Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Diego Business Journal
L3Harris Invests $10M in San Diego’s Seasats
Melbourne, Florida-based L3Harris Technologies has reportedly made a roughly $10 million strategic investment in San Diego startup Seasats, a privately-owned company involved in the design and production of low-cost, solar-powered maritime autonomous surface vehicles (ASV) for military and commercial use. L3Harris said in a statement released last week (Oct. 19)...
San Diego Business Journal
SDSU Rec Center Gets $82M Makeover
The student recreation center at San Diego State University has been completely renovated and expanded to 138,000 square feet, with 85,000 square feet of new construction in an $82.6 million project. The old center was gutted to make way for the expansion that included a new outdoor plaza adjacent to...
San Diego Business Journal
Ionis Sells Carlsbad Campus in Leaseback Deal
Ionis Pharmaceuticals has sold its 246,000-square-foot Carlsbad campus for $258.4 million with an agreement to lease the property back from its new owner, Oxford Properties Group, which is based in Toronto. Under the agreement, Ionis will leaseback its 18-acre existing campus at 2855 and 2859 Gazelle Court for 15 years.
San Diego Business Journal
Poway Industrial Building Sold for $35M
A 129,000-square-foot Poway industrial building has been sold for $35 million. LPC West in a joint venture with New York Life Investors bought the building on a 7.22-acre site at 13100 Danielson St. The property has one tenant — Liberty Diversified International. About 25% of the building is office...
San Diego Business Journal
Modular Projects Planned for Four San Diego Neighborhoods
A Los Angeles modular housing developer is planning to build workforce housing projects in four San Diego neighborhoods. The projects by Impact Housing in Stockton, North Park, the College Area and Barrio Logan would include a total of 1,330 apartments and cost an estimated $350 million in total development costs, said Drew Orenstein, CEO of Impact Housing.
Comments / 0