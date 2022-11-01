Read full article on original website
Perryville Police reports
PERRYVILLE — The Perryville Police Department has released its latest reports. 43-year-old Bridgett Lea Boyer of Mineral Point was arrested on a fugitive warrant out of St. Francois County. Boyer’s arrest followed a traffic stop at 9:50 p.m. October 16th in the 1300 block of S. Perryville Boulevard.
Randolph County State’s Attorney releases latest case updates
CHESTER — Randolph County State’s Attorney Jeremy Walker has released his latest case updates:. People v. Misty J. Russell (2022-CF-118) – On September 19, 2022, Misty J. Russell, 42 of Sparta, pled guilty to the offense of Possession of Methamphetamine before the Honorable Judge Richard A. Brown. Pursuant to the plea, Ms. Russell was sentenced to serve first offender probation. During the plea, Ms. Russell admitted to possessing less than five (5) grams of methamphetamine located during a traffic stop in Steeleville on May 7, 2022. “We always to seem to pick up right where we left off…a meth case. Misty now has her chance to turn her life around. I only hope Misty will do her part in this to do so,” commented Walker.
Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s report
STE. GENEVIEVE–The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office has released its report of arrests and incidents for the week ending October 28. Arrested Person: 3 (The individuals listed below have been formally charged all other individuals cannot be listed at this time) Alarm Activation:. Assault:. Assist Other Agency: 3.
MDC provides habitat update on managed wetland areas ahead of waterfowl season
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) staff were busy this past summer with habitat projects on three managed wetlands in southeast Missouri: Otter Slough, Duck Creek, and Ten Mile Pond. Otter Lake is seen following recent work completed by MDC. A greater diversity of plants can...
Jesse Ray Chandler
Jesse Ray Chandler, beloved husband, grandfather and great grandfather from Walsh, Illinois passed away at 10:40 pm, Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Three Springs Lodge Nursing Home, Chester, Illinois. He was 95 years old. He was born to the late James “J. M.” and Evie (nee Turner) Chandler on February...
Randolph County Sheriff’s office
CHESTER — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office has released its latest report of arrests. Laverne A. Randolph 53, Chester, arrested October 24, 2022 by Randolph County Sheriff’s office on a Randolph County warrant for stalking. Is incarcerated. Stephanie N. Arnold 44, Ava, arrested October 24, 2022 by...
Patricia Ann Buchheit
Patricia Ann Buchheit, 71, of Valparaiso, Florida, formerly of Perryville, MO peacefully passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 28, 1951 in Perryville, MO to Elvest Henry and Victoria Emmalene (Behrle) Knott. Patricia and Albert Joseph Buchheit were married...
Riverside Regional Library announces calendar events for November 2022￼
JACKSON – The Riverside Regional Library system has released its calendar of events for November, 2022. There are two branches of the library in the River Region: Altenburg and Perryville. The Altenburg Branch is located at 66 Poplar Street. The phone number is 573 824-5267. The Perryville Branch is...
SG R-II Celebrates Red Ribbon Week
STE. GENEVIEVE – Ste. Genevieve County R-II Schools celebrated Red Ribbon Week the week of Oct. 24. This year’s theme was “Better Things to Do Than Drugs.”. Throughout the week, students and staff throughout the county participated in activities that promoted healthy decisions. Third grade, elementary and...
Sr. Catherine (Mary Cyril) Wellinghoff, ASC
(Mary Cyril) WELLINGHOFF, ASC, 86, died peacefully at 2:15 am, Friday, October 28, 2022, at Benedictine Living Community on the grounds of the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows near Belleville, Illinois. Baptized Catherine, she was the third of seven children born to Bernard and Frances (nee Kohlmann) Wellinghoff...
Southeast Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences offering new PN track
CAPE GIRARDEAU – The Southeast Missouri Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences is accepting applications for a new, bi-level Practical Nursing (PN) track beginning in January 2023. The program is designed to help meet a growing shortage of PNs in Missouri. Program Director Vickie Schnurbusch, MSN, RN, CHPN,...
November 1 River Region Sports Wrap
JACKSON – Saxony Lutheran plays Perryville in the district tournament tonight at 6 at the Bank of Missouri Soccer Complex in Perryville. STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve Dragons will play Pleasant Hill Thursday at noon at the state semifinals at the Show-Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Digital...
SIU announces dates for Homecoming, Family Weekend 2023
CARBONDALE, Ill. — It’s never too soon to plan ahead and mark your calendars. Southern Illinois University Carbondale has announced the dates for Family Weekend and Homecoming 2023, and it’s not uncommon for accommodations to fill up fast. Family Weekend will take place Sept. 29-Oct. 1, 2023,...
Chester Parks and Recreation Committee will meet Nov. 15 instead of Nov. 8
CHESTER – The Chester Parks and Recreation Committee will meet Tuesday, November 15 instead of Tuesday, November 8 at 5:30 p.m. in the city hall. The meeting is open to the public.
Saluki Football to celebrate Military Appreciation Day on Nov. 12 vs. North Dakota State
CARBONDALE, Ill. — In honor of Veteran’s Day, all veterans and active duty military personnel will receive free admission to the Saluki Football game versus North Dakota State on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Saluki Stadium. Kickoff for the patriotic-themed game is at 1 p.m. Military personnel can claim...
Maximize Gifts to Minimize Taxes
CAPE GIRARDEAU – United Way of Southeast Missouri and SEMO CPA Company will offer a free Lunch & Learn on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from Noon to 1 p.m. Carly Bowles, Certified Public Accountant and Owner of SEMO CPA Company, will help attendees learn to “Maximize Gifts to Minimize Taxes” with the goal of reducing taxable income.
SIU School of Art and Design iron pour is Saturday
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Art students in the sculpture program in Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s School of Art and Design will host their free, fall iron pour, beginning at noon Saturday, Nov. 5. Those attending will have the chance to create their own cast iron art pieces using scratchblocks,...
A message to the community from the Chester Area Christian Food Pantry
The Chester Area Christian Food Pantry would like to inform your organization of our Holiday Food Drive for those in need. As you may know, USDA has, for Thanksgiving, helped with providing a variety of foods for our clients that will be distributed this month. For the Christmas season however,...
