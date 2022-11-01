Read full article on original website
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
David Ralston stepping down as Georgia House speaker
ATLANTA - Georgia House Speaker David Ralston announced Friday he will not seek another term as leader of the legislative chamber in January, citing a health issue. “Serving as speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives has been the honor of a lifetime, and I owe a heartfelt thank you to my colleagues for the trust and confidence they placed in me 13 years ago,” said Ralston, R-Blue Ridge.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Democrat Kwanza Hall endorses Republicans Brian Kemp, Burt Jones
ATLANTA – Democrat Kwanza Hall, who served on the Atlanta City Council and briefly as a congressman, has endorsed two Republicans – Gov. Brian Kemp and state Sen. Burt Jones, the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor. “Over the last four years, I’ve witnessed Governor Kemp make tough decisions...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Salem High student charged with bringing knife to school
CONYERS — A Salem High School student was arrested by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office Oct. 26 after he was found in possession of a knife while on campus. According to the RCSO incident report, an administrator found the knife during a search of several students who had left campus without permission and returned. The administrator reportedly searched each student individually and found a knife in the possession of Roshaun Davenport, 18.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
A California swimmer was bit by a shark at Del Mar Beach
A beach closure is in place after a woman suffered a shark bite off Southern California's famed Del Mar Beach Friday morning. The 50-year-old was bitten in her right thigh, explained Jon Edelbrock, the beach's chief lifeguard.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says her opponent and the GOP are being 'dishonest' about crime
New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday accused Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin of using crime concerns as a cudgel to cynically attack her, but also acknowledged that the issue was rooted in sincere worries among the voters who will decide her political fate next week. "We're dealing with...
Comments / 0