ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
NBC New York

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Amazon and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Exxon Mobil (XOM) – Exxon Mobil added 2.2% in premarket trading after record profits exceeded analyst forecasts. Higher natural gas prices and cost controls helped offset the slide in crude oil prices. Chevron (CVX) – Chevron rose 1.7% in premarket...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Harley-Davidson, Visa, Microsoft, Biogen and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The pest control services company jumped 10% following strong Q3 earnings. Rollins posted earnings of 22 cents per share, compared to FactSet estimates of 21 cents per share. Revenue came in at $729.7 million for the quarter against analysts' $714.9 million estimate, according to FactSet.
TheStreet

Rising Oil Prices Make BofA Bullish on These Stocks

It’s been an awesome 2022 for energy stocks, with the S&P 500 Energy index surging 63% so far this year amid soaring oil prices. Bank of America analysts see oil rising a bit further, with the European (Brent) oil price hitting $100 next year, up from $95 recently. Oil...
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss

U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
tipranks.com

Pfizer Earnings on a High in Q3; Raises Outlook

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock was up in pre-market trading on Tuesday as adjusted earnings in the third quarter came in at $1.78 per share, soaring 40% year-over-year and beating analysts’ estimates of $1.39. However, the pharma giant’s Q3 revenues slumped 6% year-over-year to $22.6 billion, but still surpassing Street...
Benzinga

PepsiCo, Walmart And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq Composite gained by over 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
KTEN.com

How to Buy Coca-Cola (KO) Stock

Coca-Cola is one of the most recognized brands in the world. Even in places where nobody speaks English, they’ll know that the iconic red can is a “Coke.” But for investors, this is the brand of one of the largest drink companies on the planet. Coca-Cola owns more than 200 different brands, many with dozens of individual products under their own labels. The upshot is a durable, highly profitable company that tends to do well among pretty much all consumer groups. If that sounds like the kind of firm you’d invest in, you’re in luck. This is also a publicly traded firm. Here’s what you need to know before you invest.
valuethemarkets.com

Daily Stock Watch: Enovix Sinks on Earnings Miss

Enovix Corp (NASDAQ: ENVX) is in troubled waters after releasing its third quarter earnings, but does the battery maker's potential make ENVX stock a good investment?. Enovix Corp (NASDAQ: ENVX) has seen its share price plummet by more than 40% after its latest earnings update left investors disappointed. Negligible revenue...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy