts say conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has unilateral authority to restore an outside reviewer's authority to review and potentially withhold 100 documents found at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate from evidence in an ongoing inquiry into whether the former president illegally removed classified materials from the White House.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

U.S. Supreme Court rejects appeal to give people born in American Samoa U.S. citizenship

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal seeking to give people born in American Samoa U.S. citizenship. In leaving in place an appeals court decision, the court also passed up an invitation to overturn a series of decisions dating back to 1901 known as the Insular Cases, replete with racist and anti-foreign rhetoric. Justice Neil Gorsuch had called for the cases to be overturned in April.
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Justice Kagan blocks Jan 6 subpoena for Arizona GOP official's phone records

US Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan has temporarily blocked a subpoena from the House committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol seeking phone records for an Arizona Republican Party official who joined a scheme to falsely declare Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 presidential election.Justice Kagan issued an administrative stay on 26 October, giving the full court a chance to weigh in on the decision.She gave the House committee until Friday to submit a response to an emergency application from Arizona Republican Party chair Kelli Ward, who was among so-called "alternate electors" subpoenaed by the committee.The "alternate...
ARIZONA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Supreme Court considers legality of race-based admission in colleges

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Monday in potentially landmark cases that question whether colleges and universities' race-based admissions policies can remain in place. The Supreme Court ruled in 2003 that colleges may consider race in admissions to help diversify their campuses. Now,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Decider.com

Alyssa Farah Griffin Clashes With Sunny Hostin After She Compares Women Voting Republican to "Roaches Voting for Raid" on 'The View'

Alyssa Farah Griffin got into a heated exchange with Sunny Hostin while speaking of women who vote Republican on today's episode of The View. The former White House staffer, who is the only conservative voice at the table, was quick to shut Hostin down after she compared Republican women to "roaches voting for raid." As the midterms approach, the panel gave their thoughts on what issues people are voting on. Hostin admitted that she is surprised about the abortion issue, saying, "I read a poll just yesterday that white, Republican, suburban women, are now going to vote Republican. It's almost like roaches voting...
Delaware LIVE News

State Senate candidate says she received death threats online

A Republican Delaware state Senate candidate has filed reports with the New Castle County Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation alleging that she received death threats on Facebook. Brenda Mennella, a U.S. Army veteran and elementary school teacher running for the 9th Senate District, said she was shocked and upset that someone would threaten harm against her. In screenshots ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE

