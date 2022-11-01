Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Wynn stock rises 9.6% on billionaire’s ownership disclosure
The "World's Richest Restaurateur" has Wynn Resorts stock rising -- up 9.6% at the close of trading on Monday.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
NBC New York
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Amazon and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Exxon Mobil (XOM) – Exxon Mobil added 2.2% in premarket trading after record profits exceeded analyst forecasts. Higher natural gas prices and cost controls helped offset the slide in crude oil prices. Chevron (CVX) – Chevron rose 1.7% in premarket...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Harley-Davidson, Visa, Microsoft, Biogen and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The pest control services company jumped 10% following strong Q3 earnings. Rollins posted earnings of 22 cents per share, compared to FactSet estimates of 21 cents per share. Revenue came in at $729.7 million for the quarter against analysts' $714.9 million estimate, according to FactSet.
Rising Oil Prices Make BofA Bullish on These Stocks
It’s been an awesome 2022 for energy stocks, with the S&P 500 Energy index surging 63% so far this year amid soaring oil prices. Bank of America analysts see oil rising a bit further, with the European (Brent) oil price hitting $100 next year, up from $95 recently. Oil...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss
U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Sharply Lower As Fed Fails to Pivot
Stocks finished sharply lower Wednesday as investors reacted to the Federal Reserve's fourth consecutive jumbo rate hike that was muted by the central bank's reference to taking into account the "cumulative" impact of tightening on the broader economy. Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters in Washington that it was "premature"...
CNBC
Salesforce, Kinder Morgan and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your stock questions
Stocks are being punished more harshly for missing Wall Street’s expectations. What the numbers show.
tipranks.com
Pfizer Earnings on a High in Q3; Raises Outlook
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock was up in pre-market trading on Tuesday as adjusted earnings in the third quarter came in at $1.78 per share, soaring 40% year-over-year and beating analysts’ estimates of $1.39. However, the pharma giant’s Q3 revenues slumped 6% year-over-year to $22.6 billion, but still surpassing Street...
PepsiCo, Walmart And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq Composite gained by over 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Benzinga
Quaker Oats Buys Snapple For $1.7B On This Day In Market History To Block PepsiCo Takeover
Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date. What Happened: On Nov. 2, 1994, Quaker Oats Co. announced a $1.7-billion buyout of Snapple Beverage Co. Where The Market Was: The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded at 3,837.13, and the S&P 500 finished the...
KTEN.com
How to Buy Coca-Cola (KO) Stock
Coca-Cola is one of the most recognized brands in the world. Even in places where nobody speaks English, they’ll know that the iconic red can is a “Coke.” But for investors, this is the brand of one of the largest drink companies on the planet. Coca-Cola owns more than 200 different brands, many with dozens of individual products under their own labels. The upshot is a durable, highly profitable company that tends to do well among pretty much all consumer groups. If that sounds like the kind of firm you’d invest in, you’re in luck. This is also a publicly traded firm. Here’s what you need to know before you invest.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks mostly up, dollar drops vs yen, yields fall following Fed decision
NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were mostly higher in choppy trading while the dollar fell against the Japanese yen on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a three-quarters of a percentage point interest rate hike but signaled that smaller increases may be coming. U.S. Treasury yields...
Baillie Gifford Increases Bets On These Tesla, Alibaba China Rivals In Q3 — Here Are Its Other Trades
Edinburgh-based investment management company Baillie Gifford has sold over 7 million shares of Chinese EV-maker Li Auto Inc LI during the third quarter while lapping up over 50,000 shares of peer Nio Inc NIO, according to 13 F filings of the company. The fund also loaded up on shares of...
ConocoPhillips joins rivals with bumper profit, boosts investor returns
Nov 3 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips (COP.N) on Thursday extended a string of bumper earnings from oil producers enjoying higher energy prices by reporting a near two-fold rise in third-quarter profit that beat Wall Street estimates.
valuethemarkets.com
Daily Stock Watch: Enovix Sinks on Earnings Miss
Enovix Corp (NASDAQ: ENVX) is in troubled waters after releasing its third quarter earnings, but does the battery maker's potential make ENVX stock a good investment?. Enovix Corp (NASDAQ: ENVX) has seen its share price plummet by more than 40% after its latest earnings update left investors disappointed. Negligible revenue...
SIRI, LCID, and GME: 3 Stocks With Short Squeeze Potential for November
A short squeeze occurs when a stock that many short sellers are betting against suddenly shoots higher, rather than lower. The short sellers are then forced to purchase the stock in order to cover their positions and get out of the trade before they lose even more money. Right now,...
Tuesday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Boeing, Dell, DraftKings, Newell Brands, Petrobras, Uber and More
Tuesday's top analyst upgrades and downgrades included ADT, Boeing, Dell Technologies, DraftKings, LyondellBasell Industries, Newell Brands, NetApp, Petróleo Brasileiro, Uber Technologies and Wingstop.
Jushi Holdings Will Soon Announce 3Q, Analyst Puts Price Target At $2.25 And Maintains Neutral Rating
Jushi Holdings Inc. JUSH JUSHF will announce its financial results for the third quarter before the market opens on Monday, November 14, 2022. Meanwhile, What Does The Data Say? An Expert's Analysis. Cantor Fitzgerald's Pablo Zuanic offered an update on the company. “We stay Neutral and maintain our 12-month price...
