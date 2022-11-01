ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Pittsburgh

Leaving the leaves: A pretty sight, but detrimental to your lawn

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If enjoying the colors of the changing leaves is the bright spot for your fall having to deal with them in your yard is the dark side. The kids and the pets might like playing in them but the blanket of autumn is something your grass does not enjoy. It turns out the rain we've been getting recently has put some urgency into the need to get the leaves off of your yard. As the days get shorter and cooler our trees stop their food production process as the chlorophyll breaks down and the green of summer...
Family Handyman

How To Winterize Hydrangeas

I confess, I don’t do much to prepare my hydrangeas for winter. Most bloom on new wood, which means flower buds form in the spring and don’t need to overwinter. Or they’re the re-blooming types of hydrangeas, which form flower buds on old and new wood. That means if flower buds are killed off over the winter, ones form on the new wood. So I’ll still get some blooms, just later in the year.
InsideHook

Raking Your Leaves This Fall? Do This Instead.

Good news: You may not need to rake all your leaves this fall. But you’ll still need to do some lawn maintenance. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, roughly 10.5 million tons of leaves end up in landfills yearly. But leaves are filled with nutrients and also provide a habitat for insects and small animals that could both help your yard and help feed the wildlife around it.
DELAWARE STATE
shorelocalnews.com

Plant fall bulbs now, for a beautiful spring later

As we wrap ourselves in the warm colors of fall, the scene is set: mums have been carefully arranged on the porch, perfectly golden-yellow leaves on the neighbor’s trees show through our windows, and plump pumpkins sit waiting to be carved. However, one task remains. If you are a gardener like me, you’ve been eagerly anticipating planting fall bulbs. Like wrapping a present that must wait to be opened, planting bulbs is giving a gift for the future, and patience is required while waiting until the special occasion for unveiling arrives—in this case, spring.
Farm and Dairy

How to give pumpkins a second life

The month of October usually brings with it pumpkins: pumpkins for carving and pumpkins for decorations. But what can be done with the pumpkins after they’re no longer being used? Most of the time, they’re left on porches until they begin to rot, or they’re pushed aside for Christmas decor.
gardeningknowhow.com

How To Prune Hostas: Tips On Cutting Back Hosta Plants

Gardeners go for hosta plants because of their lush greenery and shade tolerance. These popular shade plants offer an entrancing variety of foliage, from smooth leaves to puckered leaves, green or yellow or blue leaves, and leaves the size of a quarter to leaves as big as a plate. But pests can attack foliage and make it ragged. And come winter, the foliage of these perennials wilt and die back. These are the times to sanitize your pruners and get to cutting back hosta plants. Read on for information on how to prune hostas.
gardeningknowhow.com

Fall Blueberry Bush Planting Guide

If you love blueberries, you might like to grow your own. The question then becomes — when is the best time to plant blueberry bushes? Can you plant blueberries in the fall, or is another time of year better? Read on to learn when to plant blueberries. What to...
realhomes.com

9 festive Christmas wreaths and garlands to greet your guests this holiday season

All things pumpkin-spice step aside, because Christmas has (nearly) arrived. That’s right, put away your Halloween decorations, and switch out your fall bedding sheets — it’s time to say hello to the holiday season. What better way to do so than with a Christmas wreath? It’s one of our all-time favorite Christmas decorating ideas. Whether you adorn your door with one, use it as a centerpiece, or find a space on an indoor wall, wreaths add a decorative touch that ceases to go out of style year after year.
homesenator.com

Sustainable Garden Ideas – 12 Ways to Keep Your Garden Eco-Friendly

Sustainable garden planning is becoming increasingly popular As more gardeners become aware of the value of having attractive and well-designed gardens, interacting with animals, and helping slow down climate change. But we can say without a doubt that it’s not an easy thing to do. If you are planning on...
katzenworld.co.uk

Toxic Autumn Plants

Harmful blooms to look out for on your autumn stroll. As the leaves turn golden and the air becomes crisp, it’s the perfect time for a stroll with our pooches. But among picturesque autumnal scenes, there are plants that can be harmful to our furry friends. PDSA Vet Nurse...

